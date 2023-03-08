In the slasher subgenre of horror, two things about some of its most popular villains are true. The killer is masked, and they don't speak. Then came Ghostface in Scream, a killer clad in a stretched mask and black cloak. That was scary enough. But then he spoke in a voice so sinister that answering your phone became anxiety inducing after. A man named Roger L. Jackson is to thank for creating that voice, one so iconic that it doesn't need a face to go with it.

In 1996, slashers were dead. Starting in the mid-to-late 70s with Tobe Hooper's The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and especially John Carpenter's Halloween, slashers became a popular craze that overtook cinemas in the 80s. Teens flocked to the theaters to see a plethora of masked killers hack their way through young victims for 90 minutes. There was Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, Leatherface, and a whole host of silent and face-covered madmen. Only a few villains broke away from that stereotype, most notably the burnt faced Freddy Krueger, who never shut up as he tormented his prey.

By the late 80s, the masses had grown bored with the endless Halloween, Friday the 13th, and A Nightmare on Elm Street sequels, all of which got worse as they went along. Everything had been done. There was nothing left to see. Then along came Scream, a slasher so fresh and different that it resurrected the entire subgenre. Its director, Wes Craven, the man behind A Nightmare of Elm Street and the antics of Freddy Krueger, was the perfect man to make it happen. He was an out-of-the-box thinker, as seen in 1994 when he brought back Krueger for Wes Craven's A New Nightmare, which took a meta look at the horror genre. Scream sought to do the same, with a cast of characters who were all very aware of the slasher tropes they were caught up in.

Roger L. Jackson's Voice Added So Much To Ghostface's Character

Image via Dimension Films

What made Scream really effective is that the villain was aware of those tropes too. In fact, he flaunted them and killed by them. Ghostface, just from his look alone, is creepy enough. He could have been effective as another silent assassin like Michael and Jason, but what really sets him apart is that he speaks. No, it's not quite like Freddy, where you see him speaking to his victim as he kills them. Ghostface speaks in that creepy, scratchy voice of his through those infamous phone calls, asking his next target what their favorite scary movie is, playing cat-and-mouse with his prey as he lets them know that their predicament is like a horror movie.

Ghostface works as a mix somewhere between the masked slashers of Michael and Jason, and the sick, fear-inducing talkative playfulness of Freddy. For Ghostface's voice to work, when a voice is all you get in the phone calls, he needed to have the perfect sinister delivery. Enter Roger L. Jackson. The Atlanta native went to Atlanta's Academy Theatre where he studied language recordings. "I enjoyed learning all the different lingo and channeling people's voices, like a chameleon," he told Vice in 2019.

His first role where he really got to show his talents was in a small part for the very big Tim Burton alien invasion comedy Mars Attacks! His time in the movie is short, but integral, as he plays the voice of the aliens' translator which turns their language into English. He impressed enough that at the age of 38 he got the chance to try out for Scream because "Drew Barrymore wanted an actor to play the scene with, rather than a script person just reading her the killer's lines."

Ghostface's voice needed to be both creepy but also enthralling, for how else would he keep his victims, like Barrymore's doomed Casey Becker in the original film's opening scene, on the line if he instead sounded like a raving madman, say like Billy in Black Christmas. He needed to trick you into letting your guard down and being his friend before he became your foe. "There's this texture and erotic color to his voice," Jackson said. "It's like a cat that seems sweet and playful, but then all of a sudden the paw comes down onto the mouse's tail. I wanted the voice to change color as Ghostface goes in for the kill, sort of like a cat does."

In the First 'Scream', Roger Jackson Performed His Lines Live On Set Without Being Seen

What makes Ghostface's voice even more terrifying, especially for the actors involved, is that it was not added in during post-production. Instead, Jackson really was there, performing his part live. With Barrymore in the kitchen of a real home, not on a built set, Jackson kneeled outside and talked to her on a mic'd up cell phone. What you see on the screen is really happening. There's no editing tricks. "My view was what the killer's would have been. It was genius," Jackson said.

It seems minor, but that one little thing made the phone call scenes so much more effective. You can imagine Barrymore's fear registering completely different, and most likely less intense, if it was just some assistant on the side reading Ghostface's lines from the script, only for Jackson to dub them in later. Jackson did that for every phone call, sitting just off set, and never meeting any of the actors. This allowed the boogeyman to be a voice, an unseen presence not just for the audience but for those who had rehearsed their lines over and over but who still had some new anxiety to tap into in the moment with this approach. "That's part of the psychology of Ghostface. Michael is Michael, Jason is Jason, but Ghostface could be absolutely anyone," Jackson said.

That is exactly why Ghostface is such a popular horror character and why Roger L. Jackson is so important. When you go into a Halloween movie, you know you're going to see Michael Myers in his mask slashing people and chasing Laurie Strode. It's part of the reason why Halloween Ends received so much criticism, because fans got so little of that. When you put on a Friday the 13th sequel, you know you're going to see Jason in his hockey mask dispatching of horny campers. In Ghostface you're going to get the same mask and outfit, you're going to get clever kills, but the scariest part is the voice. Ghostface's voice is the connective tissue that links every film and makes Ghostface feel like the continuation of one character.

Roger L. Jackson's Voice Makes All the Ghostfaces Feel Like One Continuous Character

Image via Paramount Pictures

As we know, Ghostface is a different person, or persons, in all five movies. He's not Michael, he's not Jason or Freddy, he's two teens who killed while wearing a costume, whose crimes live on as a sick idea passed down in copycat murder sprees. Ghostface could be anyone, which is always the most fun part of the Scream films. Other big slashers have no mystery, but Scream lives for its shocking killer and motivation reveal in the climax. What keeps Ghostface a singular feeling character like Michael and Jason, however, is the voice. That menacing voice is in every movie. Jackson has been a part of every film, including Scream VI. He speaks the same and acts the same, as creepy twenty-seven years later as he was the first time we heard him.

We both dread and anticipate those opening scenes when a phone rings and a poor, unsuspecting soul decides to answer and fall into his trap. Ghostface is not only scary sounding, but smart. His physical form is beatable. Though the killer always needs to be double tapped to die, they aren't invincible monsters like the masked hulks of the 80s. He is clumsy and prone to falls and getting his ass kicked. It works, because underneath the robe is just a person. That's what makes him much more terrifying on the phone. There is where Ghostface truly is a ghost. He can't be beaten up or shot or stabbed. He can't be chased, discovered, or revealed. He is an invisible aura who is in charge and two steps ahead of his victims. He is in control and can't be defeated. You are at his mercy, and he plays it cool the entire time. What is more scary than that?

So many slasher villains are scary simply for their look, and it can be reduplicated by putting any stuntman in a mask. While any stuntman in a mask can play the physical form of Ghostface, only one man can be his voice. Without Roger Jackson standing outside in the dark, on the phone watching unseen from the shadows, terrorizing not just a character but the actor playing them, you don't have such an iconic killer. It's hard to imagine sequels without him when the day comes that he decides to retire. Until then though, let's celebrate horror's greatest voice, one that has been terrorizing generations for over a quarter of a century.