Scream is one of the most influential horror franchises of the last twenty-five years, and with the fifth installment releasing next week,what better time than now to celebrate the legacy of the series. One of the unique aspects of the films are the weighty atmospheric musical scores by series composer Marco Beltrami, and now, thanks to Varèse Sarabande, the music of the Scream franchise is coming to both vinyl and CD box sets.

The vinyl deluxe box set comes with Beltrami’s scores from the first four films in a four LP set, which is pressed on blood-red vinyl with black smoke swirls. It is the perfect vinyl to soundtrack a Ghostface killing spree, and the set comes with two hours of unreleased bonus material along with the four full soundtracks. The jacket for the release has also quite the chilling design, as it unfolds to reveal a Ghostface mask to scream over. This celebratory box set will be released on June 10, and fans can pre-order it on Varèse Sarabande's website.

However, that is not all, as Varèse Sarabande is also releasing a six CD set and digital edition of thes scores, which are available now. Like the vinyl, each release features all four full film scores along with four hours of unreleased music, previously unreleased demos, cues, and alternate takes. The CD edition is a Varèse Sarabande exclusive and fans can purchase the set on their website.

Image via Varèse Sarabande

RELATED: Ranking the Suspects of Scream (2022)

One of the cooler reasons to own this set is that on the vinyl and CD versions there are new, in-depth liner notes from film musical journalist and author Jim Lochner. His writing goes into depth about how Scream was Beltrami's big break, and was the composer's introduction to the horror genre. “It was a little bit strange because…I’d never seen a horror movie,” Beltrami admitted to Locher, “There are a lot of references to other horror movies, which I didn’t understand at all, so I felt a little uncomfortable.”

That is the kind of insight fans will be getting with this release and it is very interesting to hear things like that from Beltrami, as now he is a horror regular with Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part 2, and The Fear Street Trilogy which was very inspired by his own work on Scream. Locher also goes into how Scream was Beltrami’s first of seven collaborations with director Wes Craven, who he has nothing but high praise for. “Wes really taught me a lot about how I score movies'', Beltrami said, “I really treasured that relationship. It was more than just a work relationship. It felt like he nurtured my career”. And that is just the tip of this release's bloody blade of content, as Beltrami also goes into the writing process of some of his pieces, like the sound of the infamous opening scene featuring Drew Barrymore in the original film.

The new Scream is not scored by Beltrami, but is instead being done by Bryan Taylor who did the music for Scream’s directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s 2019 horror film Ready or Not. While we wait to see how their collaboration compares to Beltrami and Craven on January 14, fans can find more details on the box set's release, including the full track list, on Varèse Sarabande's website.

Check out more images of the box set below:

Image via Varèse Sarabande

First 'SCREAM' Social Reactions Call It Razor-Sharp, Brutal, and Loaded With Love for the Franchise Were critics and journalists thrilled by the mystery, or terrified by their experience?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email