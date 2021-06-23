You know what tends to happen in this industry; one film hits it big and then others try to capitalize on that success. That’s exactly what led to sky high expectations for the 1998 horror release, The Faculty - expectations the movie failed to meet.

Drawing from Invasion of the Body Snatchers, The Faculty involves aliens that take a pass on blowing “up the White House Independence Day style” and instead opt to “sneak in through the backdoor” by assuming control of a high school teaching staff who then infect the student population. Not only did the film feature a stellar ensemble including Salma Hayek, Elijah Wood, Josh Hartnett, Jon Stewart and more, but The Faculty was also riding the Scream wave.

the-faculty
Image via Miramax Films

Scream hit theaters in December of 1996, became a box office smash and also reinvigorated the horror genre. Why wouldn’t another high quality teen horror movie with a December release date two years later not have all the potential in the world? Turns out, multiple theatrical viewings from yours truly wasn’t enough to turn The Faculty into another box office winner. The movie opened up with $11.6 million and only went to gross $40.3 million at the domestic box office.

Given all that Scream hype, one might wonder what The Faculty experience was like for its rising young ensemble, especially someone like Jordana Brewster who was making her feature debut. While on Collider Ladies Night celebrating the release of F9, Brewster took a moment to look back on how her expectations for The Faculty compared to how things panned out:

“It was sort of the inverse of Fast and Furious, right? So with The Fast and Furious, I was like, ‘This is a small movie about cars. It’s a really fun summer project. Everyone’s really good looking. This is gonna be fun, but who knows where it’s gonna lead?’ With The Faculty it was like, ‘You guys, this is gonna be huge. Look at all these successes around us,’ like She’s All That and Scream. And it was also Dimension, which was doing really well, that studio. And then Tommy Hilfiger was doing our campaign! So we all thought it was gonna be huge. And then it turned out it wasn’t so huge. We thought it was gonna be massive, I think it was a Christmas opening, and then not so big. So it was a good lesson. But it was a cult classic so that’s really cool.”

The Cast of The Faculty
Image via Miramax

RELATED: ‘SCREAM’ Has Completely Finished Production

Given the fact that the success of Scream spawned a franchise, I opted to clarify what Brewster meant by The Faculty being “huge.” Was it just about big box office numbers or were there early talks of a potential series? She explained:

“I think it was more like we all thought we were gonna be these huge teen stars and not be able to walk down the street, and it didn’t quite work out that way. But at the same time, being on set, it was my first time shooting a movie ever, but also we were in Austin, Texas and working with Robert Rodriguez and Salma Hayek was in it and Jon Stewart would test his material on us, his comedic routine. It was so much fun. I loved working on that film.”

Jordana Brewster in The Faculty
Image via Miramax Films

The Faculty isn’t the only title on Brewster’s filmography that deserved far more credit than it received upon release. Keep an eye out for her full episode of Collider Ladies Night to hear more about how D.E.B.S. went on to become a cult classic and how The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning deserves more respect for being one of the best in the series.

KEEP READING: Jordana Brewster Addresses Mia's Return in 'F9' and How Paul Walker's Brian Will Always Be Part of the Universe

his-dark-materials-season-3-social-featured
'His Dark Materials' Season 3 Begins Production With New Cast Members Announced

The third season of the show will be based on 'The Amber Spyglass.'

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Perri Nemiroff (2645 Articles Published)

Perri Nemiroff has been part of the Collider team since 2012. She co-hosts Collider FYC, The Witching Hour and hosts the interview series, Collider Ladies Night. Perri's a proud graduate of Columbia University's Film MFA program and member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association. Perri splits her time between Los Angeles and New York, but devotes every waking hour to her cat, Deputy Dewey.

More From Perri Nemiroff