Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for SCREAM and The Matrix: Resurrections.Within the last month, we’ve been treated to two sequels from long-dormant franchises - SCREAM and The Matrix: Resurrections. This sort of move is far from unheard of; much of today’s blockbuster landscape consists of “requels” (a term used by several characters in the uber-meta Scream 5) that attempt to repackage the magic of the originals that inspired passionate fan followings. These movies are typically a safe bet, financially speaking; nostalgia is comfort food, and that's what sells. The downside is the risk of these tried-and-true formulas going stale by checking the same boxes again and again. What these two recent releases aim to do is to confront and incorporate the legacy of their respective franchises into their plot, in order to breathe something new into the franchise as well as honor the influence of the films that came before it.

The fact that Scream would revisit itself all these years later is no surprise; this is a franchise marked by a unique self-awareness that offers often-comical reflections on the state of the horror genre and franchise filmmaking in general. And yet, despite the number of times we’ve watched Sidney (Neve Campbell), Gale (Courtney Cox), and Dewey (David Arquette) fight off Ghostface, each Scream movie manages to be as entertaining as the last.

SCREAM is unique because it’s the first film in the franchise to be directed by someone other than Wes Craven, who directed the first four and passed away in 2015. SCREAM is, in many ways, to the Scream series what the sequel trilogy is to the rest of Star Wars: it’s newer, younger directors taking a stab at (no pun intended) telling a story with new characters, but still bringing in legacy characters (something a character in SCREAM informs her friends is essential to keeping fans happy). So no, the return of the most meta franchise of all time isn’t a shock. What did come as a surprise was the return of The Matrix series. Rumor has it Lana Wachowski decided to make the film when the studio threatened to revive her story without her if she refused. The Matrix is meta, but in a different way from Scream. It’s more philosophical than observational, and the result is one of the most personal blockbuster franchises ever made.

Aside from having no desire to return to the franchise, the Wachowskis had finished the story of Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) pretty definitively with The Matrix: Revolutions in 2003 which left both characters dead, and the battle won for the humans of Zion. So it makes sense that Lana’s decision to make another Matrix sequel would be one that comments on its own existence as sharply as SCREAM does, albeit in a different way. From a filmmaking and a storytelling standpoint, Resurrections and SCREAM share many similarities. Both combine legacy characters with a cast of fresh faces consisting of a younger generation for the most part fully aware of what came before them in the timeline of these stories. In Resurrections, Neo is still very much the protagonist, while Sidney takes a backseat to Sam (Melissa Barrera), but both Neo and Sidney start out reluctant to return after all these years.

Aside from the characters, both films offer cosmetic updates to the franchise. Resurrections is more obvious with this (and is, on the whole, a bolder film), updating the in-universe Matrix to be a vibrant and colorful world visually quite unlike the green-tones of the original trilogy. SCREAM’s updated look is more subtle, but the new directors are unafraid to employ camerawork that sets their sequel apart from the rest. While Resurrections and SCREAMare two vastly different stories, they’re kindred spirits in many ways. Both offer sharp critiques of the modern state of fandom and franchise filmmaking. Social and creative commentary isn’t anything new for either franchise, though both have a history of doing so in different ways: Scream has always commented on tropes within horror films and franchises, while The Matrix offers a broader philosophical mediation on social norms on both a macro and micro scale.

Image Via Warner Bros.

The first third of Resurrections has Neo playing the role of Lana herself: a creator who made a hugely successful series (his is a video game) that the studio is now demanding a follow-up to. The latest iteration of Agent Smith (Jonathan Groff) calls Neo into his office to break the news, saying: “The market’s tough. I’m sure you can understand why our beloved parent company, Warner Brothers, has decided to make a sequel to the trilogy… They informed me they’re gonna do it with or without us… I know you said the story was over for you, but that’s the thing about stories- they never really end, do they?” in a scene that calls Warner Bros out by name and outlines exactly what Wachowski was faced with when deciding whether to return to The Matrix.

What follows this is a montage of Neo’s days in the writing room, brainstorming how to make a return to his old work, satisfy fans and feel “original” and “fresh”. Of course, whether or not new and original storytelling is what the general audience really wants is an idea that the film considers at length. Resurrections looks at the landscape of movies today and dares to challenge the idea that audiences are truly “satisfied” by being fed the same repackaged nostalgia time and time again. At one point in the film, Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) remarks that “Nothing comforts anxiety like a little nostalgia.” At another point, a new character named Sheperd (Max Riemelt) laments that people used to want to “be free”, continuing: “It’s different now. Sometimes it feels like people gave up. Like the Matrix won.”

And indeed, The Analyst’s observations on the collective human psyche are harsh, but not at all off-base: “The sheeple aren’t going anywhere. They like my world. They don’t want this sentimentality. They don’t want freedom or empowerment. They want to be controlled. They crave the comfort of certainty.” The truth of the observation cuts deep for those of us exhausted by today’s IP-driven, nostalgia-focused cinema that appears allergic to doing anything truly, thrillingly new. So, Lana’s film proceeds to deliver everything The Analyst says people don’t want. Like the original Matrix, it offers audiences a choice: take the blue pill, balk at the idea of reflection, and angrily take to Twitter to complain about your childhood being ruined. Or, take the red pill, and come along for the ride. Bask in the earnest sentimentality and creative freedom of being told a story you haven’t heard before.

SCREAM’s meta-lens isn’t as surprising as Resurrections, but the boldness of its claims is refreshing for their truth. Scream is a franchise known for being meta; the first film poked fun at horror movie tropes, the sequel reflected on sequel tropes, the third film called out Hollywood toxicity, and the fourth film commented on how the internet had changed not only the horror genre but the next generation as a whole. SCREAM is a “requel” that recognizes that the timing of its arrival makes it one of many. It follows the pattern of combining new characters with legacy characters who appear god-like by comparison. Scream doesn’t reinvent the wheel (perhaps save for Sidney Prescott being the first Final Girl to have sex AND make it out alive), but rather comments on the wheel while taking it for a spin to see what can be learned.

What SCREAM learns is that our current obsession with nostalgia has led to a toxic, gatekeeping side to fandom that has grown into something much larger than before. The killers in the latest installment are revealed to be fans of the Stab movies (Scream movies within the Scream universe) who didn’t like the most recent addition to the canon. So, they decide to make their own version of the movie. In a rant that could be taken right out of Reddit, one of the killers angrily says: “Nobody takes the true fans seriously, not really. They just laugh at us, and why? Because we love something? We’re just a fucking joke to them! How can fandom be toxic? It’s about love! You don’t fucking understand, these movies are important to people.” Of course, this speech comes in the midst of a murdering spree.

Image Via Warner Bros.

Now, in the real world these kinds of “fans” might not be murderers, but they do cause real harm. Look no further than Kelly Marie Tran, or any number of Star Wars actors who have been brutally harassed by “fans” of the series. These are people who not only don’t want to see anything new (truly new, not shiny, repackaged odes to their childhood), and furthermore feel threatened by the idea of change.

This brings us to The Last Jedi of it all. Like Resurrections, The Last Jedi isn’t subversive for the sake of being so, but for the sake of pushing the narrative forward and keeping its series from becoming stagnant (take one look at how many times Tatooine has been featured in the time since and you’ll see that LucasFilm missed that message). SCREAM makes The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson the director of the super-divisive Stab 8 in a purposeful parallel to one of the biggest examples of the kind of toxic fandom the film critiques.

The Matrix Resurrections and SCREAM are two long-awaited sequels that grapple with their own existence. And no, neither film wants you to feel stupid for how much you love their series - in fact, quite the opposite. What is being called out is the attitude that we’ve left all our good stories in the past, which just isn’t true. New movies are good; there have been good movies as long as the medium has existed. Here’s hoping that we never stop breaking new ground and finding new ways to tell great stories.

