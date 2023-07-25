The Big Picture Wes Craven's iconic Scream trilogy is being released in a special 4K UHD collector's edition, including all three films in a three-disc set.

The films offer a unique combination of horror, mystery, and campiness, adding a balance that sets them apart from other similar movies.

The franchise features an impressive ensemble cast of both established Hollywood stars and rising talents, making it a true dream team of the late '90s.

Hide your knives and set your phones to silent, Wes Craven’s Scream trilogy is arriving on 4K UHD in the ultimate collector’s edition bundle. Just in time to start your franchise binge, you can own the first three films of the series on October 3 in a three-disc set that includes a 4K and Blu-ray copy as well as a digital code. As of right now, no extras have been revealed but when it comes to a legacy like this one, some bonus features are bound to slash their way onto the discs. Along with the bundle announcement, the cover art has also been unveiled, showing the many sides of Ghostface throughout the years.

Directed by one of the most notorious names in the history of horror, Craven’s (The Last House on the Left, The Hills Have Eyes, A Nightmare on Elm Street) eye behind the sprawling franchises is an incredibly unique one. Not only do the films bring the gore, mystery, and intrigue that makes for the perfect nail-biter, but his addition of campy undertones brings a balance that many other films of a similar variety don’t deliver.

Along with Craven’s talent for mixing jump scares with moments of levity, he also continually hired some of the biggest names in Hollywood for his collection of terror. With returning characters played by Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Jamie Kennedy, he also brought in a slew of stars including Skeet Ulrich, Matthew Lillard, Drew Barrymore, Rose McGowan, Jada Pinkett Smith, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Timothy Olyphant, Jerry O’Connell, Laurie Metcalf, Parker Posey, Patrick Dempsey, Liev Schreiber, Carrie Fisher, Scott Foley, and so many more, packing the films with late ‘90s dream teams.

But What About Scream 4?

While we’re thrilled to have a 4K UHD bundle of the first three movies of Craven’s Scream universe, there is a question as to why the Emma Roberts and Hayden Panettiere-led Scream 4 was kept out of the festivities. The title picked up over a decade following the events of the third movie and would not only serve as the director’s final project in the franchise, but also the last film made before his death in 2015. Introducing new characters, the title also brought back the original trio from the first three films making it a mystery as to why it wasn’t included in the 4K round-up.

As for the legacy of Scream, directorial team Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin picked up Craven’s torch a decade after Scream 4 and continued running with the franchise with 2022’s Scream and 2023’s Scream VI. While both films were box office hits, proving that there’s still plenty of stories left to tell in the Scream universe, no announcement has been made surrounding a seventh film.

Check out a trailer for the 1996 feature that started it all below.