Just in time for Halloween, a new all-horror FAST channel is set to haunt your TV. Scream TV will launch this month with an impressive slate of horror films and TV series. The Hollywood Reporter has the news that Scream TV will debut via the Distro TV app on October 13.

Scream TV comes from NYX Media Corporation, which operates a number of FAST (Free, Ad-Supported TV) channels in Canada; it will be available on Roku, Amazon Fire, and mobile platforms upon its launch next Sunday. Says NYX CEO Corinne Ferguson, "We are so excited to launch Scream TV and bring our unique horror entertainment experience to the fans across North America for free. One of our passions as horror fans is to painstakingly craft a journey through the horror genre worthy of the viewer’s time every night and 24/7. Our programming is done with the utmost respect towards our viewer’s time — which we feel is one of the most precious commodities — and we want the viewer to have the best experience possible". It is not related to the horror-themed Scream channel, which debuted in Canada in 2001; it was rebranded as Dusk before shutting down in 2012.

What Will Scream TV Offer?

Scream TV will boast an impressive number of horror offerings upon its launch next Sunday. The channel will have a number of classic horror films, including Halloween, The Evil Dead, and Suspiria; the silent versions of Phantom of the Opera and Nosferatu; black-and-white chillers Black Sunday and 13 Ghosts; 1970s shockers Black Christmas and Alice, Sweet Alice; and more recent fare like The Descent and the Hell House LLC series. It will also launch with the TV series Tales of the Unexpected (a British anthology series adapting the short stories of Roald Dahl), and the paranormal anthology series One Step Beyond, a precursor to series like The Twilight Zone and The Outer Limits. More offbeat fare includes a collection of Casper, The Friendly Ghost cartoons and the horror-themed 1970s Canadian kids' TV series The Hilarious House of Frightenstein. The service will eventually have its own original content, as well.

FAST channels are a growing part of the streaming business, as ratings for the free services begin to rival the big-name streamers like Netflix, Max, and Disney+. Notable FAST channels include PlutoTV, Roku, and Amazon Freevee.

Scream TV will debut on Roku, Amazon Fire, and mobile platforms on October 13.