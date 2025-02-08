It's once again an exciting time to be a Ghostface fan, with Scream 7 finally entering production last month. There was a lot of behind-the-scenes shake-up in the lead up to the upcoming installment rolling its cameras. This included major changes to the plot of the film, the biggest of which was the firing of Melissa Barrera who played Sam Carpenter in Scream 2022 and Scream VI. Now, as fans wait for the franchise’s killer return, you can watch Ghostface in 3D with a new Blu-ray edition of Scream VI.

From the German distributor Turbine, Scream VI 3D is a part of the company’s Blu-ray Collector Series. This Scream sequel is #10 in line. The one-disc edition appears to come with the same special features as the original physical media release back in 2023. However, this new version will have different, seemingly reversible, artwork with VI’s teaser poster of Ghostface in a subway car on one side and our favorite horror movie-loving killer watching over New York City on the other. This is a foreign Blu-ray, so you'll need a region free Blu-ray player to watch it.

What's ‘Scream VI’ About?