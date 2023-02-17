Scream VI is right around the corner. The highly anticipated slasher sequel is in the final stages of its marketing push. As horror fans get closer and closer to the film’s March release date, it feels like every hour we’re getting a new teaser or piece of information hyping up Ghostface’s brutal return. One of the most exciting pieces of news regarding the music of the film that we got earlier this week was the announcement that singer-songwriter Demi Lovato would be releasing a new single for Scream VI. The track is appropriately titled “Still Alive” and, in a new promo highlighting the song, Lovato received a killer introduction.

Ghostface Fanboys over Demi Lovato

The roughly 45-second promo sees stars Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera introducing Lovato to the Scream fanbase. The pair of fan-favorites express their excitement over Lovato’s involvement in the film, but Lovato soon learns her biggest fan is lurking in the shadows. Ghostface quickly interrupts the promo with a classic jump scare which rightfully gives everyone a heart attack. Who would've thought Ghostface was a pop music lover? However, the man behind the mask is hilariously revealed to be Chad himself, Mason Gooding, who just couldn’t wait to meet Lovato.

Scream VI has given horror fans another killer marketing campaign. While it has been mainly focused on Ghostface’s first NYC adventure, Lovato has been a nice surprise that has only added to this film’s endless excitement. Both Lovato's amazing voice and energetic style is perfect for a Scream movie. One of the best parts of this franchise are the soundtracks. In the past bands like Salem became more popular because of their inclusion in this iconic series. While Lovato definitely doesn’t need any help in that department, having a song featured in a Scream movie is the horror equivalent of being asked to do the title track for the latest James Bond adventure. Ghostface is genre royalty after all.

Image via Paramount

Ghostface is Painting Broadway Blood Red

While Ghostface won’t be doing any singing of their own in this sixth installment, they'll be once again going after Sam and Tara Carpenter who are now in NYC. Tara’s officially off to college even though the pair of sisters are still reeling over the traumatic events of Scream 2022. This new, different feeling, Ghostface isn’t going to let them live that down anytime soon.

Scream VI hits theaters on March 10, 2023, but Lovato’s new single “Still Alive” will be releasing a week prior on Friday, March 3. From what the singer has gleefully teased so far, it sounds like this will be a classic Scream end credit song. However, while we wait to find out whose still alive at the end of Scream VI, you can watch the new Lovato promo down below. You can also pre-save “Still Alive” on Lovato’s website now.