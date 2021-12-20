SCREAM is getting ready to bring the iconic slasher franchise back to theaters, a decade after Scream 4. However, while the upcoming sequel teases a whole original Ghostface, Paramount Pictures just released a new featurette that looks to the past and celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Wes Craven classic that started it all back in 1996.

In the featurette, the cast and crew talk about Craven’s unique vision for horror and how he helped shape cinema with his many iconic contributions. Courteney Cox, who comes back as Scream franchise's favorite journalist Gale Weathers, underlines how Craven is “an incredible director, but he’s also an incredible human being.” Neve Campbell, Scream’s eternal final girl Sidney Prescott, adds that Craven was “like a father in a lot of ways to all of us.” As for David Arquette, who plays Dewey Riley in the franchise, the star can barely hold his tears while remembering the late director.

The touching video uses behind-the-scenes images of the first Scream’s production to connect the past and the future. While Craven is no longer with us, the upcoming sequel promises to honor his vision, bringing back many elements that turned the first Scream into a cultural phenomenon. SCREAM is also dedicated to the memory of Wes Craven, a nice gesture of directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not), who say that anything they got right in the sequel is thanks to him.

As Scream’s marketing campaign keeps reminding us, Ghostface “is always someone you know.” The sequel’s newcomers cast includes Dylan Minnette as Wes Hicks, Sonia Ben Ammar as Liv Mckenzie, Mikey Madison as Amber Freeman, Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy Meeks-Martin, Jack Quaid as Richie Kirsch, Jenna Ortega as Tara Carpenter, Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter, Marley Shelton as Judy Hicks, and Roger Jackson as the voice of Ghostface. Other returning cast members are Marley Shelton as Sheriff Judy Hicks and Roger L. Williams.

The paranoia has also infected the crew behind the cameras, as SCREAM used multiple versions of the script and had different cuts in post-production. In addition, Scream’s team wanted to avoid unintended spoilers so much that the identity of Ghostface was even kept a secret to the cast while the movie was filming.

SCREAM is scheduled to relaunch the horror franchise on January 14, 2022. Check out the new SCREAM featurette below.

