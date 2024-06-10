This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Art the Clown actor, David Howard Thornton, will star in the new horror movie, Screamboat, inspired by Disney's Steamboat Willie.

Screamboat features other horror legends like Jarlath Conroy and Charles Edwin Powell, promising a thrilling and twisted take on Disney characters.

Director Steven LaMorte recently expressed his excitement to work with Thornton and the talented ensemble.

David Howard Thornton, the man behind Terrifier's Art the Clown, will be bringing his horror expertise to a big new project, with the actor cast in the lead role of the upcoming Steamboat Willie-inspired horror movie, Screamboat, according to Variety. Thornton's performances as Art the Clown have made the character and the Terrifier franchise one of the best-loved horror creations in the modern era. A cult classic, Terrifier, and its subsequent sequel, have been praised by many for their ode to horror classics of old, as well as bringing a brand new evil antagonist to rival even the greatest of horror icons. Thornton and Art the Clown will soon be back on screens in Terrifier 3, which officially premieres on October 11 just in time for the Halloween season.

Screamboat is set to become the latest in a long line of Disney projects to be given the bloodthirsty treatment, following the surprising success of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The movie is currently set for a 2025 release window, with an official release date not yet known. An official description of the movie reading:

"‘Screamboat’ follows a group of New Yorkers on a late-night ferry ride that turns deadly when a mischievous mouse begins a rampage, targeting unsuspecting passengers. The unlikely crew must band together to thwart the murderous menace before their relaxing commute turns into a nightmare."

'Screamboat' Has Already Cast Some Horror Movie Legends

Beyond the addition of Thornton as a murderous Mickey Mouse, Screamboat has already crafted an eye-catching ensemble including horror veterans, sparking intrigue among the genre's die-hard fanbase. Legends of the horror scene Jarlath Conroy (Day of the Dead) and Charles Edwin Powell (The Exorcist III) are in the cast, with the ensemble also including the likes of Allison Pittel (Dark Circles), Amy Schumacher (The Mean One), Jesse Kove (Cobra Kai), Rumi C Jean-Louis (Hightown), and Jesse Posey (Teen Wolf). The twisting of one of Disney's most famous creations is more than worthy of such a talented ensemble.

In a statement cited on Variety, the project's director, Steven LaMorte, spoke glowingly about his excitement to be working with such an eclectic mix of performers, especially the brilliant Thornton. LaMorte said: "David Howard Thornton is bringing our mischievous and murderous take on Steamboat Willie to life like never before. I can’t wait for audiences to laugh and scream with us onboard ‘Screamboat’! I’m beyond excited to join this incredible cast and bring Steamboat Willie to life with a horror twist."

David Howard Thornton has officially been cast in the lead role of the upcoming horror movie, Screamboat. Thornton's most famous role as Art the Clown in Terrifier is available to watch on Peacock right now.

