On January 1, 2024, Disney’s 1928 animated short film, Steamboat Willie, became public domain, and the next day, it was announced that Steven LaMorte was working on a dark and twisted version of the iconic mouse. Similarly, Jamie Bailey did the same and created the Canadian slasher film, Mickey’s Mouse Trap, which was released last August. Both Mickey’s Mouse Trap and Screamboat take the black-and-white animated whistling Mickey and twist him into terrifying and hilarious horror-comedy adaptations for Disney fans who also enjoy the flagrant bastardization of beloved childhood characters. In a good way. Several other childhood classics have been adapted for horror recently, as more content becomes available for creative use, such as The Mean One, also directed by LaMorte, as a horrific retelling of the classic tale of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Additionally, the MCU and DCU can take a backseat for horror moviegoers at the moment, because Rhys Frake-Waterfield has created the Twisted Childhood Universe (TCU), also known as the "Poohniverse," which focuses on taking characters from children’s media (particularly ones that Disney has previously adapted) and turning them into psychopathic murderers. The first films in this universe include Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, and Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, and future projects include Bambi: The Reckoning, Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, Pinnochio: Unstrung, Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, Awakening Sleeping Beauty, Snow White Returns, and a third installment of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. While Screamboat isn’t technically part of the TCU, the creators are friendly, and it certainly fits the ticket for this new trend of making horror parodies of classic childhood characters. Read on to learn what you need about the upcoming slasher!

image via Iconic Events Releasing

Screamboat was originally set to be released on January 24, 2025, but has just been updated for a release sometime in April of this year. As unfortunate as it is that the release has been delayed, there are only a few more months to wait to see what horrors will be unleashed at the white-gloved hands of "Screamboat Willie." Realistically speaking, those gloves probably won’t stay white for very long…

5 Will ‘Screamboat’ Be In Theaters or Streaming?

Image via Iconic Events

According to a new update, Screamboat will have an exclusive theatrical release by Iconic Events Releasing this April. The postponed release might come from a marketing tactic, as the film is slated to be showcased at several horror conventions in the coming months, similar to the upcoming film Companion, which was supposed to come to theaters on January 10, but was pushed back to January 31 for marketing reasons. Due to its nature and niche target audience, the movie will likely have a limited release, so be sure to check with your local theaters to see if it will be playing near you! Shortly after its theatrical run, the film will become available for rent or purchase on streaming platforms like Amazon or YouTube.

4 Is There a Trailer for ‘Screamboat’?

Yes, there is! The teaser trailer was released in April of last year via the official Screamboat Movie YouTube account, making it a full year between teaser and release this April. You can watch it above!

As you can see, the iconic “Steamboat Willie” is kept mostly in the shadows for the teaser, but you can get glimpses of what to expect from this new and twisted version. The puppet and costume were designed by the Quantum Creation FX company, which has previously worked on costume design and props for films like The Tomorrow War, The Predator, Watchmen, and more. Just like Chucky or M3GAN, size doesn’t always matter when it comes to murderous rampages. In an interview with IndieWire, director Steven LaMorte commented: “Because of his size, there are some really crazy kills in this movie that were pretty tough to pull off. There are definitely scenes that I feel confident I’m going to have to have an awkward conversation with my mother about after we’re done.

3 What Will ‘Screamboat’ Be About?

Image via Walt Disney

In that same interview, LaMorte stated that it’s “the story of a late-night ferry ride in New York City where commuters and deckhands and all the usual passengers are attacked by a murderous and mischievous mouse who is mean, tiny, and loves getting up to no good.” The motivation behind Screamboat Willie’s carnage isn’t made clear in the trailer, but it could also be a situation like The Strangers, where the reason was simply “because you were home.” The villainous vermin might not need any specific reason other than the joy and thrill of the hunt and tormenting unsuspecting victims. “All hands on deck” will have to be the motto of the passengers and crew members of the ferry if they want to survive the night.

2 Who Will Star in ‘Screamboat’?

Image via Iconic Events Releasing

David Howard Thornton will star as the murderous mouse in Screamboat, adding to his repertoire of antagonistic roles. Previously, he starred as Art the Clown in the three Terrifier films, the grinchy titular character of The Mean One, and as the Joker in Nightwing: Escalation. Thornton will also be starring in several upcoming horror movies, including Jokers Wild, The Dead Place, and Rough Cut. Joining him as the lead protagonists are Tyler Posey and Kailey Hyman. Posey is best known for his role as Scott McCall in Teen Wolf and has also appeared in Truth or Dare and Scary Movie V. Kailey Hyman starred as Brooke in Terrifier 2 and Terrifier 3 and also appeared in A Man Called Otto as Barb, one of Otto’s neighbors. Additionally, Jesse Kove (Dark Night of the Soul), Jesse Posey (Intermedium), Michael Leavy (Terrifier), Amy Schumacher, Sarah Kopkin, Tommy Bechtold, and Kenneth Maharaj will be supporting cast members with comedians Joe DeRosa and Brian Quinn making cameo appearances in the movie.

1 Who Is Making ‘Screamboat’?

Image via Iconic Events

Director Steven LaMorte started to create the story for Screamboat as soon as Steamboat Willie entered public domain territory and worked with Matthew Garcia-Dunn (Silent Hill: Ascension) to write the screenplay. LaMorte also served as a producer, along with Matt Leavy, Amy Schumacher, and Steven Della Salla (Terrifier 3). Executive producers include Julien Didon, Mat Levy, Martine Melloul, Tommy Savas, and Jason Schnell, with Kelly May as a co-executive producer. Schumacher and Melloul both served as producers for LaMorte’s previous grim childhood retelling of The Mean One as well, with Schumacher and Matt Leavy also appearing in small roles in Screamboat. LaMorte also plans to continue his Terrifier franchise with David Howard Thornton reprising his role as Art the Clown for a fourth and final movie, Terrifier 4, which will explain more of Art’s backstory and wrap up the character arcs for Art, The Little Pale Girl, Victoria Heyes, and Sienna Shaw.