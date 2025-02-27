All aboard! Get your tickets right here to the newest trailer for the latest brutal, bloody, and bonkers feature to come from filmmaker Steven LaMorte. Today, the boat is leaving port, in the teaser for Screamboat — a horror take on the classic 1928 animated Mickey Mouse flick, Steamboat Willie. As one would expect from The Mean One director who previously turned The Grinch into a bloodthirsty, Who-executing, baddie (although to be fair, he was mere moments away from that in the original movie), Screamboat takes a beloved childhood character of yesteryear and turns him into the monster under your bed. With a leading performance from the one and only, Art the Clown — er — we mean Terrifier’s David Howard Thornton, the teaser promises plenty of chills, thrills, and maybe even a few laughs from the movie that arrives on April 2.

Welcoming riders on the Staten Island Ferry (where all dreams go to die), the setting of Screamboat couldn’t be more believable. It’s here that the trailer introduces us to the movie’s harbinger — in this case, a homeless man who warns a tired and very much over-it EMT that “we’re all going to die.” The underpaid medical professional is clearly sick of hearing the man spitting off the same wild theories, so she quickly shuts him up — but in a nice way. However, when the doors slide shut and the boat pushes away from the dock, it immediately becomes apparent that this man is not in any way, shape or form crazy and that there really is a human-sized “demonic rodent with shorts and a hat” searching for cheese. And by cheese, we mean guts.

The film is directly in line with other titles to come from LaMorte and Fuzz on the Lens Productions, the latter of which is one of the creative teams behind the second and third installments in the Terrifier franchise. With body parts flying left and right, quotable one-liners, and an unbelievable costuming job that transforms Thornton into a killer mouse, Screamboat looks to be the next big children’s movie turned-pure nightmare fuel.

Who Else Stars in ‘Screamboat’?

Joining Thornton in his latest ghoulish role is a lineup of performers that includes Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf), Jarlath Conroy (Day of the Dead), Kailey Hyman (Terrifier 3), Allison Pittel (The Brawler), Jesse Posey (Station 19), Jesse Kove (A Taste of Love), Amy Schumacher (The Mean One) and more. The movie is the latest to cash in on classic characters entering the public domain, with those behind Screamboat more than ready to pull the trigger and announce the horror-comedy project just one day after the Steamboat Willie version of Mickey Mouse became fair game.

Check out the trailer for Screamboat above and see it when it sails into theaters on April 2.