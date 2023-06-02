Screambox, the horror streaming platform by Cinedigm and Bloody Disgusting, is now available on Apple TV devices. The service, which offers ad-free streaming specializing in horror titles, will now be available to download within the US. A must-have for horror fans, the service boasts a catalog of uncut horror titles such as Terrifier 2 and The Outwaters, documentaries including Pennywise: The Story of IT and Living With Chucky, as well as other Screambox original and exclusive titles such as Project Wolf Hunting, The Barn Part II, Shifted, Family Dinner, Holy Shit!, CreepyPasta, Cube, and Welcome to Hell.

As the streamer becomes available to Apple TV users this month, it will be adding a selection of new titles to its catalog. New arrivals to the streamer include Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story, as the service celebrates #RobertEnglundDay on June 6. The documentary showcases the life and career of the horror icon, most famous for his role as Freddy Krueger in Wes Craven's A Nightmare on Elm Street series, and will feature exclusive interviews with Robert Englund himself, his wife Nancy, and other prolific horror figures such as Lin Shaye, Eli Roth, Kane Hodder, Tony Todd, Adam Green, Bill Moseley, Heather Langenkamp. Following his career from its beginning with titles such as Buster and Buster and Stay Hungry, through to his breakout turn as Craven's iconic villain, the documentary also explores Englund's directorial efforts with 1998's 976-Evil, as well as his recent appearance in the hit Netflix show Stranger Things. Also joining the platform in celebration of Englund are the original A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), as well as the Tobe Hooper directed Night Terrors (1993) and The Mangler (1995), in which Englund stars.

Other June additions to the streaming service include the 80s zombie classic from George A. Romero, Day of the Dead, David Cronenberg's Rabid alongside its recent remake by Jen and Sylvia Soska. Furthermore, Screambox will also be adding Autopsy, Beneath, Blue Vengeance, Christmas Evil, The Collector; Crazy Desires of a Murderer, Dominique, Grotesque, Jethica, Murder Mansion, My Mom's a Werewolf, New Religion, Punk Vacation, Road Games (starring recent Academy Award-winner Jamie Lee Curtis), The Haunting of Molly Hartley (starring Haley Bennett), and Deathcember to its service this month. These will also be joined by all five of the cult classic Subspecies movies, including the brand-new prequel, Screambox exclusive Subspecies V: Bloodrise.

Image via Screambox

All the aforementioned titles are available to stream with Screambox on IOS, Android, Prime Video, Roku, Youtube TV, Samsung, Comcast, Cox, and now Apple TV, as well as directly through Screambox.com. As of current the service is exclusively available in the US, though Screambox's support center alludes to desires to expand the service internationally.