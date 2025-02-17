Philip K. Dick is up there with Isaac Asimov in terms of incredibly influential science-fiction writing, responsible for the stories behind Blade Runner and Minority Report, to name just a couple. Not all of his adaptations became big blockbusters or even cult classics, but one of these “lesser” works might be better than was originally credited. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Screamers, a sci-fi horror based on the story "Second Variety" about literal killing machines that evolve on their own and turn on their creators. To be clear, Screamers isn’t a fantastic movie or anything, but to dismiss it out of hand is to diminish its efforts of at least trying to do something as philosophically meaningful as Blade Runner. Fans of Robocop will delight in seeing Peter Weller play a hero outside of his famous cyborg costume, and while the special effects don’t hold up the best, the designs of the Screamers are still interesting, even when they look like BattleBots contestants.

What Is ‘Screamers’ About?

Image via Triumph Films

Screamers takes place on a distant planet in 2078, where a war is waging between the megacorporation N.E.B. and the Alliance, a military-like group opposed to N.E.B.’s mining of dangerously radioactive materials for fuel. To fight against N.E.B., The Alliance developed the titular Screamers, weaponized robots with spinning blades named for the ear-splitting shriek they emit while attacking; the opening scene demonstrates their deadliness when they hack off the limbs of an N.E.B. soldier before slicing the rest of him to a bloody pulp; Weller plays Hendricksson, the commanding officer of the Alliance’s base, who is growing weary of the fighting and jumps at the chance for peace negotiations when offered.

But a new soldier’s crash-landing leads to the revelation that both sides of the war have written off Hendricksson’s particular battleground completely and will leave them there to slowly die out fighting a pointless battle. Hendricksson and the soldier, Jefferson (Andrew Lauer), head to the N.E.B. base, but problems arise when new forms of Screamers attack them despite their Alliance identities. The Screamers have become self-aware, upgrading themselves more and more until they’re almost indistinguishable from humans. The two men join up with a few other survivors to try and return to Earth, but it becomes more and more difficult to tell who is human and who is a machine as the Screamers become more advanced.

‘Screamers’ Is More Fun Than Good, But That’s Okay