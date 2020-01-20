Best Speeches at the 2020 SAG Awards, From Brad Pitt to the ‘Parasite’ Cast

Another Monday has arrived which means another Sunday night has passed. Last night, the night of January 19 was a special one in particular, because the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards happened. The show may have gone host-less but there was no shortage of memorable moments. Among the best moments of the evening were the acceptance speeches.

The 2020 SAG Awards nominees were plentiful. Among this year’s nominees were awards season actor faves like Scarlett Johansson, Joe Pesci, Cynthia Erivo, Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, Joaquin Phoenix, and Renée Zellweger. There were also plenty of movies and TV shows name-checked through the nominations list, including Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood, The Irishman, Bombshell, Game of Thrones, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, When They See Us, and more. But there could be only one winner per category and let me tell you something: Nearly every dang acceptance speech at the 2020 SAG Awards was incredibly good.

Check out some of the best speeches from the award show below, including Pitt’s very memorable and very jokey speech as well as the triumphant thank-you speech delivered by the cast of Parasite. All the speeches are available to watch in their full glory, so make sure you take enough time out of your day to enjoy them all.