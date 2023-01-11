It's not breaking news that televised film and television awards ceremonies have been sagging in the rating department. As streaming overtakes cable, many awards shows have been left in the dust, so to speak, especially in the post-pandemic era of film and television. But efforts are being made to bring awards shows into the streaming era. And as a part of that effort, it was today announced that the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards will be streaming live on Netflix.

However, you won't have to wait until 2024 to see the SAG awards online. 2023's annual ceremony will be broadcast live on Netflix's YouTube Channel. This move will certainly grant the actor-focused awards ceremony an expanded audience.

Of the move to Netflix, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said, "We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show. As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe.”

Netflix Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria added:

"The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors. As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event in 2024 and the years to come.”

For this year, Netflix agreed to stream the show on its YouTube channel. The ceremony will be executive produced by Jon Brockett and produced by Avalon Harbor Entertainment. Along with today's news of the awards show's move to Netflix, this year's nominations were also released. And it looks like Netflix is leading the pack on nominations this year, making their new endeavor with the awards show quite fortuitous. Other notable nominations include Cate Blanchett for her powerhouse performance in Tár and the nomination of Ana de Armas for Blonde, which is a high point for the extremely controversial film which received mixed reviews.

This year's 29th Annual SAG awards are scheduled to air online on Sunday, February 26 at 8:00 PM ET and 5:00 PM PT. The ceremony will celebrate the outstanding motion picture and television performances shown in 2022.