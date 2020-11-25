Quick Links
Now more than ever, true cinephiles are passionate about sharing their love of movies. Recommending a film you love to a friend or family member can be a pretty terrific gift – especially if they end up liking it as much as you do. And with the world kind of on pause for a bit, what better time than now to catch up on films you haven’t seen or haven’t seen in a long time? While you may not be able to watch your favorite movies with your friends in person right now, there is a pretty great digital alternative: Screen Pass.
With Screen Pass on Movies Anywhere, you can share your love of movies with friends or family completely digitally. All you need is a Movies Anywhere account (which is free) and to have purchased (or redeemed a digital code for) a Movies Anywhere movie in the last six months! (See more eligibility details here.) To send a Screen Pass, just find a movie from your Movies Anywhere collection that’s Screen Pass-eligible, and you’ll be able to send a Screen Pass to anyone else who has a Movies Anywhere account so they can watch that movie. You can share up to three Screen Passes a month.
Not every title on Movies Anywhere is eligible for Screen Pass, which is where we come in. Below we’ve assembled a complete list of every movie on Movies Anywhere that’s eligible for Screen Pass. The titles are subject to change, but as of right now this list is up to date.
So peruse the selection below and start making a list of which movies you most want your friends to experience.
|11.14
|9
|10
|42
|89
|300
|1776
|1941
|2012
|September 30, 1955
|9/11
|...And Justice For All
|[Rec]
|[Rec] 2
|*Batteries Not Included
|#Followfriday
|1/2 Revolution
|10 Rillington Place
|10 Things I Hate About You
|10,000 BC
|100 Rifles
|101 Dalmatians
|101 Dalmatians II: Patch's London Adventure
|102 Dalmatians
|11 Harrowhouse
|12 (2007)
|12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue
|12 Men of Christmas
|12 Monkeys
|12 Rounds
|12 Rounds (Unrated)
|12 Rounds 2: Reloaded
|12 Strong
|12 Years a Slave
|127 Hours
|13 Frightened Girls!
|13 Ghosts
|13 Going On 30
|15 Minutes
|17 Again
|2 Fast 2 Furious
|2 Guns
|20 Million Miles to Earth
|20 Million Miles to Earth (Black & White)
|20,000 Leagues Under the Sea
|2001: A Space Odyssey
|2010: The Year We Make Contact
|21 Days Under The Sky
|21 Grams
|25th Hour
|27 Dresses
|28 Days
|28 Days Later
|28 Weeks Later
|3 Godfathers
|3 Ninjas
|3 Ninjas Kick Back
|3 Ninjas Knuckle Up
|3 Ninjas: High Noon At Mega Mountain
|3 Women
|3-Iron
|3-Way
|3:10 to Yuma
|30 Days of Night
|30 Days of Night: Dark Days
|30 Nights of Paranormal Activity with the Devil Inside the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
|300: Rise of an Empire
|36 Hours
|4 for Texas
|4.3.2.1
|40 Carats
|40 Guns to Apache Pass
|400 Days
|41 Year Old Virgin That Knocked Up Sarah Marshall And Felt Superbad About It (Unrated)
|41 Year Old Virgin Who Knocked Up Sarah Marshall And Felt Superbad About It
|42nd Street
|47 Ronin
|5 Flights Up
|50 First Dates
|50 to 1
|500 Days of Summer
|6 Bullets
|7 Days in Entebbe
|7 Faces of Dr. Lao
|7 Seconds
|711 Ocean Drive
|7th Cavalry
|8 Films to Die For: Bastard
|8 Films to Die For: Lumberjack Man
|8 Films to Die For: Murder in The Dark
|8 Films to Die For: Re-Kill
|8 Films to Die For: Suspension
|8 Films to Die For: Unnatural
|8 Films to Die For: Wind Walkers
|8 Mile
|8 Seconds
|84 Charing Cross Road
|88 Minutes
|8MM2
|9 1/2 Weeks
|9 1/2 Weeks:UNC
|9 to 5
|90 Minutes in Heaven
|976-Evil
A
|A
|A Beautiful Mind
|A Big Hand for the Little Lady
|A Bigger Splash
|A Birder's Guide to Everything
|A Blueprint for Murder
|A Charlie Brown Christmas (Deluxe Edition)
|A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (Deluxe Edition)
|A Christmas Carol
|A Christmas Carol
|A Christmas Carol
|A Christmas Story
|A Christmas Story 2
|A Christmas Story Live!
|A Cinderella Story
|A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
|A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits
|A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
|A Civil Action
|A Clockwork Orange
|A Connecticut Yankee
|A Cool Dry Place
|A Country Coyote Goes Hollywood
|A Cry In The Dark
|A Cure for Wellness
|A Damsel in Distress
|A Dangerous Method
|A Dangerous Woman
|A Date with Judy
|A Day at the Races
|A Dennis the Menace Christmas
|A Dirty Shame
|A Dog of Flanders
|A Dog's Purpose
|A Face in the Crowd
|A Farewell to Arms
|A Few Best Men
|A Few Good Men
|A Fighting Man
|A Fine Madness
|A Fine Mess
|A Flintstones Christmas Carol
|A Good Day to Die Hard
|A Good Day to Die Hard (Extended Edition)
|A Good Man in Africa
|A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
|A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (Unrated)
|A Good Year
|A Goofy Movie
|A Guy Named Joe
|A Hatful of Rain
|A Haunted House
|A Haunted House 2
|A History of Violence
|A Home at the End of the World
|A Kid in King Arthur's Court
|A Knight's Tale
|A Late Quartet
|A Lawless Street
|A Letter to Three Wives
|A Life Less Ordinary
|A Little Chaos
|A Little Princess
|A Little Sex
|A Lot Like Love
|A Low Down Dirty Shame
|A Man Apart
|A Man Called Peter
|A Man Called Sledge
|A Man for All Seasons
|A Mighty Wind
|A Million Ways to Die in the West
|A Million Ways to Die in the West (Unrated)
|A Monster Calls
|A Mother's Courage: The Mary Thomas Story
|A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa
|A Night at the Opera
|A Nightmare on Elm Street
|A Nightmare on Elm Street
|A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
|A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
|A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
|A Passage to India
|A Patch of Blue
|A Perfect Day
|A Perfect Getaway
|A Perfect Getaway - Unrated Director's Cut
|A Perfect Murder
|A Perfect World
|A Piece of the Action
|A Prairie Home Companion
|A Private's Affair
|A Pyromaniac's Love Story
|A Question of Faith
|A Raisin in the Sun (1961)
|A Return to Salem's Lot
|A River Runs Through It
|A Royal Night Out
|A Scanner Darkly
|A Separation
|A Serious Man
|A Shine of Rainbows
|A Simple Twist of Fate
|A Simple Wish
|A Slight Case of Murder
|A Soldier's Story
|A Song to Remember
|A Sound of Thunder
|A Star Is Born
|A Star Is Born
|A Star Is Born
|A Star Is Born Encore
|A Stolen Life
|A Stranger Among Us
|A Stranger Is Watching
|A Streetcar Named Desire
|A Summer Place
|A Tale of Love and Darkness
|A Tale of Two Critters
|A Thin Line Between Love & Hate
|A Thousand and One Nights (1945)
|A Time for Killing
|A Time to Kill
|A Troll in Central Park
|A United Kingdom
|A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
|A Very Long Engagement
|A Walk Among the Tombstones
|A Walk in the Clouds
|A Walk In the Spring Rain
|A Walk to Remember
|A Woman's Face
|A.I. Artificial Intelligence
|Aardvark
|Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein
|Abbott and Costello Meet the Invisible Man
|Abbott and Costello Meet the Mummy
|Abe Lincoln in Illinois
|About a Boy
|About Last Night (2014)
|About Last Night...
|About Schmidt
|About Time
|Above Suspicion
|Above the Law
|Above The Rim
|Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
|Absence of Malice
|Absence of the Good
|Absolute Deception
|Absolute Power
|Absolutely Anything
|Absolutely Fabulous The Movie
|Accepted
|Accident Man
|Across the Pacific
|Across the Sierras
|Across The Wide Missouri
|Action in the North Atlantic
|Action Jackson
|Adam
|Adam Had Four Sons
|Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights
|Adam's Rib
|Adaptation.
|Addicted to Love
|Admission
|Adoration
|Adrift
|Adventure
|Adventures in Babysitting
|Adventures in Zambezia
|Adventures of Don Juan
|Affair in Trinidad
|After Hours
|After the Sunset
|After the Thin Man
|Against All Odds
|Against the Dark
|Agatha
|Age of Consent
|Age of Treason
|Agnes Browne
|Agnes of God
|Air
|Air Bud
|Air Bud: Golden Receiver
|Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch
|Air Bud: Spikes Back
|Air Bud: World Pup
|Air Buddies
|Air Force
|Air Force One
|Airport
|Airport '77
|Airport 1975
|Akira Kurosawa's Dreams
|Al Capone
|Aladdin and the King of Thieves
|Aladdin: The Return of Jafar
|Alamo Bay
|Alaska
|Alex & Emma
|Alex & Me
|Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
|Alexander Revisited: The Final Cut (Unrated)
|Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
|Alexander:TH
|Alexander's Ragtime Band
|Ali
|Ali
|Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves
|Ali G Indahouse: The Movie
|Alice Adams
|Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore
|Alice in Wonderland
|Alice in Wonderland (1933)
|Alice Through the Looking Glass
|Alien
|Alien (Director's Cut)
|Alien Autopsy
|Alien Girl
|Alien Hunter
|Alien Nation
|Alien Raiders (Raw Feed Series)
|Alien Resurrection
|Alien Resurrection (Special Edition)
|Alien vs. Predator
|Alien vs. Predator
|Alien: Covenant
|Alien3
|Alien3 (Special Edition)
|Aliens
|Aliens (Special Edition)
|Aliens Ate My Homework
|Aliens in the Attic
|Aliens of the Deep
|Aliens vs. Predator - Requiem
|Aliens Vs. Predator: Requiem (Uncut)
|Alive
|All About Eve
|All About My Mother
|All About Steve
|All About the Benjamins
|All I See Is You
|All I Want (2002)
|All I Wish
|All Mine to Give
|All Nighter
|All Quiet on the Western Front
|All the King's Men
|All the King's Men (2006)
|All the President's Men
|All the Real Girls
|All the Young Men
|All This and Heaven Too
|All Through the Night
|Allegheny Uprising
|Almost Christmas
|Almost Heroes
|Aloha Scooby-Doo!
|Along Came Polly
|Along the Great Divide
|Alpha Dog
|Already Dead
|Altered
|Altered States
|Alvarez Kelly
|Alvin and the Chipmunks
|Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein
|Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman
|Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
|Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip
|Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
|Always
|Amapola
|Amazing Grace
|Amazing Grace and Chuck
|Amazing Journey: The Story of The Who
|Amazing Ocean
|Amelia
|America America
|America's Heart & Soul
|American Anthem
|American Crude
|American Dreamz
|American Flyers
|AMERICAN GANGSTER
|American Gangster (Extended Edition)
|American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success
|American Girl: Isabelle Dances into the Spotlight
|American Girl: Lea to the Rescue
|American Girl: McKenna Shoots for the Stars
|American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky
|American Graffiti
|American Guerrilla in the Philippines
|American Hardcore
|American History X
|American Made
|American Madness
|American Me
|American Pastime
|American Pie
|American Pie (Unrated)
|American Pie 2
|American Pie 2 (Unrated)
|American Pie Presents: Band Camp
|American Pie Presents: Band Camp (Unrated)
|American Pie Presents: Beta House
|American Pie Presents: Beta House (Unrated)
|American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
|American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (Unrated)
|American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
|American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (Unrated)
|American Pop
|American Reunion
|American Reunion (Unrated)
|American Sniper
|American Wedding
|American Wedding (Unrated)
|American Wrestler: The Wizard
|Among Giants
|Amour
|Amusement
|Amy
|An Adventure In Color â€“ Mathmagic Land
|An Affair to Remember
|An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn
|An American Citizen
|An American In Paris
|An American Tail
|An American Tail: Fievel Goes West
|An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster
|An American Tail: The Treasure of Manhattan Island
|An Education
|An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
|An Evening With Kevin Smith
|An Evening With Kevin Smith 2: Evening Harder
|An Evening with Noel Fielding: Live
|An Extremely Goofy Movie
|An Innocent Man
|An Interview with God
|Ana Maria in Novela Land
|Anaconda
|Anaconda 3: Offspring
|Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid
|Anacondas: Trail of Blood
|Analyze That
|Analyze This
|Anastasia
|Anastasia
|Anatomy 2
|Anatomy of a Murder
|Anchors Aweigh
|And So It Goes
|Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies
|Angel of Death (2009)
|Angel-A
|Angie
|Angus
|Angus Buchan's Ordinary People
|Animal
|Animal Kingdom
|Animals are Beautiful People
|Anna and the King
|Anna and the King of Siam
|Anna Christie
|Anna Karenina
|Anna Karenina
|Anna Karenina (1985)
|Annabelle
|Annabelle Comes Home
|Annabelle: Creation
|Annapolis
|Anne Frank Remembered
|Anne of the Indies
|Anne of the Thousand Days
|Annie
|Annie Oakley
|Annie: A Royal Adventure
|Anonymous
|Anonymous Rex
|Another Cinderella Story
|Another Earth
|Another Me
|Another Stakeout
|Another Thin Man
|Another Year
|Another You
|Anthropoid
|Antwone Fisher
|Antz
|Any Which Way You Can
|Anywhere but Here
|Anzio
|Apache Territory
|Apollo 13
|Appaloosa
|Apple of My Eye
|Appleseed: Alpha
|April and the Extraordinary World
|April Fool's Day
|Aquaman
|Aquamarine
|Arachnophobia
|Arena
|Argo
|Argo (2012) (Extended Cut)
|Arizona
|Arizona Dream
|Arizona Raiders
|Arlington Road
|Armageddon
|Armed and Dangerous
|Armored
|Army of Darkness
|Around the Bend
|Around the World in 80 Days
|Around the World in 80 Days
|Around the World Under the Sea
|Arsenic and Old Lace
|Art Heist
|Art of War II: Betrayal
|Art of War III: Retribution
|Arthur
|Arthur
|Arthur 2: On the Rocks
|As Above, So Below
|As Good As It Gets
|As Young as You Feel
|Ashes of Time Redux
|Aspen Extreme
|Assassin's Creed
|Assassination Games
|Assassins
|Assault on Precinct 13
|At Any Price
|At Play in the Fields of the Lord
|At the Circus
|ATL
|Atlantis: Milo's Return
|Atlantis: The Lost Empire
|Atlas Shrugged II: The Strike
|Atlas Shrugged Part 1
|Atlas Shrugged: Part 3
|Atomic Blonde
|Atomica
|Atonement
|Attack Force
|Attack of the 50 Ft. Woman
|Attack of the Gryphon
|Attack the Block
|August Rush
|Auntie Mame
|Austin Powers in Goldmember
|Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
|Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
|Australia
|Auto Focus
|Avalanche Express
|Avalon
|Avenger
|Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher
|Awakening The Zodiac
|Awakenings
|Away We Go
B
|B
|B.A.P.S
|Baadasssss!
|Babe
|Babe: Pig in the City
|Babes in Arms
|Babes in Toyland
|Babes on Broadway
|Babies
|Baby Doll
|Baby Face
|Baby Geniuses
|Baby Mama
|Baby, Baby, Baby
|Baby, the Rain Must Fall
|Baby...Secret of the Lost Legend
|Baby's Day Out
|Babylon A.D.
|Babylon A.D. (Extended Cut)
|Bachelor Flat
|Bachelor Mother
|Bachelor Party 2: The Last Temptation
|Bachelor Party 2: The Last Temptation (Uncut)
|Bachelor Party Vegas
|Back to Bataan
|Back to the Future
|Back to the Future Part II
|Back to the Future Part III
|BACKDRAFT
|Backwash
|Bad Ass
|Bad Ass 2: Bad Asses
|Bad Asses on The Bayou
|Bad Boys
|Bad Boys II
|Bad Company
|Bad Company
|Bad Country
|Bad Day at Black Rock
|Bad Education
|Bad Girl
|Bad Girls
|Bad Girls From Valley High
|Bad Medicine
|Bad Moms
|Bad Times at The El Royale
|Bad Words
|Badlands
|Baggage Claim
|Baghead (2008)
|Bait
|Balloon Farm
|Balls of Fury
|Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach
|Balto
|Balto II: Wolf Quest
|Balto III: Wings of Change
|Bam Margera Presents: Where the #$&% is Santa?
|Bambi II
|Band of Angels
|Band of the Hand
|Bandidas
|Bandolero!
|Barabbas
|Barb Wire
|Barbary Pirate
|Barbie & Her Sisters in A Pony Tale
|Barbie & Her Sisters in A Puppy Chase
|Barbie & Her Sisters in The Great Puppy Adventure
|Barbie & The Diamond Castle
|Barbie and The Magic of Pegasus
|Barbie and The Secret Door
|Barbie and The Three Musketeers
|Barbie as Rapunzel
|Barbie as The Island Princess
|Barbie as The Princess and the Pauper
|Barbie Fairytopia
|Barbie Fairytopia: Magic of the Rainbow
|Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia
|Barbie in A Christmas Carol
|Barbie in A Mermaid Tale
|Barbie in A Mermaid Tale 2
|Barbie in Princess Power
|Barbie in Rock 'N Royals
|Barbie in The 12 Dancing Princesses
|Barbie in The Nutcracker
|Barbie in The Pink Shoes
|Barbie Mariposa
|Barbie Mariposa & the Fairy Princess
|Barbie of Swan Lake
|Barbie Presents Thumbelina
|Barbie: A Fairy Secret
|Barbie: A Fashion Fairytale
|Barbie: A Perfect Christmas
|Barbie: Dolphin Magic
|Barbie: Princess Charm School
|Barbie: Spy Squad
|Barbie: Star Light Adventure
|Barbie: The Pearl Princess
|Barbie: The Princess & The Popstar
|Barbie: Video Game Hero
|Barcelona
|Barney's Version
|Barry Lyndon
|Bartok the Magnificent
|Barton Fink
|BASEketball
|Basic
|Bataan
|Bathing Beauty
|Batkid Begins
|Batman
|Batman
|Batman & Mr. Freeze: Sub Zero
|Batman & Robin
|Batman Begins
|Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker
|Batman Forever
|Batman Ninja
|Batman Returns
|Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts
|Batman Unlimited: Mechs vs. Mutants
|Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem
|Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
|Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (Ultimate Edition)
|Batman vs. Robin
|Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
|Batman vs. Two-Face
|Batman Year One
|Batman: Bad Blood
|Batman: Gotham By Gaslight
|Batman: Gotham Knight
|Batman: Hush
|Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
|Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman
|Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders
|Batman: The Dark Knight Returns: part1 & part2 (Deluxe Edition)
|Batman: The Killing Joke
|Batman: Under the Red Hood
|Bats
|Bats: Human Harvest
|Battle Cry
|Battle for the Planet of the Apes
|Battle of the Bulge
|Battle Of The Coral Sea
|Battle of the Sexes
|Battle: Los Angeles
|Battleground
|Battleship
|Be Kind Rewind
|Beach Rats
|Beaches
|Bean
|Beasts of the Southern Wild
|Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest
|Beau Brummell
|Beautiful
|Beautiful Creatures
|Beautiful Creatures
|Beauty and the Beast: Belle's Magical World
|Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
|Because I Said So
|Because of Winn-Dixie
|Bedazzled
|Bedknobs and Broomsticks
|Bedtime for Bonzo
|Bedtime Stories
|Bee Movie
|Bee Season
|Beerfest (Rated)
|Beerfest (Unrated)
|Beethoven
|Beethoven's 2nd
|Beethoven's 3rd
|Beethoven's 4th
|Beethoven's 5th
|Beethoven's Big Break
|Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
|Beethoven's Treasure Tail
|Beetlejuice
|Before and After
|Before I Fall
|Before I Go to Sleep
|Before I Hang
|Before Midnight
|Before Night Falls
|Before Sunrise
|Before Sunset
|Before The Flood
|Beginners
|Behind Enemy Lines
|Behind Enemy Lines 3: Colombia
|Behind Enemy Lines II: Axis of Evil
|Behold a Pale Horse
|Being Flynn
|Being Human
|Being John Malkovich
|Being There
|Beirut
|Belle
|Bells are Ringing
|Beloved
|Beloved Infidel
|Ben Hur
|Bend It Like Beckham
|Beneath
|Beneath the Planet of the Apes
|Benji the Hunted
|Berserk!
|Best Foot Forward
|Best Friends
|Best in Show
|Best Laid Plans
|Best of the Best
|Betrayed
|Betsy's Wedding
|Better Living Through Chemistry
|Between Heaven and Hell
|Beverly Hills Chihuahua
|Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
|Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!
|Beverly Hills Ninja
|Bewitched
|Beyond JFK
|Beyond Rangoon
|Beyond the Mat
|Beyond the Poseidon Adventure
|Beyond the Valley of the Dolls
|Beyond Valkyrie: Dawn Of The Fourth Reich
|Bhowani Junction
|Bicentennial Man
|Big
|Big Business
|Big Daddy
|Big Fat Liar
|Big Fish
|Big Girls Don't Cry...They Get Even
|Big Miracle
|Big Momma's House
|Big Momma's House 2
|Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
|Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (Extended Cut)
|Big Red
|Big Shots
|Big Trouble
|Big Trouble (1986)
|Big Trouble in Little China
|Big Wednesday
|Bigger Fatter Liar
|Billy Bathgate
|Billy Elliot
|Billy Elliot: The Musical Live
|Billy Madison
|Billy Rose's Jumbo
|Biloxi Blues
|Bingo
|Bionicle: The Legend Reborn
|Bird (A Film by Clint Eastwood)
|Bird on a Wire
|Birdman
|Birdy (1984)
|Birth
|Birth of the Dragon
|Bite the Bullet
|Bitter Victory
|Black and White
|Black Angel
|Black Beauty
|Black Belt Jones
|Black Book
|Black Dawn
|Black Dog
|Black Dynamite
|Black Gunn
|Black Hawk Down
|Black Hawk Down
|Black Knight
|Black Legion
|Black Lightning
|Black Mask 2: City of Masks
|Black Mass
|Black Nativity
|Black Nativity Extended Musical Edition
|Black Sea
|Black Swan
|Black Widow
|Black Widow
|Blackbeard's Ghost
|Blackhat
|Blackkklansman
|Blade
|Blade II
|Blade Runner
|Blade Runner (Final Cut)
|Blade Runner 2049
|Blade: Trinity (Rated)
|Blame it on the Bellboy
|Blame It On the Night
|Blank Check
|Blankman
|Blast from the Past
|Blaze
|Blazing Saddles
|Bleed for This
|Blended
|Bless Me, Ultima
|Bless the Beasts & Children
|Blind Date (1987)
|Blind Fury
|Blind Spot: Hitler's Secretary
|Blinded By The Light
|Blindfold
|Blink
|Bliss
|Blockers
|Blonde Ambition
|Blood Alley
|Blood and Bone
|Blood and Concrete
|Blood and Sand
|Blood and Wine
|Blood Diamond
|Blood Work
|Bloodhounds of Broadway
|Bloodhounds of Broadway
|Bloodworth
|Blossoms in the Dust
|Blow
|Blow Up
|Blue Collar
|Blue Crush
|Blue Crush 2
|Blue Jasmine
|Blue Thunder
|Blues Brothers 2000
|Blues in the Night
|Blumhouse's Truth or Dare
|Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare (Unrated)
|Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice
|Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius
|Body Count
|Body Double
|Body Heat
|Body of Lies
|Body Shots
|Body Snatchers
|Bogus
|Boiler Room
|Boiling Point
|Bolt
|Bombay Beach
|Bombers B-52
|Bon Voyage
|Bones
|Bonfire of the Vanities
|Bonjour Tristesse
|Bonnie and Clyde
|Boogeyman 2
|Boogeyman 3
|Boogie Nights
|Boom Town
|Boomerang!
|Bootmen
|Booty Call
|Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
|Border Incident
|Borderline
|Born Free (1965)
|Born on the Fourth of July
|Born Racer
|Born Reckless
|Born to be Wild
|Born to Kill
|Born to Ride
|Born Yesterday
|Born Yesterday (1950)
|Bottle Rocket
|Bowfinger
|Boy & the World
|Boy On a Dolphin
|Boyka: Undisputed 4
|Boys Don't Cry
|Boys On the Side
|Boys Town
|Boys' Night Out
|Brad's Status
|Brainstorm
|Bram Stoker's Dracula
|Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
|Brazil
|Breach
|Breakable You
|Breakfast On Pluto
|Breakin' All the Rules
|Breaking Away
|Breaking In
|Breaking In (Unrated)
|Breaking the Bank
|Breaking the Press
|Breaking Up
|Breakout
|Breakout (1975)
|Breathe
|Breezy
|Brewster's Millions
|Brian's Song
|Brick
|Brick Lane
|Bride of Boogedy
|Bride of Chucky
|Bride Wars
|Brides of Dracula
|Bridesmaids
|Bridesmaids (Unrated)
|Bridge of San Luis Rey
|Bridge of Spies
|Bridge to Terabithia
|Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
|Brigadoon
|Bright Eyes
|Bright Star
|Brighton Beach Memoirs
|Bring It On
|Bring It On Again
|Bring It On: All or Nothing
|Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
|Bring It On: In It To Win It
|Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
|Bringing Down the House
|Bringing Up Baby
|Broadcast News
|Broadway Melody of 1940
|Brokeback Mountain
|Brokedown Palace
|Broken Arrow
|Broken Arrow
|Broken City
|Broken Embraces
|Broken Flowers
|Broken Horses
|Broken Lance
|Broken Lizard's Club Dread
|Bronco Billy
|Brooklyn
|Brother
|Brother Bear
|Brother Bear 2
|Brother John
|Brother's Keeper
|Brothers in Arms
|Brown Sugar
|Brubaker
|Bruce Almighty
|Bruno
|Bubble Boy
|Buchanan Rides Alone
|Buck and the Preacher
|Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star
|Bud Abbott and Lou Costello in Hollywood
|Buddy
|Buen Dia, Ramon
|Buffy, the Vampire Slayer
|Bugs Bunny Superstar
|Bugs Bunny's 1001 Rabbit Tales
|Bugsy
|Bullet to the Head
|Bulletproof
|Bullets or Ballots
|Bullitt
|Bulworth
|Bundle of Joy
|Bunny Lake Is Missing
|Burglar
|Burlesque
|Burn After Reading
|Bus Stop
|Bustin' Loose
|Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
|Butterfield 8
|Butterflies Are Free
|By the Light of the Silvery Moon
|By the Sea
|Bye Bye Birdie
C
|C
|C.O.G.
|Cabaret
|Cabin Boy
|Cabin in the Sky
|Caché
|Cactus Flower
|Caddyshack
|Caddyshack 2
|Cadillac Records
|Caged
|Cahill: U.S. Marshall
|Cake
|Calamity Jane
|Calendar Girl (1993)
|Calendar Girls
|California Conquest
|California Suite
|Call Northside 777
|Calvary
|Camelot
|Camera Obscura - Director's Cut
|Cameron's Closet
|Camille
|Camp Nowhere
|Can-Can
|Can't Buy Me Love
|Can't Hardly Wait
|Candleshoe
|Candy Stripers
|Cannery Row
|Cannonball Run 2
|Cape Fear (1962)
|Cape Fear (1991)
|Capone
|Captain Blood
|Captain Corelli's Mandolin
|Captain Fantastic
|Captain from Castile
|Captain Horatio Hornblower
|Captain January
|Captain Nemo And The Underwater City
|Captain Ron
|Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
|Captains of the Clouds
|Car Wash
|Cara Oculta, La
|Caravans
|Care Bears Movie II: A New Generation
|Career Opportunities
|Carlito's Way
|Carlito's Way: Rise to Power
|Carmen Jones
|Carmen: A Hip Hopera
|Carnage
|Carolina Blues
|Carousel
|Carpool
|Carried Away
|Cartoon Network: Steven Universe The Movie
|Casablanca
|Casanova
|Casebusters
|Casey's Shadow
|Cash McCall
|Casino
|Casper
|Cast Away
|Castle Keep
|Casual Sex?
|Casualties of War
|Cat Ballou
|Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
|Cat People
|Cat People
|Cat Run
|Cat Run 2
|Catch a Fire
|Catch and Release
|Catch That Kid
|Catfish
|Catlow
|Cats & Dogs
|Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore
|Cats Don't Dance
|Catwoman
|Cavalcade
|CB4
|Cedar Rapids
|Celebrating Mickey
|Cellular
|Celtic Pride
|Cemetery Junction
|Center Stage
|Center Stage: Turn It up
|Central Intelligence
|Central Intelligence (Unrated)
|Chain of Fools
|Chain Reaction
|Chained Heat 2
|Champion
|Chances Are
|Chandni Chowk to China
|Changeling
|Chaos Theory
|Chappie
|Charade
|Chariots of Fire
|Charley and the Angel
|Charley Varrick
|Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
|Charlie St. Cloud
|Charlie the Lonesome Cougar
|Charlie Wilson's War
|Charlotte Gray
|Charm School
|Charro!
|Chasing Liberty
|Chasing Mavericks
|Chasing Papi
|Che!
|Cheaper By the Dozen
|Cheaper By the Dozen (2003)
|Cheaper By the Dozen 2
|Cheats
|Cheech & Chong Get Out of My Room
|Cheech & Chong's Animated Movie
|Cheech & Chong's Nice Dreams
|Cheech and Chong's Next Movie
|Cheetah
|Chef
|Cherish
|Chernobyl Diaries
|Cheyenne Autumn
|Chicken Little
|Chicken Run
|Chicken With Plums
|Child's Play 2
|Child's Play 3
|Children of Men
|Chill Out, Scooby-Doo!
|China Seas
|Chinese Zodiac
|CHiPs
|Chisum
|Choke
|Christine
|Christmas in Connecticut
|Christmas Manger
|Christmas of Many Colors: Circle
|Chronically Metropolitan
|Chronicle
|Chronicle
|Cien Anos De Perdon
|Cimarron
|Cinderella II: Dreams Come True
|Cinderella III: A Twist in Time
|Cinderella Liberty
|Cinderella Man
|Circuitry Man
|Circus (2000)
|Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant
|Citizen Kane
|City by the Sea
|City for Conquest
|City Hall
|City Heat
|City of Angels
|City of Ember
|City of Hope
|City of Joy
|City Slickers II: The Legend Of Curly's Gold
|CJ7
|Clara's Heart
|Clash by Night
|Clash of the Titans
|Clash of the Titans
|Class Act
|Clay Pigeons
|Clean and Sober
|Cleaner
|Cleopatra
|Cleopatra Jones
|Cliffhanger
|Clifford's Really Big Movie
|Clint Eastwood: Out of the Shadows
|Cloak & Dagger
|Clockers
|Close Encounters of the Third Kind
|Close Encounters of the Third Kind (Director's Cut)
|Close Encounters of the Third Kind (Special Edition)
|Closed Circuit
|Closure
|Cloud Atlas
|Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
|Club Paradise
|Coal Miner's Daughter
|Coat of Many Colors
|Cobb
|Cobra
|Cocktail
|Coco Before Chanel
|Coco Chanel & Igor Stravinsky
|Cocoon: The Return
|Code Name: The Cleaner
|Cold Around the Heart
|Cold Comes The Night
|Cold Creek Manor
|Collateral Beauty
|Collateral Damage
|College Road Trip
|Collide
|Color of Night
|Colossal
|Colt .45
|Columbus Circle
|Coma
|Come See the Paradise
|Come to the Stable
|Commandments
|Commando
|Commando (Director's Cut)
|Commandos Strike at Dawn
|Company of Heroes
|Compulsion
|Con Air
|Conan the Barbarian
|Conan the Destroyer
|Condorman
|Confessions of a Nazi Spy
|Confessions of a Shopaholic
|Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen
|Confetti
|Conflict
|Connors' War
|Conor McGregor: Notorious
|Conquest of Cochise
|Conquest of the Planet of the Apes
|Consenting Adults
|Conspiracy
|Conspiracy Theory
|Constantine
|Constantine: City of Demons
|Contact
|Contagion
|Continental Divide
|Contraband
|Conviction
|Coogan's Bluff
|Cool As Ice
|Cool Hand Luke
|Cool Runnings
|Cop and a Half
|Cop and A Half: New Recruit
|Cop Car
|Cop Out
|Cops and Robbersons
|Copycat
|Corky Romano
|Correspondence
|Corrina, Corrina
|Corvette Summer
|Counter-Espionage
|Couples Retreat
|Courage Under Fire
|Cousin Bette
|Cover Girl
|Cowboy
|Cowboy Up (2000)
|Cowboys & Aliens
|Cowboys & Aliens - Extended Edition
|Cowgirls 'n Angels
|Cowgirls 'n Angels 2: Dakota's Summer
|Coyote Ugly
|Crackers
|Cradle 2 the Grave
|Cradle Will Rock
|Crash Dive
|Crash Pad
|Crazy Heart
|Crazy In Alabama
|Crazy Rich Asians
|Crazy, Stupid, Love
|crazy/beautiful
|Creature From the Black Lagoon
|Creatures the World Forgot
|Creepshow
|Criminal
|Crimson Peak
|Crimson Tide
|Cripple Creek
|Criss Cross
|Critic's Choice
|Critters
|Critters 2
|Critters 3
|Critters 4
|Critters Attack!
|Cromwell
|Crooked House
|Crooklyn
|Cross
|Cross Wars
|Crossfire
|Crossfire Trail
|Crossing Delancey
|Crossing the Bridge
|Crossover
|Crossroads
|Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
|Cruel Intentions 2
|Cruel Intentions 3
|Cruising
|Crusader
|Cry Freedom
|Cry Wolf
|Cry_Wolf (Unrated)
|Cry-Baby
|Cult of Chucky
|Cult of Chucky (Unrated)
|Curious George
|Curious George 2: Follow That Monkey
|Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle
|Curious George Swings into Spring
|Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest
|Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
|Curly Sue
|Curly Top
|Curse of Chucky
|Curse of Chucky (Unrated)
|Curse of the Demon
|Curse of the Golden Flower
|Curve
|Cyber Wars
|Cyrus
D
|D
|D-Day the Sixth of June
|D.C. Cab
|D2: The Mighty Ducks
|D3: The Mighty Ducks
|Dad
|Dad's Army
|Daddy Day Camp
|Daddy Long Legs
|Daffy Duck's Movie: Fantastic Island
|Daffy Duck's Quackbusters
|Daisy Kenyon
|Dallas Buyers Club
|Damien: Omen II
|Damn the Defiant!
|Damnation Alley
|Damsels in Distress
|Dan in Real Life
|Dance With Me
|Dancer in the Dark
|Dancer, Texas Pop. 81
|Dancing Lady
|Dangerous Beauty
|Dangerous Liaisons
|Dangerous Minds
|Dangerous Money
|Dangerous When Wet
|Dangerous Years
|Danielle Steel's Safe Harbour
|Danny Collins
|Dante's Peak
|Daphne & Velma
|Darby O'Gill and the Little People
|Darby's Rangers
|Daredevil
|Daredevil (Director's Cut)
|Darfur Now
|Dark Alibi
|Dark Blue World
|Dark City
|Dark City (Director's Cut)
|Dark Country
|Dark Habits
|Dark Passage
|Dark Shadows
|Dark Streets
|Dark Victory
|Dark Water
|Darkest Hour
|Darkman
|Darkman II: The Return of Durant
|Darkman III: Die Darkman Die
|Darling Companion
|Das Boot (The Director's Cut)
|Date Movie
|Date Movie (Uncut)
|Date Night
|Date Night (Extended Edition)
|Dave
|Dave Chappelle's Block Party
|David and Bathsheba
|David Copperfield
|Davy Crockett and the River Pirates
|Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier
|Dawn of the Dead
|Dawn of the Dead - Unrated Director's Cut
|Dawn of The Planet of The Apes
|Day Watch
|Daylight
|Days of Wine & Roses
|Dazed and Confused
|DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year
|DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games
|DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis
|DCU: All Star Superman
|DCU: Batman and Harley Quinn
|DCU: Batman: Assault on Arkham
|DCU: Batman: The Dark Knight Returns - Part 1
|DCU: Batman: The Dark Knight Returns - Part 2
|DCU: Justice League: War
|DCU: Son of Batman
|DCU: Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay
|Dead Again in Tombstone
|Dead Calm
|Dead Heat On a Merry-Go-Round
|Dead in Tombstone
|Dead in Tombstone (Unrated)
|Dead Man Down
|Dead Man's Folly (Agatha Christie)
|Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid
|Dead Poets Society
|Dead Presidents
|Dead Reckoning
|Dead Ringer
|Dead Silence
|Dead Silence (Unrated)
|Dead-Bang
|Deadly Friend
|Deadly Past
|Deal of the Century
|Dear Brigitte
|Dear Eleanor
|Death Becomes Her
|Death in Venice
|Death of A Nation
|Death Race
|Death Race (Unrated)
|Death Race 2
|Death Race 2 (Unrated)
|Death Race 3: Inferno
|Death Race 3: Inferno (Unrated)
|Death Race: Beyond Anarchy (Unrated & Unhinged)
|Death Sentence
|Death Sentence (Unrated)
|Death Takes a Holiday
|Death to Smoochy
|Death Tunnel
|Deathtrap
|Deceived
|December Boys
|Deception
|Deception
|Decision Before Dawn
|Deck the Halls
|Deep Blue
|Deep Blue Sea
|Deep Blue Sea 2
|Deep Cover
|Deep in My Heart
|Deep in the Darkness
|Deep Rising
|Deep Winter
|Defending Your Life
|Defendor
|Definitely, Maybe
|Déjà Vu
|Delirium
|Deliver Us From Eva
|Deliverance
|Delivery Man
|Delta Force 3
|Delta Force One: The Lost Patrol
|Dementia 13
|Demetrius and the Gladiators
|Demolition
|Demolition Man
|Denial
|Dennis the Menace
|Dennis the Menace Strikes Again
|Desierto
|Designing Woman
|Desiree
|Desk Set
|Desperate Living
|Desperate Measures
|Despicable Me
|Despicable Me 3
|Destination Gobi
|Destination Tokyo
|Destination Wedding
|Destined To Ride
|Destry Rides Again
|Detention
|Detour To Terror
|Detroit
|Detroit Rock City
|Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
|Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
|Devil
|Devil's Backbone Texas
|Devil's Due
|Devour
|Dial M for Murder
|Diamond Dogs
|Diamond Head
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
|Diary of Ellen Rimbauer
|Dick Tracy
|Did You Hear About the Morgans?
|Die Hard
|Die Hard 2
|Die Hard: With a Vengeance
|Die! Die! My Darling!
|Dimples
|Diner
|Dinner at Eight
|Dinosaur
|Dirt
|Dirty
|Dirty Harry
|Dirty Mary Crazy Larry
|Disaster L.A.: The Last Zombie Apocalypse Begins Here
|Disclosure
|Disconnected
|Disney Fairies: Pixie Hollow Games
|Disney High School Musical: China
|Disney Princess Enchanted Tales: Follow Your Dreams
|Disney's American Legends
|Disney's The Kid
|Disney's The Last Warrior
|Disneyland Around the Seasons
|Disneynature African Cats
|Disneynature Bears
|Disneynature Born in China
|Disneynature Chimpanzee
|Disneynature Crimson Wing
|Disneynature Earth
|Disneynature Expedition China
|Disneynature Growing Up Wild
|Disneynature Monkey Kingdom
|Disneynature Oceans
|Disneynature Wings of Life
|Disneynature: Ghost of the Mountains
|Disobedience
|Disorderlies
|Disorganized Crime
|District 9
|Dive Bomber
|Dive Olly Dive and the Pirate Treasure
|Divided We Fall
|Divine Madness
|Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
|Divorce American Style
|Do Dooni Chaar
|Do Not Disturb
|Do the Right Thing
|Do You Believe?
|Do-Deca-Pentathlon
|Doc Hollywood
|Doc Savage: The Man of Bronze
|Doctor Bull
|Doctor Dolittle
|Doctor Dolittle (1998)
|Doctor Dolittle 2
|Doctor Dolittle 3
|Doctor Faustus
|Doctor Zhivago
|Dodge City
|Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
|Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (Uncut)
|Dog Day Afternoon
|Dog Days
|Dog Park
|Dogfight
|Dogtown and Z-Boys
|Doing Hard Time
|Dollars
|Dolores Claiborne
|Dolphin Tale
|Dolphin Tale 2
|Dom Hemingway
|Domino
|Don Juan DeMarco
|Don't Bother to Knock
|Don't Come Knocking
|Don't Raise the Bridge, Lower the River
|Don't Say a Word
|Don't Think Twice
|Donnie Brasco
|Doom
|Doom (Unrated)
|Doomsday
|Doomsday (Unrated)
|Door to Door
|Dope
|Double Indemnity
|Double Take
|Double Team
|Double Trouble
|Double Vision
|Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
|Doug's 1st Movie
|Down and Out in Beverly Hills
|Down Argentine Way
|Down Periscope
|Down to Earth
|Down with Love
|Downtown
|Dr. Dolittle: Million Dollar Mutts
|Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief
|Dr. Giggles
|Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
|Dr. Seuss: The Lorax
|Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who
|Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!
|Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas
|Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
|Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
|Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb
|Dracula (1931)
|Dracula (1979)
|Dracula A.D. 1972
|Dracula Untold
|Dracula: Dead and Loving It
|Dracula's Daughter
|Drag Me to Hell
|Drag Me to Hell (Unrated)
|Dragnet (1954)
|Dragnet (1987)
|Dragon Nest: Warriors' Dawn
|Dragon Wars
|Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
|Dragonball: Evolution
|Dragonheart
|Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer's Curse
|Dragonheart: A New Beginning
|Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire
|Dream House
|Dreamcatcher
|Dreaming of Joseph Lees
|Drive
|Drive Me Crazy
|Drive, He Said
|Driving Lessons
|Driving Miss Daisy
|Drop Dead Fred
|Drowning Mona
|Druids
|Drumline
|Drumline (Special Edition)
|Drumline: A New Beat
|Drums Along the Mohawk
|Drunken Master
|Duck Dreams: The Duck Dynasty Story
|Duck Season
|Duck Soup
|Ducktales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp
|Dude, Where's My Car?
|Dudley Do-Right
|Due Date
|Duel
|Duets
|Dukes of Hazzard (Rated)
|Dukes of Hazzard (Unrated)
|Duma
|Dumb and Dumber
|Dumb and Dumber (Unrated)
|Dumb and Dumber To
|Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
|Dumbo
|Dune
|Dungeons & Dragons
|Dunkirk
|Dunston Checks In
|Duplicity
|Dylan Moran Live: Off the Hook
E
|E
|E.T.X.R.
|Earth vs. The Flying Saucers
|Earth vs. the Flying Saucers
|Earthquake
|East of Eden
|Easter Parade
|Eastern Promises
|Eastwood After Hours: Live at Carnegie Hall
|Eastwood Directs: The Untold Story
|Easy A
|Easy Rider
|Easy to Wed
|Easy Virtue
|Eat a Bowl of Tea
|Eat Pray Love
|Ed
|Ed Wood
|Eddie Izzard: Stripped tout en francais
|Eddie Macon's Run
|Eddie the Eagle
|Edge of Darkness
|Edge of The City
|Edge Of Winter
|Edison, The Man
|EDtv
|Edward Scissorhands
|Effie Gray
|Eight Below
|Eight Legged Freaks
|Eight Millimeter
|El Cantante
|El Mariachi
|El Pacto
|Eleanor: First Lady of the World
|Elektra
|Elektra (Director's Cut)
|Elektra Luxx
|Elf
|Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas
|Elf: Buddy's Sing & Cheer Along Edition
|Eliminators
|Elizabeth
|Elizabeth: The Golden Age
|Elvis on Tour
|Elvis: That's the Way It Is
|Emil and the Detectives
|Emma's Chance
|Empire
|Empire of the Sun
|Empire Records
|Empire Records
|Enchanted
|Encino Man
|End Game (2006)
|End of Days
|End of Watch
|Endless Love (2014)
|Endurance
|Enemy Mine
|Enemy of the State
|Enough
|Enough Said
|Enter the Dragon
|Entertaining Angels: The Dorothy Day Story
|Entourage
|Entrapment
|Epic
|Epic Movie
|Epic Movie (Unrated)
|Eragon
|Eragon (Unrated)
|Eraser
|Erin Brockovich
|Ernest Goes to Jail
|Ernest Saves Christmas
|Ernest Scared Stupid
|Eros
|Escape from Fort Bravo
|Escape from the Planet of the Apes
|Escape To Witch Mountain
|Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
|Ethel & Ernest
|Evan Almighty
|Evening
|Ever After: A Cinderella Story
|Everest
|Every Little Step
|Every Which Way But Loose
|Everybody Has a Plan
|Everybody's All-American
|Everyone's Hero
|Everything is Illuminated
|Everything, Everything
|Evita
|Excalibur
|Excess Baggage (1997)
|Excessive Force II: Force on Force
|Executive Action
|Executive Decision
|Executive Suite
|Exit Wounds
|Exodus: Gods and Kings
|Exorcist II: The Heretic
|Experiment In Terror
|Exporting Raymond
|Extinction
|Extraordinary
|Extraterrestrial
|Extreme Measures
|Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close
|Eye in the Sky
|Eye of the Beholder
|Eyes of a Stranger
|Eyes Wide Shut
F
|F
|Face of Terror
|Facing Windows
|Fail-Safe
|Fair Game
|Faith like Potatoes
|Faith of Our Fathers
|Fallen
|Fallen
|Falling Down
|Falling from Grace
|Fame
|Family Business
|Family Diary
|Family Plot
|Fandango
|Fantasia
|Fantasia 2000
|Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
|Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
|Fantastic Mr. Fox
|Fantastic Voyage
|Far and Away
|Far From Heaven
|Far from Home: The Adventures of Yellow Dog
|Far from The Madding Crowd
|Far from the Madding Crowd
|Fascination Coral Reef
|Fascination Coral Reef: Hunters & The Hunted
|Fascination Coral Reef: Mysterious Worlds Underwater
|Fast & Furious
|Fast & Furious 6
|Fast & Furious 6 - Extended Edition
|Fast Five
|Fast Five - Extended Edition
|Fast Food Nation
|Fast Forward
|Fast Times at Ridgemont High
|Fast, Cheap & Out of Control
|Fat Albert
|Fat Camp
|Fat City
|Father and Scout
|Father Figures
|Father Hood
|Father of the Bride
|Father of the Bride
|Father of the Bride Part II
|Father's Day
|Favorite Son
|Fear
|Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
|Fearless
|Feds
|Feed
|Feel The Noise
|Felicity: An American Girl Adventure
|Felon
|Female Perversions
|Female Trouble
|Femme Fatale
|Ferdinand
|Ferngully 2: The Magical Rescue
|Ferngully: The Last Rainforest
|Fever Pitch
|Fever Pitch (Unrated)
|Field of Dreams
|Fierce Creatures
|Fifty Shades Darker
|Fifty Shades Darker (Unrated)
|Fifty Shades Freed
|Fifty Shades Freed (Unrated)
|Fifty Shades of Black
|Fifty Shades of Grey
|Fifty Shades of Grey (Unrated)
|Fifty/Fifty
|Fight Club
|Fighting
|Fighting (Unrated)
|Fill the Void
|Final Analysis
|Final Descent
|Final Destination
|Final Destination 2
|Final Destination 3
|Final Destination 5
|Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children
|Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children: Director's Cut
|Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within
|Final Run
|Finding Forrester
|Finding Your Feet
|Finian's Rainbow
|Fire Birds
|Fire Down Below
|Fire Down Below (1957)
|Fire On the Mountain
|Firecreek
|Fired Up!
|Fired Up!
|Fireflies In the Garden
|Firefox
|Firehouse Dog
|Firelight
|Fireproof
|Firestarter
|Firestorm
|Firewall
|First Daughter
|First Family
|First Kid
|First Knight
|First Men in the Moon
|First Target
|Fishing Without Nets
|Fist Fight
|Five (1951)
|Five Easy Pieces
|Five Finger Exercise
|Five Fingers
|Five Weeks in a Balloon
|Fixed Bayonets
|Flaming Star
|Flamingo Road
|Flash Gordon
|Flash of Genius
|Flatliners
|Fletch
|Fletch Lives
|Flicka
|Flicka 2
|Flicka: Country Pride
|Flight 93
|Flight of Fury
|Flight of the Navigator
|Flight of the Phoenix
|Flightplan
|Flipped
|Flipper
|Flipper
|Flipper's New Adventure
|Flubber
|Flushed Away
|Fly Away Home
|Flying Down to Rio (1933) (+EC)
|Flying Leathernecks
|Flywheel
|Focus
|Follow Me, Boys!
|Follow That Bird
|Fool's Gold
|Fools Rush In (1997)
|Footlight Parade
|Footnote
|Footsteps
|For a Good Time, Call…
|For a Good Time, Call… (Unrated)
|For Keeps
|For Love of the Game
|For Me and My Gal
|For Pete's Sake
|For Richer or Poorer
|For Roseanna
|For the Boys
|For Whom the Bell Tolls
|Forbidden Planet
|Force
|Forced Vengeance
|Foreign Student
|Forever Darling
|Forget Paris
|Forgetting Sarah Marshall
|Forgetting Sarah Marshall (Unrated)
|Fort Apache
|Fort Dobbs
|Fortress 2: Re-Entry
|Fortune Cookie
|Four Christmases
|Four Sons
|Fracture
|Fragment of Fear
|Fragments
|Francis the Talking Mule
|Frank & Lola
|Frank and Ollie
|Frank McKlusky, C.I.
|Frankenfish
|Frankenstein
|Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man
|Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed
|Frankenweenie
|Frantic
|Fraulein
|Freaks
|Freaky Friday
|Freaky Friday
|Fred Claus
|Freddy Got Fingered
|Freddy vs. Jason
|Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare
|Free State of Jones
|Free Willy
|Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
|Free Willy 3: The Rescue
|Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove
|Freebie And The Bean
|Freedom Fighters: The Ray
|French Connection II
|Frenzy
|Frequency
|Friday
|Friday (Director's Cut)
|Friday After Next
|Friday Night Lights
|Friday the 13th
|Friday the 13th: Killer Cut (Extended)
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|Friendly Persuasion (1956)
|Friends With Money
|Fright Night
|Fright Night
|Fright Night 2
|Fright Night 2 (Unrated)
|Fritz the Cat
|From Beyond the Grave
|From Hell
|From Here To Eternity (1953)
|From Justin to Kelly
|From the Files of Joseph Wambaugh: A Jury of One
|From the Terrace
|Frost/Nixon
|Frozen River
|Full Metal Jacket
|Full Of It
|Fun and Fancy Free
|Fun With Dick and Jane
|Fun with Dick and Jane (1977)
|Funky Monkey
|Funny Bones
|Funny Farm
|Funny Games
|Funny Girl
|Funny Lady
|Funny People
|Funny People (Unrated)
|Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus
|Fury
|Fuzzbucket
G
|G
|G-Force
|G-Men
|G.I. Jane
|Gable and Lombard
|Gabriel
|Gambit
|Game Night
|Game of Death (2010)
|Gandhi
|Gangster Squad
|Garage Days
|Garden State
|Gardens of Stone
|Garfield
|Garfield a Tail of Two Kitties
|Gas
|Gaslight
|Gaslight
|Gattaca
|Gay Purr-ee
|Gemini
|Gentleman's Agreement
|Gentlemen Broncos
|Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
|George A. Romero's Land of the Dead
|George A. Romero's Land of the Dead (Unrated)
|George of the Jungle
|George of the Jungle 2
|Georgy Girl
|Geostorm
|Geronimo: An American Legend
|Get Carter
|Get Carter
|Get Hard
|Get Hard (Unrated)
|Get Him to The Greek
|Get Him to The Greek (Unrated)
|Get Low
|Get On Up
|Get Out
|Get Smart
|Get Smart's Bruce and Lloyd Out of Control
|Getaway
|Gettin' Square
|Getting Played
|Getting Straight
|Gettysburg
|Ghost Dad
|Ghost in the Machine
|Ghost Ship
|Ghost Story
|Ghost Story: The Turn of the Screw
|Ghostbusters
|Ghostbusters II
|Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
|Ghosts of Mississippi
|Ghosts of the Abyss
|Giant
|Gideon of Scotland Yard
|Gidget
|Gifted
|Gifted Hands
|Gigi
|Gilda
|Girl Crazy
|Girl Happy
|Girl, Interrupted
|Girls Trip
|Gladiator (1992)
|Glass House: The Good Mother
|Glee the 3D Concert Movie
|Gloria
|Gloria
|Glory
|Glory Road
|Gnarr
|Gnomeo & Juliet
|Go
|Go West
|Goal! The Dream Begins
|God's Not Dead 2
|God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
|Gods and Generals
|Gods and Generals (Extended Director's Cut)
|Godzilla
|Godzilla 2000
|Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla
|GODZILLA TOKYO S.O.S.
|Godzilla Vs Destoroyah
|Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II
|Godzilla vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy
|Godzilla vs. Space Godzilla
|Godzilla, Mothra, and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack
|Godzilla: Final Wars
|Godzilla: King Of The Monsters
|Going Berserk
|Going in Style
|Going My Way
|Going Steady
|Going the Distance
|Gold Diggers of 1933
|Gold Diggers of 1935
|Gone
|Gone Fishin'
|Gone Girl
|Gone in 60 Seconds
|Gone with the Wind
|Good Bye, Lenin!
|Good Day for a Hanging
|Good Morning, Vietnam
|Good Neighbor Sam
|Good News
|Good Night, and Good Luck
|Goodbye Charlie
|Goodbye Christopher Robin
|Goodbye Lover
|Goodbye, Mr. Chips
|Goodfellas
|Gorilla at Large
|Gosford Park
|Gossip
|Gothika
|Grace Kelly
|Grace of My Heart
|Grace: The Possession
|Gracie
|Graffiti Bridge
|Gran Torino
|Grand Hotel
|Grand Prix
|Grandma's Boy
|Grandma's Boy (Uncut)
|Grateful Dawg
|Gravity
|Gray Lady Down
|Greased Lightning
|Great Expectations
|Greedy
|Green Card
|Green Lantern
|Green Lantern (Extended Cut)
|Green Lantern: Emerald Knights
|Green Lantern: First Flight
|Green Zone
|Greenberg
|Greenwich Village
|Greetings from Tim Buckley
|Gremlins
|Gremlins 2: The New Batch
|Greyfriars Bobby
|Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes
|Gridiron Gang (2006)
|Grilled
|Groove
|Gross Anatomy
|Grosse Pointe Blank
|Groundhog Day
|Grow House
|Grown Ups
|Grudge Match
|Grumpier Old Men
|Grumpy Old Men
|Guadalcanal Diary
|Guarding Tess
|Guernica
|Guess Who
|Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
|Guilty as Sin
|Guilty by Suspicion
|Gulliver's Travels
|Gumshoe
|Gun Crazy
|Gun Fury
|Gun Shy
|Gunga Din
|Guns, Girls and Gambling
|Gus
|Gymkata
|Gypsy
H
|H
|Hachi: A Dog's Tale
|Hacksaw
|Haiku Tunnel
|Hail the Conquering Hero
|Hail, Caesar!
|Hairspray
|Hairspray
|Half Baked
|Half Past Dead
|Half Past Dead 2
|Hall Pass
|Hall Pass (Enlarged Edition)
|Hallelujah
|Halloween II
|Halloween III: Season of the Witch
|Halls of Montezuma
|Hamlet
|Hamlet
|Hamlet 2
|Hancock
|Hancock
|Hands Across the Rockies
|Hangin' with the Homeboys
|Hanging Up
|Hangman's Knot
|Hanky Panky
|Hanna
|Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert
|Hannah Montana The Movie
|Hanover Street
|Happy Birthday to Me
|Happy Campers
|Happy Death Day
|Happy Feet
|Happy Feet Two
|Happy Gilmore
|Happy New Year
|Hard Luck
|Hard Target
|Hard Target 2
|Hard Times
|Hard to Kill
|Hardbodies
|Hardcore (1979)
|Hardcore Henry
|Hardwired
|Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
|Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (Extreme Unrated)
|Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
|Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (Unrated)
|Harper
|Harry and the Hendersons
|Harry and Walter Go to New York
|Harry Brown
|Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
|Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1
|Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2
|Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
|Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince
|Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
|Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
|Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
|Hart to Hart: Harts In High Season
|Hart to Hart: Old Friends Never Die
|Hart to Hart: Till Death Do Us Hart
|Hart To Hart: Two Harts In Three-Quarter Time
|Harum Scarum
|Harvard Park
|Harvey
|Haunted Gold
|Have a Laugh! Volume 1
|Have a Laugh! Volume 2
|Have a Laugh! Volume 3
|Have a Laugh! Volume 4
|Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters' First One Hundred Years
|Havoc
|He Got Game
|He Knows You're Alone
|He Named Me Malala
|He's Just Not That Into You
|Head Above Water
|Head Full of Honey
|Heart Condition
|Heartbeeps
|Heartbreak Ridge
|Hearts in Atlantis
|Heat: Director's Definitive Edition
|Heaven & Earth
|Heaven Can Wait
|Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison
|Heavy Metal
|Heavy Metal 2000
|Heavy Traffic
|Heavyweights
|Hedwig and the Angry Inch
|Heidi
|Heidi
|Heights
|Held Up
|Helen of Troy
|Hell Below Zero
|Hell to Eternity
|Hellbound
|Hellboy
|Hellboy II: The Golden Army
|Hellcats of the Navy
|Hello Again
|Hello, Dolly!
|Hello, Frisco, Hello
|Hello, My Name Is Doris
|Hello, Sister
|Hemingway's Adventures of a Young Man
|Henry Fool
|Her
|Her Alibi
|Herbie Goes Bananas
|Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo
|Herbie Rides Again
|Herbie: Fully Loaded
|Hercules
|Here Comes Mr. Jordan
|Here On Earth
|Here's Looking at You, Warner Bros.
|Hereafter
|Hero
|Hero at Large
|Hero Wanted
|Heroes
|Hexed
|Hidalgo
|Hidden
|Hidden Figures
|Hide and Seek
|Hideaway
|High Anxiety
|High Art
|High Crimes
|High Fidelity
|High Heels
|High Heels and Low Lifes
|High Plains Drifter
|High Roller: The Stu Ungar Story
|High School High
|High School Musical: The Concert
|High Sierra
|High Society
|Higher and Higher
|Higher Ground
|Higher Learning (1995)
|Highway
|Highwaymen
|Hillsong: Let Hope Rise
|His Girl Friday
|His Majesty O'Keefe
|Hit & Run
|Hit the Deck
|Hitch
|Hitchcock
|Hitman
|Hitman (Uncut)
|Hitman: Agent 47
|Hoffa
|Holes
|Holiday (1938)
|Holiday Inn
|Hollow Man
|Hollow Man 2
|Hollywoodland
|Holy Man
|Hombre
|Home
|Home Again
|Home Alone 4
|Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
|Home Fries
|Home from the Hill
|Home Invasion
|Home on the Range
|Home Sweet Hell
|Homefront
|Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco
|Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
|Homicidal
|Honey
|Honey 2
|Honey 3: Dare to Dance
|Honey, I Blew Up the Kid
|Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
|Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
|Honey: Rise Up and Dance
|Honeysuckle Rose
|Honkytonk Man
|Hook
|Hoot
|Hop
|Hope Floats
|Hope Springs
|Horrible Bosses
|Horrible Bosses 2
|Horrible Bosses 2: (Extended Cut)
|Horrible Bosses: Totally Inappropriate Edition
|Horror of Dracula
|Hostel Part III
|Hostel: Part III (Unrated Edition)
|Hot Fuzz
|Hot Lead And Cold Feet
|Hot Rods to Hell
|Hot Shots!
|Hot Shots! Part Deux
|Hot Summer Days
|House of Dark Shadows
|House of Dracula
|House of Flying Daggers
|House of Frankenstein
|House of Wax
|House of Wax
|House on Haunted Hill
|House Party
|House Party 5: Tonight's the Night
|House Party II
|House Party III
|Houseguest
|Housekeeping
|Housesitter
|Hover
|How Green Was My Valley
|How High
|How Stella Got Her Groove Back
|How the Grinch Stole Christmas: The Ultimate Edition
|How The West Was Won
|How to Be a Man - 01
|How to be Single
|How to Deal
|How to Eat Fried Worms
|How to Make an American Quilt
|How to Marry a Millionaire
|How to Save a Marriage (And Ruin Your Life)
|How to Steal a Million
|How to Steal the World
|How to Train Your Dragon
|How to Train Your Dragon 2
|Howard the Duck
|Hudson Hawk
|Hudsucker Proxy
|Humoresque
|Hunt for Eagle One
|Husbands and Wives
|Hush
|Hush...Hush, Sweet Charlotte
|Hyde Park on Hudson
|Hysteria
I
|I
|I Am
|I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang
|I Am Ali
|I Am Bolt
|I Am Legend
|I Am Legend: Alternate Ending
|I am Number Four
|I Am Sam
|I Captured the King of the Leprechauns
|I Confess
|I Do… Until I Don't
|I Dreamed Of Africa
|I Heart Huckabees
|I Knew It Was You: Rediscovering John Cazale
|I Know What You Did Last Summer
|I Know Who Killed Me
|I Love Trouble
|I Love You to Death
|I Love You, Alice B. Toklas
|I Love You, Beth Cooper
|I Never Sang for My Father
|I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
|I Origins
|I Remember Mama
|I See You.Com (De Onde Eu Te Vejo)
|I Served the King of England
|I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
|I Think I Love My Wife
|I Walk the Line
|I Walked with a Zombie
|I Was a Male War Bride
|I, Robot
|I, the Jury
|I, Tonya
|I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
|I'll Be Home for Christmas
|I'll Do Anything
|I'll See You in My Dreams
|I'll See You in My Dreams
|I'm Not Ashamed
|I'm Not Rappaport
|I'm So Excited!
|I'm With Lucy
|Ice Age
|Ice Age: Collision Course
|Ice Age: Continental Drift
|Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
|Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade
|Ice Age: The Meltdown
|Ice Castles
|Ice Castles (1978)
|Ice Pirates
|Ice Princess
|Ice Soldiers
|Ice Station Zebra
|Iceman
|Identity
|Identity Thief
|Identity Thief - Unrated Edition
|Idiocracy
|Idle Hands
|Idlewild
|If Lucy Fell
|Ihaka
|Ike: Countdown To D-Day
|Illegal Tender
|Imagine Me and You
|Imagine: John Lennon
|Imagining Argentina
|IMAX: Born to Be Wild
|IMAX: Deep Sea
|IMAX: Hubble
|IMAX: To the Arctic
|IMAX: Under the Sea
|Imitation of Life (1934)
|Imitation of Life (1959)
|Immediate Family (1989)
|Immortal Beloved
|Impact Point
|Impulse
|In a Better World
|In a Lonely Place
|In a Valley of Violence
|In America
|In Bruges
|In Cold Blood
|In Country
|In Darkness
|In God's Hands
|In Good Company
|In Her Shoes
|In Like Flint
|In Love And War
|In My Country
|In Name Only
|In Old Arizona
|In Old Chicago
|In Search of The Castaways
|In the Army Now
|In The Cut
|In the Good Old Summertime
|In the Heart of the Sea
|In the Land of Blood and Honey (Bosnian Version)
|In the Land of Blood and Honey (English Version)
|In the Land of Women
|In The Line Of Fire
|In the Mouth of Madness
|In the Name of the Father
|In the Name of the King 2: Two Worlds
|In the Name of the King 3: The Last Mission
|In the Valley of Elah
|In This Our Life
|In Time
|Incarnate
|Incarnate - Unrated
|Incendies
|Inception
|Incubus
|Independence Day: Resurgence
|Indian Summer
|Indochine
|Infamous
|Inglourious Basterds
|Ingrid Goes West
|Inherent Vice
|Inkheart
|Innerspace
|Innocent Blood
|Insanitarium
|Inside Deep Throat
|Inside Deep Throat (R-Rated)
|Inside Job
|Inside Man
|Insidious
|Insidious: Chapter 2
|Insidious: Chapter 3
|Insomnia
|Inspector Gadget
|Inspector Gadget 2
|International Velvet
|Interview
|Interview With the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles
|Into the Arms of Strangers
|Into the Grizzly Maze
|Into the Night
|Into the Storm
|Into the Sun
|Intolerable Cruelty
|Introducing the Dwights
|Inventing the Abbotts
|Investigation Of A Citizen Above Suspicion
|Invictus
|Invincible
|Invincible
|Iron Man: Rise of Technovore
|Ishtar
|Ishtar Director's Cut
|Island At The Top of The World
|Island in the Sun
|Island Of Dr Moreau
|Island Of Lemurs: Madagascar
|Isle of Dogs
|Isle Of The Dead
|Isn't It Romantic
|Isn't She Great
|IT
|It Came from Outer Space
|It Could Happen to You
|It Happened at the World's Fair
|It Happened in Brooklyn
|It Happened on 5th Avenue
|It Happened One Night
|It Happened to Jane
|It Happens Every Spring
|It Might Get Loud
|It Should Happen to You!
|It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
|It's a Wonderful World
|It's Alive
|It's Alive 2: It Lives Again
|It's Always Fair Weather
|It's Complicated
|It's Kind of a Funny Story
|It's Pat
|It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (Deluxe Edition)
|Ivanhoe
J
|J
|J. Edgar
|J.W. Coop
|Jack
|Jack Frost
|Jack Frost
|Jack the Giant Slayer
|Jackie
|Jackie Chan's: The Myth
|Jagged Edge
|Jailhouse Rock
|Jakob the Liar
|James and the Giant Peach
|Jane Eyre
|Jane Eyre
|Jarhead
|Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
|Jarhead 2: Field of Fire (Unrated)
|Jarhead 3: The Siege
|Jarhead 3: The Siege (Unrated)
|Jason and the Argonauts
|Jason Bourne
|Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday
|Jason X
|Jawbreaker
|Jaws
|Jaws 2
|Jaws 3
|Jaws: The Revenge
|Jeanne Eagels
|Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood
|Jefferson in Paris
|Jem and the Holograms
|Jennifer's Body
|Jennifer's Body (Unrated)
|Jeremiah Johnson
|Jerry Maguire
|Jersey Boys
|Jesse James
|Jesse James vs. The Daltons
|Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise
|Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost
|Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise
|Jesse Stone: Night Passage
|Jesse Stone: No Remorse
|Jesse Stone: Sea Change
|Jesse Stone: Thin Ice
|Jesus Christ Superstar
|Jesus Christ Superstar Live Arena Tour
|Jet Li's Fearless
|Jetsons & WWE: Robo-Wrestlemania
|Jetsons: The Movie
|Jezebel
|JFK
|JFK (Director's Cut)
|JFK Remembered: 50 Years Later
|Jim Thorpe: All American
|Jimi Hendrix
|Jimmy Carter Man from Plains
|Jindabyne
|Jingle All the Way
|Jingle All the Way 2
|Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling
|JOBS
|Joe Dirt
|Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser
|Joe Kidd
|Joe Somebody
|Joe Versus The Volcano
|Joe's Apartment
|John Carpenter Presents Vampires: Los Muertos
|John Carpenter's Ghosts of Mars
|John Carpenter's Vampires
|John Carter
|John Q
|John Tucker Must Die
|Johnny Belinda
|Johnny English
|Johnny English Reborn
|Johnny Mnemonic
|Johnny Tremain
|Johnson Family Vacation
|Jonah Hex
|Jonas Brothers: The Concert Experience
|Joseph: King of Dreams
|Joshua
|Josie and the Pussycats
|Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
|Journey to the Center of the Earth
|Journey to the Center of the Earth
|Joy
|Joy Ride
|Joy Ride 2: Dead Ahead
|Joy Ride 3 (Unrated)
|Joy Ride 3: Roadkill
|Joyeux Noel
|Joyful Noise
|Juan of the Dead
|Jubal
|Judge Dredd
|Judge Priest
|Judgment Night
|Julian Po
|Julie & Julia
|Julien Donkey-Boy
|Julius Caesar
|Jumanji
|Jump
|Jumper
|Jumpin' at the Boneyard
|Jumpin' Jack Flash
|Junebug
|Jungle 2 Jungle
|Jungle Cat
|Junior
|Juno
|Jupiter Ascending
|Jurassic Park III
|Jury Duty
|Just Add Water
|Just Around the Corner
|Just Cause
|Just Friends
|Just Go with It
|Just Married
|Just My Luck
|Just One of the Guys
|Just Pals
|Just Visiting
|Just Wright
|Justice
|Justice League
|Justice League Adventures: Trapped in Time
|Justice League Dark
|Justice League vs. Teen Titans
|Justice League vs. The Fatal Five
|Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths
|Justice League: Doom
|Justice League: Gods & Monsters
|Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
|Justice League: The New Frontier
|Justice League: Throne of Atlantis
|Justin Bieber's Believe
|Justin Morgan had a Horse
K
|K
|K-9
|K-9: P.I.
|K-911
|K-PAX
|Kabluey
|Kaena: The Prophecy
|Kagemusha
|Kahlil Gibran's The Prophet
|Kangaroo Jack
|Kangaroo Jack: G'Day USA!
|Kansas City Bomber
|Kazaam
|Keanu
|Keeper of the Flame
|Keeping the Faith
|Keeping Up with the Joneses
|Kelly's Heroes
|Kentucky
|Kevin Hart: What Now?
|Key Largo
|Kick-Ass 2
|Kicking & Screaming
|Kicks
|Kid Blue
|Kidco
|Kidnap
|Kidnapped
|Kika
|Kikujiro
|Kill 'Em All
|Kill for Me
|Kill the Messenger
|Kill Your Darlings
|Killer Elite
|Killing Hasselhoff
|Killing Jesus
|Killing Kennedy
|Killing Lincoln
|Kim
|Kindergarten Cop
|Kindergarten Cop 2
|King Arthur
|King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
|King Kong
|King Kong
|King Kong (Extended Version)
|King of Burlesque
|King of Kings
|King Of Kong (Picturehouse)
|King of The Grizzlies
|King Ralph
|King Rat
|King Solomon's Mines
|Kingdom Come
|Kingdom of Heaven
|Kingdom of Heaven (Director's Cut Roadshow Version)
|Kings of South Beach
|Kings Row
|Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|Kingsman: The Secret Service
|Kinsey
|Kismet
|Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
|Kiss Me Kate
|Kiss of the Dragon
|Kissin' Cousins
|Kissing Jessica Stein
|Kit Kittredge: An American Girl
|Kitty Foyle
|Klute
|Knight and Day
|Knight and Day (Extended Edition)
|Knight Rusty
|Knights of the Round Table
|Knock Off
|Knockaround Guys
|Knocked Up
|Knocked Up (Unrated)
|Knute Rockne: All American
|Koala Kid
|Kollek
|Kong: Skull Island
|Kramer Vs. Kramer
|Krampus
|Krippendorf's Tribe
|Kronk's New Groove
|Krull
|Krush Groove
|Kuffs
|Kull the Conqueror
|Kung Fu Hustle
|Kung Fu Panda
|Kung Fu Panda 2
|Kung Fu Panda 3
|Kung Pow: Enter the Fist
L
|L
|L.A. Confidential
|La Bamba
|La Cage Aux Folles 3: The Wedding
|La Quietud
|Labyrinth
|Labyrinth Of Passion
|Ladder 49
|Ladies In Black
|Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp's Adventure
|Lady in the Lake
|Lady In The Water
|Lady Killer
|Ladyhawke
|Laid in America
|Lake Placid
|Lake Placid 3
|Lakeview Terrace
|Land of the Lost
|Land of the Pharaohs
|Land Raiders
|Larry Crowne
|Last Action Hero
|Last Dance
|Last Man Standing
|Last Stand at Saber River
|Last Vegas
|Laura
|Laurel Canyon
|Law of Desire
|Lawnmower Man 2
|Lawrence of Arabia (Restored Version)
|Laws of Attraction
|Layer Cake
|Le Divorce
|Le Pacte Du Silence
|Lean on Me
|Leap Year
|Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III
|Leatherheads
|Leave It To Beaver
|Leave No Trace
|Lebanon
|Led Zeppelin: The Song Remains the Same
|Legal Eagles
|Legend
|Legend (2015)
|Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole
|Legend of the Millennium Dragon
|Legends of Oz: Dorothy's Return
|Legends of the Fall
|LEGO Batman: The Movie - DC Super Heroes Unite
|LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis
|LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League
|LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League: Cosmic Clash
|LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain
|LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High
|LEGO DC Super Heroes: Justice League: Attack of the Legion of Doom!
|LEGO DC Super Heroes: Justice League: Gotham City Breakout
|LEGO DC Super Heroes: The Flash
|LEGO DC: Batman: Family Matters
|LEGO Friends: Girlz 4 Life
|LEGO Scooby-Doo: Haunted Hollywood
|LEGO Scooby-Doo! Blowout Beach Bash
|LEGO: The Adventures of Clutch Powers
|Leonard, Part 6
|Leroy & Stitch
|Les Miserables
|Les Miserables
|Les Misérables (1998)
|Les Miserables (2012)
|Les Miserables: 25th Anniversary Edition
|Let it Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992
|Let Us Live
|Let's Be Cops
|Let's Do It Again!
|Let's Go to Prison
|Let's Make It Legal
|Let's Make Love
|Let's Talk About Sex
|Lethal Weapon
|Lethal Weapon 2
|Lethal Weapon 3
|Lethal Weapon 4
|Liar Liar
|Libeled Lady
|Liberty Heights
|License to Drive
|License to Wed
|Lies & Alibis
|Life
|Life as a House
|Life As We Know It
|Life Happens
|Life of Pi
|Life Of The Party
|Life or Something Like It
|Life With Mikey
|Life Without Dick
|Life, Above All
|Lifeboat
|Light in the Piazza
|Light It Up
|Lightning In a Bottle
|Lights Out
|Like Dandelion Dust
|Like Father, Like Son
|Like Mike
|Like Mike 2
|Lili
|Lilith
|Lilo & Stitch
|Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch
|Limbo (1999)
|Lincoln
|Listen To Me
|Listen Up! The Lives of Quincy Jones
|Little Angels Vol. 1: ABC's
|Little Angels Vol. 2: Animals
|Little Angels Vol. 3: 123's
|Little Big League
|Little Bitches
|Little Boy
|Little Children
|Little Fockers
|Little Giants
|Little Manhattan
|Little Miss Broadway
|Little Miss Sunshine
|Little Nicky
|Little Nikita
|Little Shop of Horrors
|Little Women
|Little Women
|Live a Little, Love a Little
|Live By Night
|Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow
|Live Flesh
|Live Free or Die Hard
|Live Free or Die Hard (Unrated)
|Live Wire
|Living Free
|Living It Up
|Living Out Loud
|Local Hero
|Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
|Lockdown
|Lockout
|Lockout (Unrated)
|Logan
|Logan Lucky
|Logan's Run
|Lola Versus
|Lolita
|London
|London Has Fallen
|Lone Star
|Lone Star
|Lone Star State Of Mind
|Lone Survivor
|Lonely Are the Brave
|Lonely Hearts
|Look Who's Talking
|Look Who's Talking Now
|Look Who's Talking Too
|Look, Up in the Sky! The Amazing Story of Superman
|Looker
|Looking for Comedy in the Muslim World
|Looking for Richard
|Looney Tunes Back In Action
|Looney Tunes: Bah Humduck!
|Looney Tunes: Rabbits Run
|Loose Cannons
|Loose Cannons
|Lord Jim (1965)
|Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games
|Lords of Dogtown
|Lorenzo's Oil
|Loser
|Lost & Found
|Lost & Found
|Lost and Found (1979)
|Lost Boys 2: The Tribe (Uncut)
|Lost Boys: The Thirst
|Lost Boys: The Tribe (Rated)
|Lost Highway
|Lost Horizon
|Lost Horizon (1937)
|Lost in America
|Lost in Space
|Lost in Translation
|Lost In Yonkers
|Lost River
|Lost Souls
|Lottery Ticket
|Love & Other Drugs
|Love Actually
|Love Affair
|Love and a Bullet
|Love and Basketball
|Love Don't Cost a Thing
|Love Finds Andy Hardy
|Love Finds You in Sugarcreek
|Love Happens
|Love Has Many Faces
|Love in Space
|Love in the Afternoon
|Love In The Time Of Cholera
|Love Is a Many Splendored Thing
|Love Is All You Need
|Love Is in the Air
|Love Jones
|Love Lies Bleeding
|Love Liza
|Love Me or Leave Me
|Love Me Tender
|Love Nest
|Lover Come Back
|Lovesick
|Loving
|Loving
|Loving Pablo
|Lowriders
|Lt. Robin Crusoe, U.S.N.
|Lucia, Lucia
|Lucky Me
|Lucky You
|Lucky's Treasure
|Lucy
|Lullaby Of Broadway
|Lust For Life
|Lust, Caution
|Lust, Caution (R-Rated)
M
|M
|M. Butterfly
|Ma Vie En Rose
|MacArthur
|MacGruber
|MacGruber (Unrated)
|Machete
|Machete Kills
|Mackenna's Gold
|Mad City
|Mad Dog and Glory
|Mad Love
|Mad Love
|Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
|Mad Max 3: Beyond Thunderdome
|Mad Max: Fury Road
|Mad Max: Fury Road: Black & Chrome
|Madagascar
|Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
|Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
|Madame Bovary
|Madame Curie
|Madame Sousatzka
|Madame X
|Made in America
|Made In Dagenham
|Made in Heaven
|Made of Honor
|Madeline
|Mafia!
|Magic In the Water
|Magic Magic
|Magic Mike
|Magic Mike XXL
|Magnolia
|Magnum Force
|Main Event
|Major Dundee
|Major Payne
|Make It Funky!
|Make Your Move
|Malcolm X
|Malcolm X (Documentary)
|Malibu's Most Wanted
|Mallrats
|Mama
|Mama's Boy
|Mame
|Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
|Mamma Mia! The Movie
|Man Hunt
|Man in the Wilderness
|Man of Steel
|Man of the House
|Man On a Tightrope
|Man On Fire
|Man On Fire
|Man on the Moon
|Man's Best Friend
|Man's Favorite Sport?
|Manhattan Murder Mystery
|Many Rivers To Cross
|Maps to the Stars
|March of the Penguins
|Mardi Gras: Spring Break
|Margaret
|Margaret (Extended Edition)
|Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
|Marie Antoinette
|Marie Antoinette (2006)
|Marines Let's Go
|Marked for Death
|Marked Woman
|Marley & Me
|Marley and Me: The Puppy Years
|Marlowe
|Marmaduke
|Marnie
|Marooned
|Marriage On The Rocks
|Married Life
|Mars Attacks!
|Mars Needs Moms
|Marshall
|Martha Marcy May Marlene
|Martian Child
|Marvel & ESPN Films Present 1 of 1: Genesis
|Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!
|Marvel's Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell
|Marvel's Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United
|Marvel's Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United
|Mary and The Witch's Flower
|Mary of Scotland
|Mary Reilly
|Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
|MASH
|Masked and Anonymous
|Mass Appeal
|Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
|Masterminds
|Mata Hari
|Matador
|Matchstick Men
|Matilda (1996)
|Matinee
|Maverick
|Max
|Max 2: White House Hero
|Max Dugan Returns
|Max Keeble's Big Move
|Max Payne
|Max Payne (Unrated)
|Max Steel
|Maximum Risk
|Maze Runner: The Death Cure
|Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
|McCabe & Mrs. Miller
|McFarland, USA
|McHale's Navy (1997)
|McQ
|Me and Earl and The Dying Girl
|Me and My Gal
|Me and Orson Welles
|Me Before You
|Me Myself I
|Me You Them
|Me, Myself and Irene
|Mea Culpa
|Mean Streets
|Meatballs Part II
|Medicine Man
|Meet Dave
|Meet Joe Black
|Meet Me in St. Louis
|Meet the Deedles
|Meet the Fockers
|Meet the Parents
|Meet the Robinsons
|Meet the Small Potatoes
|Meet the Spartans
|Meet The Spartans (Uncut)
|Megamind
|Megan Leavey
|Melinda and Melinda
|Memoirs of an Invisible Man
|Men of Honor
|Men of Respect
|Menace II Society
|Menace II Society: (Director's Cut)
|Mental
|Mercury Rising
|Mercy
|Meredith Willson's The Music Man
|Merrill's Marauders
|Merry Andrew
|Message in a Bottle
|Messengers 2: The Scarecrow
|Metro
|Metropolitan
|Miami Rhapsody
|Miami Vice
|Miami Vice - Unrated Director's Cut
|Michael
|Michael Clayton
|Michael Collins
|Michael Jackson: The Life of an Icon
|Mickey Blue Eyes
|Mickey One
|Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers
|Mickey's Christmas Carol
|Mickey's House of Villains
|Mickey's Magical Christmas: Snowed In at the House of Mouse
|Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
|Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
|Micki & Maude
|Micmacs
|Midnight Express
|Midnight in Paris
|Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil
|Midnight Madness
|Midnight Run
|Midnight Special
|Midnight Sun
|Midway
|Mighty Joe Young
|Mighty Joe Young
|Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
|Mildred Pierce
|Milk
|Miller's Crossing
|Million Dollar Arm
|Million Dollar Baby
|Millions
|MindGamers
|Mindwarp
|Miracle
|Miracle at Midnight
|Miracle at St. Anna
|Miracle in the Rain
|Miracle on 34th Street
|Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
|Miracle On I-880
|Miracle on the Mountain: The Kincaid Family Story
|Mirrormask
|Mirrors
|Mirrors (Unrated)
|Mirrors 2 (Unrated)
|Miss Bala
|Miss Congeniality
|Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
|Miss Hokusai
|Miss March
|Miss March (Unrated)
|Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
|Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day
|Miss Sadie Thompson
|Mission to Mars
|Missionary Man
|Mister 880
|Mister Roberts
|Mistress America
|Mixed Nuts
|Mo' Better Blues
|Mo' Money
|Mobsters
|Mockingbird
|Modern Problems
|Modern Romance (1981)
|Mogambo
|Molière
|Molly: An American Girl on the Home Front
|Monday Night Mayhem
|Money
|Money for Nothing
|Money Talks
|Money Train
|Monk Comes Down The Mountain
|Monkey Business
|Monkey Trouble
|Monkeybone
|Monkeys, Go Home!
|Mono
|Monsoon Wedding
|Monster High: 13 Wishes
|Monster High: Boo York, Boo York
|Monster High: Electrified
|Monster High: Escape from Skull Shores
|Monster High: Freaky Fusion
|Monster High: Friday Night Frights
|Monster High: Fright On!
|Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action!
|Monster High: Ghouls Rule
|Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef
|Monster High: Haunted
|Monster High: Scaris, City of Frights
|Monster High: Welcome to Monster High
|Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love?
|Monster House
|Monster-In-Law
|Monsters vs. Aliens
|Monte Carlo
|Monte Walsh
|Monty Python's The Meaning of Life
|Moon
|Moon Over Parador
|Moon Pilot
|Moonlight Mile
|Moonrise Kingdom
|More American Graffiti
|MORGAN
|Morning Light
|Mortal Kombat
|Mortal Kombat 2: Annihilation
|Mortal Thoughts
|Moscow On the Hudson
|Moscow Zero
|Mother and Child (2010)
|Mother Night
|Mother's Day
|Mothra
|Motives
|Motives 2: Retribution
|Motorama
|Moulin Rouge
|Move Over, Darling
|Moving
|Mozart and the Whale
|Mr. & Mrs. Smith
|Mr. & Mrs. Smith
|Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Unrated)
|Mr. 3000
|Mr. Baseball
|Mr. Bean's Holiday
|Mr. Belvedere Goes to College
|Mr. Boogedy
|Mr. Deeds
|Mr. Deeds Goes To Town
|Mr. Destiny
|Mr. Hobbs Takes a Vacation
|Mr. Holland's Opus
|Mr. Jones
|Mr. Magoo
|Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium
|Mr. Nanny
|Mr. Nice Guy (1997)
|Mr. Peabody & Sherman
|Mr. Popper's Penguins
|Mr. Right
|Mr. Scoutmaster
|Mr. Skeffington
|Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
|Mr. Troop Mom
|Mr. Wonderful
|Mr. Wrong
|Mrs. Doubtfire
|Mrs. Miniver
|Mrs. Soffel
|Mrs. Winterbourne
|Mulan II
|Multiplicity
|Mumford
|Mune: Guardian of the Moon
|Munich
|Munster, Go Home!
|Muppet Treasure Island
|Muppets from Space
|Muppets Most Wanted
|Murder Ahoy!
|Murder At 1600
|Murder at the Gallop
|Murder by Death
|Murder by Numbers
|Murder in the First
|Murder in Three Acts
|Murder Most Foul
|Murder on The Orient Express
|Murder She Said...
|Murder with Mirrors
|Murder, Inc.
|Murder, My Sweet
|Murderers' Row
|Murders in the Rue Morgue
|Murphy's Romance
|Music and Lyrics
|Must Love Dogs
|Mutiny on the Bounty
|Mutiny on the Bounty
|My All American
|My Best Friend's Wedding
|My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
|My Blue Heaven
|My Blue Heaven
|My Bodyguard
|My Boyfriend's Back
|My Cousin Rachel
|My Cousin Rachel
|My Cousin Vinny
|My Darling Clementine
|My Dog Skip
|My Father the Hero
|My Favorite Blonde
|My Favorite Martian
|My Favorite Wife
|My Favorite Year
|My Fellow Americans
|My Friend Flicka
|My Giant
|My Girl
|My Girl 2
|My Kid Could Paint That
|My Life
|My Life as a Zucchini
|My Life in Ruins
|My Little Chickadee
|My Man Godfrey (1936)
|My Mom's New Boyfriend
|My Name Is Bill W.
|My Name Is Khan
|My Old Lady
|My Own Private Idaho
|My Reputation
|My Sister Eileen
|My Sister's Keeper
|My Soul to Take
|My Stepmother Is An Alien
|My Summer of Love
|My Super Ex-Girlfriend
|My Town
|Mysterious Island
|Mystery Men
|Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Movie
|Mystery, Alaska
|Mystic River
N
|N
|Nadine (1987)
|Nancy Drew
|Nancy Drew and The Hidden Staircase
|Nanny McPhee
|Nanny McPhee Returns
|Napoleon & Samantha
|Napoleon Dynamite
|National Lampoon's Animal House
|National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
|National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation 2: Cousin Eddie's Island Adventure
|National Lampoon's European Vacation
|National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon 1
|National Lampoon's Vacation
|National Security
|National Treasure
|National Treasure: Book of Secrets
|National Velvet
|Natural Born Killers
|Natural Born Killers (Director's Cut)
|Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics
|Ned Kelly
|Need for Speed
|Neighbors
|Neighbors
|Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
|Nell
|Network
|Never a Dull Moment
|Never Back Down 2 (Unrated)
|Never Back Down: No Surrender
|Never Been Kissed
|Never Cry Wolf
|Never Die Alone
|Never Let Me Go
|Never Say Never: The Deidre Hall Story
|Never So Few
|Never Talk to Strangers
|New Best Friend
|New Jack City
|New Jersey Drive
|New Port South
|New Year's Eve
|New York Minute
|New York Stories
|Newsies
|Newsies: The Broadway Musical
|Next Friday
|Next of Kin
|Niagara
|Nicholas and Alexandra
|Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist
|Night and Day
|Night at the Museum
|Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
|Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
|Night Creatures
|Night Crossing
|Night Flight
|Night Moves
|Night of the Creeps
|Night of the Lepus
|Night of the Living Dead
|Night People
|Night Shift
|Night Watch
|Night Will Fall
|Night, Mother
|Nightcrawler
|Nighthawks
|Nightmare
|Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
|Nights in Rodanthe
|Nikki, Wild Dog of the North
|Nim's Island
|Ninja Assassin
|Ninotchka
|Nixon
|No
|No Culpes Al Karma De Lo Que Te Pasa Por Gilipollas
|No Deposit, No Return
|No Good Deed
|No Highway in the Sky
|No Mercy
|No Reservations
|No Small Affair
|No Time for Sergeants
|No Way Back (1996)
|No Way Jose
|No Way Out
|Nobody's Perfekt
|Nocturnal Animals
|Noises Off
|Non-Stop
|None But The Brave
|Normal Adolescent Behavior: Havoc 2
|Normal Life
|North
|North By Northwest
|North Country
|North Shore
|North to Alaska
|Nostalgia
|Not Another Teen Movie
|Not Easily Broken
|Not Safe for Work
|Not the Messiah: He's a Very Naughty Boy
|Notes On a Scandal
|Nothing But Trouble
|Nothing In Common
|Nothing to Lose
|Notorious
|Notorious (Unrated)
|Notting Hill
|November Criminals
|Now is Good
|Now You See Him, Now You Don't
|Now, Voyager
|Nowhere to Run
|Nurse Betty
|Nuts
|Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
O
|O
|O Brother, Where Art Thou?
|O Lucky Man!
|O. Henry's Full House
|Objective, Burma!
|Oblivion
|Observe and Report
|Obsessed
|Ocean Predators
|Ocean's 11
|Ocean's 8
|Ocean's Eleven
|Ocean's Thirteen
|Ocean's Twelve
|October Sky
|Ode To Billy Joe
|Of Boys and Men
|Of Gods and Men (Subtitled)
|Office Space
|Oh, God!
|Oh, God! Book II
|Oklahoma Crude
|Oklahoma!
|Old Acquaintance
|Old Dogs
|Old Gringo
|Old Yeller
|Oldboy
|Oliver & Company
|Oliver Twist
|Oliver!
|Olympus Has Fallen
|Omen III: The Final Conflict
|Omen IV: The Awakening
|On a Clear Day
|On an Island with You
|On Chesil Beach
|On Dangerous Ground
|On Deadly Ground
|On Moonlight Bay
|On the Town
|On the Waterfront
|Once
|Once Upon a Forest
|Once Upon a Mattress
|Once Upon a Time
|Once Upon a Time in America
|Once Upon a Time In Mexico
|Once Upon a Warrior
|One Crazy Summer
|One Day
|One Day Since Yesterday
|One Direction: This Is Us
|One Direction: This Is Us
|One False Move
|One Foot in Hell
|One Good Cop
|One Hour Photo
|One Little Indian
|One Magic Christmas
|One Missed Call
|One More Mountain
|One Night of Love
|One Night Stand
|One of our Dinosaurs is Missing
|One of Our Spies Is Missing
|One Percent More Humid
|One Spy Too Many
|One Sunday Afternoon (1948)
|One True Thing
|Only When I Laugh
|Only You
|Opal Dream
|Open Range
|Open Road
|Open Season
|Open Season 2
|Open Season 3
|Open Season: Scared Silly
|Operation Crossbow
|Operation Dumbo Drop
|Operation Pacific
|Operation Undersea
|Opportunity Knocks
|Ordinary World
|Orgazmo
|Orgazmo (Unrated)
|Orlando
|Oro
|Orphan
|Oscar
|Oscar and Lucinda
|Osmosis Jones
|Othello
|Other People's Money
|Ouija
|Ouija: Origin of Evil
|Our Brand is Crisis
|Our Family Wedding
|Our Little Girl
|Our Man Flint
|Our Man In Havana
|Out Cold
|Out For Justice
|Out of Africa
|Out of Bounds
|Out of Sight
|Out of the Dark
|Out of the Darkness
|Out of the Past
|Out on a Limb
|Out to Sea
|Outbreak
|Outland
|Outpost
|Outrageous Fortune
|Outside the Law
|Outsiders, The: Complete Novel
|Over 21
|Over Her Dead Body
|Over the Hedge
|Over The Top
|Overnight Delivery
|Oz The Great And Powerful
P
|P
|P.S. I Love You
|Pacific Rim
|Pacific Rim Uprising
|Paddington 2
|Pal Joey
|Pale Rider
|Palm Springs Weekend
|Palmetto
|Pan
|Pan's Labyrinth
|Pandas
|Panic in the Streets
|Panic Room
|Papa Hemingway In Cuba
|Paparazzi
|Paper Soldiers
|Paper Towns
|Papillon
|Papillon
|Paprika
|Paradise
|Paradise Alley
|Paradise Now
|Paradise Road
|Paradise Road (Director's Cut)
|Parallels
|Paranoiac
|Parental Guidance
|Parenthood
|Pariah
|Paris 36
|Parker
|Parrish
|Passed Away
|Passenger 57
|Passengers (2008)
|Passing Glory
|Passionada
|Passport to Suez
|Past Midnight
|Pat and Mike
|Patch Adams
|Paterson
|Pathfinder
|Pathfinder (Uncut)
|Patti Cake$
|Patton
|Paul
|Paul (Unrated)
|Paul Blart: Mall Cop
|Paul, Apostle Of Christ
|Pawn Sacrifice
|Paws
|Pay It Forward
|Peaceful Warrior
|Pearl Harbor
|Pecker
|Pee-Wee's Big Adventure
|Peeper
|Peggy Sue Got Married
|Pelé Forever
|Penguins of Madagascar
|Pennies From Heaven
|People Like Us
|People Will Talk
|Pepi, Luci, Bom
|Perfect
|Perfect Creature
|Performance
|Perilous Assignment
|Perri
|Persepolis
|Personal Best
|Pete's Dragon
|Pete's Dragon
|Peter Pan
|Peter Pan
|Petulia
|Peyton Place
|Phantasm II
|Phantom
|Phantom Boy
|Phantom Lady
|Phantom of the Opera (1943)
|Phantom of the Paradise
|Phantom Thread
|Phat Girlz
|Phenomenon
|Phffft!
|Phoenix Forgotten
|Phone Booth
|Photographing Fairies
|Physical Evidence
|Picnic
|Picture of Dorian Gray
|Picture Perfect
|Piglet's Big Movie
|Pigskin Parade
|Pillow Talk
|Pineapple Express
|Pineapple Express (Unrated Edition)
|Pink Cadillac
|Pinky
|Pirate Radio
|Pistol Whipped
|Pitch Black
|Pitch Black - Unrated Director's Cut
|Pitch Perfect
|Pitch Perfect 2
|Pitch Perfect 3
|Pitch Perfect Sing-Along Edition
|Places In the Heart
|Planet 51
|Planet Ocean
|Planet of the Apes
|Planet of the Apes
|Play It to the Bone
|Play Misty for Me
|Playing For Keeps
|Playing God
|Playing Mona Lisa
|Pleasantville
|Please Don't Eat the Daisies
|Please Give
|Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World
|Point Blank
|Point Break
|Point Break
|Point of No Return
|Poison Ivy 2
|Poison Ivy 3: The New Seduction (Rated)
|Poison Ivy 4: The Secret Society
|PokÃ©mon Detective Pikachu
|Police Academy
|Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
|Police Academy 3: Back In Training
|Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
|Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach
|Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
|Police Academy 7: Mission To Moscow
|Police Story: Gladiator School
|Pollock
|Pollyanna
|Poltergeist
|Poltergeist
|Poltergeist (Extended Cut)
|Polyester
|POM Wonderful Presents: The Greatest Movie Ever Sold
|Pooh's Grand Adventure: The Search For Christopher Robin
|Pooh's Heffalump Halloween Movie
|Pooh's Heffalump Movie
|Poor Little Rich Girl
|Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
|Population 436
|Poseidon
|Possessed
|Possession
|Post Grad
|Postcards from the Edge
|Powder
|Power
|Practical Magic
|Preacher's Kid
|Predator
|Predator 2
|Predators
|Predestination
|Prefontaine
|Presenting Lily Mars
|Presumed Innocent
|Pretty Maids All In A Row
|Pretty Poison
|Pretty Woman
|Priceless
|Pride & Prejudice
|Pride and Glory
|Pride and Prejudice
|Primary Colors
|Prime
|Primeval
|Prince of Darkness
|Prince of Foxes
|Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
|Prince of the City
|Prince Valiant
|Prisoners
|Private Benjamin
|Private Parts
|Private Resort
|Private School
|Private Valentine: Blonde & Dangerous
|Problem Child
|Problem Child 2
|Project X
|Project X (2012) (Unrated)
|Prom
|Prom Night
|Prom Night (2008)
|Prometheus
|Promised Land
|Proof of Life
|Prosecuting Casey Anthony
|Protocol
|Psycho (1960)
|Psycho (1998)
|Psycho II
|Psycho III
|Public Enemies
|Puerto Ricans in Paris
|Puff, Puff, Pass
|Pufnstuf
|Pulse (1988)
|Punchline (1988)
|Pure Country
|Pure Country: Pure Heart
|Pure Luck
|Purgatory
|Purple Rain
|Pushing Tin
|Puss in Boots
Q
|Q
|Q & A
|Quarantine
|Quarantine 2: Terminal
|Queen Bee
|Queen Christina
|Queen of Katwe
|Queen of Outer Space
|Queen of the Damned
|Quest For Camelot
|Quest for Fire
|Quick Change
|Quicksilver
|Quills
|Quinceanera
|Quintet
|Quiz Show
|Quo Vadis
R
|R
|R.I.P.D.
|R.L. Stine's Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls
|R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly
|R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend?
|R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
|R.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour: Don't Think About It
|Race
|Race the Sun
|Race to Witch Mountain
|Race with the Devil
|Rachel Getting Married
|Rachel, Rachel
|Racing Hearts
|Racing Stripes
|Radio Flyer
|Radioland Murders
|Rage and Honor II
|Raggedy Man
|Rails & Ties
|Raise Your Voice
|Raising Arizona
|Raising Cain
|Raising Helen
|Rally 'Round the Flag, Boys!
|Ramona and Beezus
|Rampage
|Random Harvest
|Random Hearts
|Ransom
|Rapid Fire
|Rascal
|Ratchet & Clank
|Ratter
|Ravagers (1979)
|Ravenous
|Raw
|Ray
|Ready Player One
|Ready to Rumble
|Real Genius
|Real Steel
|Reality Bites
|Realive
|Rear Window
|Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm
|Rebel Without a Cause
|Rebirth Of Mothra
|Rebirth Of Mothra II
|Rebirth of Mothra III
|Rebound
|Recess: School's Out
|Recess: Taking the 5th Grade
|Red Dragon
|Red Faction: Origins
|Red Hill
|Red Planet
|Red Riding Hood
|Red Riding Hood: The Tale Begins
|Red Sands
|Red Sky
|Red Sonja
|Red Sparrow
|Red Tails
|Redbelt
|Reflections in a Golden Eye
|Reign of Fire
|Reign of the Supermen
|Reign Over Me
|Relentless
|Relentless (1989)
|Remember the Titans
|Renaissance Man
|Rendition
|Reno 911!: Miami : The Movie
|Reno 911!: Miami (Unrated Version)
|Repo Man
|Repo Men
|Repo Men (Unrated)
|Repulsion
|Requiem For a Heavyweight
|Reservation Road
|Resident Evil
|Resident Evil: Afterlife
|Resident Evil: Apocalypse
|Resident Evil: Extinction
|Rest Stop: Dead Ahead
|Rest Stop: Don't Look Back (Uncut)
|Restless
|Retreat
|Return
|Return from Witch Mountain
|Return of the Fly
|Return of the Living Dead, Part II
|Return to Never Land
|Return to Oz
|Return to Paradise
|Return to Peyton Place
|Return to Snowy River
|Return to the Blue Lagoon
|Revenge
|Revenge for Jolly!
|Revenge of the Creature
|Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise
|Revenge of the Nerds III: The Next Generation
|Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love
|Reversal of Fortune
|Reversion
|Revolver (2005)
|Rich and Famous
|Richard Pryor: Here and Now
|Richard Pryor: Live On the Sunset Strip
|Richie Rich
|Riddick
|Riddick - Unrated Director's Cut
|Ride a Wild Pony
|Ride Along
|Ride Along 2
|Ride Beyond Vengence
|Ride Him, Cowboy
|Ride Lonesome
|Ride the Wild Surf
|Ride with the Devil
|Riding Alone for Thousands of Miles
|Riding Giants
|Riding in Cars with Boys
|Ring Around the Rosie
|Rio
|Rio 2
|Rio 2 Sing-Along
|Rio Bravo
|Rio Conchos
|Riot
|Ripley's Game
|Rise of the Guardians
|Rise of the Planet of the Apes
|Rise: Blood Hunter
|Rising Sun
|Risky Business
|River of No Return
|Road to El Dorado
|Road to Morocco
|Road to Singapore
|Road to Utopia
|Road to Zanzibar
|Rob Roy, The Highland Rogue
|Robin and Marian
|Robin And The 7 Hoods
|Robin Hood
|Robin Hood
|Robin Hood
|Robin Hood (Unrated)
|Robin Hood: Men in Tights
|Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
|Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (Extended Edition)
|Robot And Frank
|Robots
|Rock of Ages
|Rock of Ages: Extended Edition
|Rock Star
|Rock the Kasbah
|Rocket Gibraltar
|Rocketman
|Rocknrolla
|Rocky Mountain
|Roger & Me
|Roger Corman's Death Race 2050
|Roger Corman's Operation Rogue
|Roger Waters The Wall
|Role Models
|Role Models (Unrated)
|Roll Bounce
|Rollover
|Romancing the Stone
|Rome Adventure
|Romeo & Juliet
|Romeo and Juliet
|Romeo Must Die
|Romeo Y Julieta
|Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
|Ronaldo
|Rookie of the Year
|Roommates
|Rooster Cogburn
|Rooster Doodle Doo
|Rope
|Rory O'Shea Was Here
|Rosewater
|Rosewood
|Rosewood Lane
|Roving Mars
|Roxanne
|Ruby Bridges
|Ruby Sparks
|Rudo y Cursi
|Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas In July
|Rudolph's Shiny New Year
|Rudy
|Rudyard Kipling's The Second Jungle Book: Mowgli and Baloo
|Ruggles of Red Gap
|Rules Don't Apply
|Rumble Fish
|Rumble In The Bronx
|Rumor Has It
|Run All Night
|Run Lola Run
|Run Ronnie Run
|Run, Appaloosa, Run
|Runaway
|Runaway Jury
|Runner Runner
|Running Free (1999)
|Running on Empty
|Running Scared
|Running with Scissors
|Rush
|Rush Hour
|Rush Hour 2
|Rush Hour 3
|Rushmore
|Rust
|Rust and Bone
|Ruthless People
|RV
S
|S
|S. Darko: A Donnie Darko Tale
|S.I.S. (Special Investigation Section)
|S.M.A.R.T. Chase
|S.O.B.
|S.W.A.T.: Under Siege
|Saawariya
|Sabotage
|Saboteur
|Sacred Planet
|Safe At Home!
|Safe House
|Safe Men
|Safety Not Guaranteed
|Sahara (1943)
|Sahara (1995)
|Salem's Lot
|Salome
|Salt
|Salt
|Saludos Amigos
|Samantha: An American Girl Holiday
|Sammy, The Way-Out Seal
|Samson
|San Andreas
|San Antonio
|San Francisco
|San Quentin
|Sanctum
|Santa Buddies
|Santa Fe
|Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
|Santa Stole Our Dog!
|Santa's Little Helper
|Saraband
|Savage Sam
|Savages
|Savages - Unrated Edition
|Saving Face
|Saving Grace
|Saving Mr. Banks
|Saving Sarah Cain
|Saving Silverman
|Say Anything
|Say It Isn't So
|Scalplock
|Scandalous John
|Scaramouche
|Scarecrow
|SCARFACE ('83)
|Scarface (1932)
|Scenes from a Mall
|Scent of a Woman
|Schindler's List
|School Daze
|Scooby Doo Shaggy's Showdown
|Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
|Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders
|Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase
|Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School
|Scooby-Doo and the Goblin King
|Scooby-Doo and the Loch Ness Monster
|Scooby-Doo and the Reluctant Werewolf
|Scooby-Doo and the Witch's Ghost
|Scooby-Doo in Arabian Nights
|Scooby-Doo in Where's My Mummy?
|Scooby-Doo Meets the Harlem Globetrotter
|Scooby-Doo On Zombie Island
|Scooby-Doo: The Movie
|Scooby-Doo! & KISS: Rock & Roll Mystery
|Scooby-Doo! Abracadabra-Doo
|Scooby-Doo! and Batman: The Brave and The Bold
|Scooby-Doo! And the Curse of the 13th Ghost
|Scooby-Doo! and the Gourmet Ghost
|Scooby-Doo! and the Legend of the Vampire
|Scooby-Doo! and the Monster of Mexico
|Scooby-Doo! And The Samurai Sword
|Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon
|Scooby-Doo! Big Top Scooby-Doo!
|Scooby-Doo! Camp Scare
|Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster
|Scooby-Doo! Frankencreepy
|Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur
|Scooby-Doo! Mask of the Blue Falcon
|Scooby-Doo! Meets the Boo Brothers
|Scooby-Doo! Moon Monster Madness
|Scooby-Doo! Music of the Vampire
|Scooby-Doo! Pirates Ahoy!
|Scooby-Doo! Return to Zombie Island
|Scooby-Doo! Stage Fright - Original Movie
|Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins
|Scooby-Doo! Wrestlemania Mystery
|Scoop
|Scoot and Kassie's Christmas Adventure
|Scott Joplin
|Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
|Screamers
|Screamers: The Hunting
|Screwed
|Scudda-Hoo! Scudda-Hay!
|Sea of Love
|Seabiscuit
|Seal Team Eight: Behind Enemy Lines
|Search Party
|Searching for Sugar Man
|Seas Beneath
|Second Best
|Second in Command
|Secondhand Lions
|Secret in Their Eyes
|Secret of The Wings
|Secret Origin: The Story of DC Comics
|Secret Window
|Secretariat
|Secrets of Life
|Security
|See No Evil (1971)
|See No Evil, Hear No Evil
|See Spot Run
|Seed of Chucky
|Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
|Seems Like Old Times
|Selena
|Self/Less
|Semi-Pro
|Semi-Pro (Unrated)
|Send Me No Flowers
|Sense And Sensibility
|Separate Lies
|Septimo
|Seraphim Falls
|Serenity
|Sergeant Rutledge
|Sergeant York
|Serial Mom
|Set It Off
|Seven
|Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
|Seven Cities of Gold
|Seven Days in May
|Seven Thieves
|Seventh Son
|Sex and the City 2
|Sex and the City: The Movie
|Sex and the Single Girl
|Sexy Beast
|Sgt. Bilko
|Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band
|Shackles
|Shadow Conspiracy
|Shadow Man
|Shadow of a Doubt
|Shadow of the Thin Man
|Shadowlands
|Shaft
|Shaft
|Shaft in Africa
|Shakedown (1988)
|Shakes the Clown
|Shall We Dance
|Shallow Grave
|Shallow Hal
|Shame
|Shampoo
|Shanghai Knights
|Shanghai Noon
|Shark Tale
|Sharky's Machine
|Shaun of the Dead
|Shazam!
|She Done Him Wrong
|She Wore A Yellow Ribbon
|She-Wolf of London
|She's Out of Control
|She's the One
|Sheena
|Shenandoah
|Sherlock Holmes
|Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
|Sherlock Holmes: The Crucifer of Blood
|Shine
|Shining Through
|Shinjuku Incident
|Ship of Fools
|Shipwrecked
|Shocker
|Shoot 'Em Up
|Shoot the Moon
|Shopgirl
|Shopkins Chef Club
|Shopkins World Vacation
|Shopkins: Wild
|Short Circuit 2
|Shorts
|Shotgun Wedding
|Shout
|Show Boat
|Show Dogs
|Showdown (1973)
|Showdown in Little Tokyo
|Shower (1999)
|Showstoppers
|Showtime
|Shrek
|Shrek 2
|Shrek Forever After
|Shrek the Musical
|Shrek the Third
|Shutter
|Shutter (Unrated)
|Side Effects
|Side Out
|Sideways
|Sideways (Japanese Remake)
|Signs
|Silent Hill
|Silent Hill: Revelation
|Silent House
|Silent Rage
|Silent Running
|Silk
|Silver Streak
|Silverado
|Simon Birch
|Simone
|Simply Irresistible
|Sin
|Sin Nombre
|Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger
|Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas
|Sing
|Sing Along with Barbie
|Sing, Baby, Sing
|Singin' in the Rain
|Single White Female
|Single White Female 2
|Singles
|Sinister 2
|Siren
|Sirocco
|Sister Act
|Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
|Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
|Sisters
|Sisters (Unrated)
|Sitting Pretty
|Six Days, Seven Nights
|Sixteen Candles
|Skateland
|Sky High
|Skyjacked
|Skyscraper
|Slackers
|Slap Shot
|Slap Shot 2: Breaking the Ice
|Slap Shot 3: The Junior League
|Slappy And The Stinkers
|Slaughterhouse-Five
|Slaves of New York
|Sleepers
|Sleeping with the Enemy
|Sleepless
|Sleepwalkers
|Sleight
|Sleuth
|Slipstream
|Slither
|Slumdog Millionaire
|Slums of Beverly Hills
|Small Apartments
|Smallfoot
|Smart Money
|Smashed
|Smith!
|Smokey and the Bandit
|Smokey and the Bandit II
|Smokin' Aces
|Smokin' Aces 2: Assassins' Ball
|Smokin' Aces 2: Assassins' Ball (Unrated)
|Smoky
|Snakes on a Plane
|Snatch
|Snatched
|Sneakers
|Sniper
|Sniper 2
|Sniper 3
|Sniper: Ghost Shooter
|Sniper: Reloaded
|Snow Angels
|Snow Buddies
|Snow Dogs
|Snow Falling on Cedars
|Snow Flower and the Secret Fan
|Snow White & the Huntsman
|Snow White & the Huntsman - Extended Edition
|Snow White and the Three Stooges
|Snow White: A Tale of Terror
|Snowball Express
|Snowboard Academy
|Snowden
|So Close
|So Dear to My Heart
|So I Married an Axe Murderer
|Soccer Dog: European Cup
|Solaris
|Soldier
|Solo
|Some Came Running
|Somebody Up There Likes Me
|Someone Like You
|Someone's Watching Me!
|Something Borrowed
|Something New
|Something To Talk About
|Something's Gotta Give (2003)
|Somewhere
|Somewhere in Time
|Sommersby
|Son of Dracula
|Son of Flubber
|Son of Frankenstein
|Son of God
|Son Of Kong
|Son of Lassie
|Son of the Mask
|Son-In-Law
|Song of the Sea
|Song Without End
|Sons and Lovers
|Sophia Grace & Rosie's Royal Adventure
|Sorority Boys
|Sorry To Bother You
|Soul Food
|Soul Power
|Sound of My Voice
|Soup to Nuts
|South Pacific
|South Sea Woman
|Southland Tales
|Soylent Green
|Space Buddies
|Space Chimps
|Space Chimps 2: Zartog Strikes Back
|Space Cowboys
|Space Jam
|Space Station 76
|Spaced Invaders
|Spacehunter: Adventures In the Forbidden Zone
|Spark: A Space Tail
|Sparkle
|Sparkling Cyanide
|Spartacus
|Spartan
|Spawn
|Speed
|Speed 2: Cruise Control
|Speed Racer
|Speedway
|Spencer's Mountain
|Sphere
|Spider-Man (2002)
|Spider's Web
|Spies Like Us
|Spin Out
|Spinout
|Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
|Spite Marriage
|Splash
|Splendor in the Grass
|Splice
|Split
|Spooky Buddies
|Spotlight
|Spring Break
|Spring Breakdown
|Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring
|Spy
|Spy (Unrated)
|Spy Game
|Spy Hard
|Squanto: A Warrior's Tale
|Squatters
|St. Elmo's Fire
|St. Ives
|St. Trinian's
|Stage Door
|Stage Fright
|Stakeout
|Stand and Deliver
|Stand Up and Cheer!
|Standard Operating Procedure
|Star 80
|Star Maps
|Starman
|Starry Night
|Stars and Bars
|Starship Troopers
|Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation
|Starship Troopers 3: Marauder
|Starship Troopers: Invasion
|Starship Troopers: Traitor Of Mars
|Starsky & Hutch
|Start the Revolution Without Me
|State and Main
|State Fair
|State Fair
|State of Play
|State of the Union
|Station West
|Stay
|Stay Alive
|Stay Away, Joe
|Stealing Beauty
|Stealing Cars
|Stealing Christmas
|Stealing Home
|Stealth
|Steamboy
|Steel Magnolias (1989)
|Steelyard Blues
|Steep
|Stella Street
|Step
|Step Brothers
|Step Brothers (Unrated)
|Step Lively
|Step Up
|Step Up 2 the Streets
|Step Up 3
|Stephanie
|Stephen King's Cat's Eye
|Stephen King's Desperation
|Stephen King's IT
|Stephen Merchant: Hello Ladies...Live!
|Stepmom
|Steve Jobs
|Steve McQueen: An American Icon
|Stick
|Stick It
|Still Crazy
|Still Mine
|Stir Crazy
|Stitch! The Movie
|Stoker
|Stomp the Yard: Homecoming
|Stone Cold
|Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot
|Storks
|Storm Warning
|Stormy Weather
|Stowaway
|Straight Outta Compton
|Straight Outta Compton - Unrated Director's Cut
|Straight Talk
|Straight Time
|Strait-Jacket
|Strange Brew
|Strange Magic
|Stranger Than Fiction (2006)
|Stranger Within
|Strangers on a Train
|Straw Dogs
|Strawberry Shortcake: Berry Bake Shop
|Strawberry Shortcake: Berry Best Chef
|Strawberry Shortcake: Berry Best Friends (Digital)
|Strawberry Shortcake: Berry Best in Show (Digital)
|Strawberry Shortcake: Berry Bitty Mysteries (Digital)
|Strawberry Shortcake: Berry Hi-Tech Fashion
|Strawberry Shortcake: Berry Tales
|Strawberry Shortcake: Campberry Stories
|Strawberry Shortcake: Dance Berry Dance
|Strawberry Shortcake: Fun Under The Sun
|Strawberry Shortcake: Snowberry Days (Digital)
|Strawberry Shortcake: Sweet Sunshine Adventures
|Strawberry Shortcake: The Berry Big Help
|Street Angel
|Street Fighter
|Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li
|Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li (Unrated)
|Street Kings
|Street Kings 2: Motor City (Unrated)
|Streets of Fire
|Stretch
|Strike Up the Band
|Striking Distance
|Striking Range
|Stripper
|Striptease
|Stroker Ace
|Stuart Little
|Stuart Little 2
|Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
|Stuck On You
|Sublime
|Submarino
|Submission
|Suburban Commando
|SubUrbia
|Sucker Punch
|Sucker Punch Extended Cut
|Sudden Death
|Sudden Impact
|Sudden Terror: The Hijacking of Schoolbus #17
|Suddenly, Last Summer
|Sueño
|Suez
|Suffragette
|Sugar
|Sugar And Spice
|Sugar Hill
|Suicide Mission
|Suicide Squad
|Suicide Squad: Extended Cut
|Sullivan's Travels
|Sully
|Sultan and the Rock Star
|Summer Catch
|Summer Forever
|Summer Magic
|Summer of '42
|Summer of Sam
|Summertree
|Sun Valley Serenade
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Sunset Strip
|Sunshine
|Sunshine State
|Super Buddies
|Super Fly
|Super Troopers
|Super Troopers 2
|Superbad
|Superbad (Unrated)
|Supercross
|Superdad
|Supergirl
|Superman II
|Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut
|Superman III
|Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
|Superman Returns
|Superman vs. The Elite
|Superman: Brainiac Attacks
|Superman: Doomsday
|Superman: The Movie
|Superman: The Movie (Special Edition)
|Superman: Unbound
|Superman/Batman: Apocalypse
|Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
|Superman/Shazam! The Return of Black Adam
|Surf's Up
|Surf's Up 2: Wave Mania
|Surrender, Dorothy
|Surrogates
|Surviving the Game
|Susan Slade
|Susannah of the Mounties
|Suspect (1987)
|Suspicion
|Swarm
|SWAT: Firefight
|Sweet Bird of Youth
|Sweet Home Alabama
|Sweet November
|Sweetheart of the Campus
|Swept Away
|Swept from the Sea
|Swimfan
|Swimming Pool
|Swing Kids
|Swing Shift
|Swing Time
|Swing Vote
|Swiss Family Robinson
|Switching Channels
|Swordfish
|Sylvester (1985)
|Synecdoche, New York
|Syriana
T
|T
|Table 19
|Taboo
|Tag
|Take a Girl Like You
|Take Me Out to the Ball Game
|Take Shelter
|Take the Lead
|Taken
|Taken (Extended Cut)
|Taken 2
|Taken 2 (Unrated Cut)
|Taken 3
|Taken 3 (Unrated)
|Taking 5
|Taking Care of Business
|Taking Lives
|Taking Woodstock
|Tales From the Crypt Presents: Bordello of Blood
|Tales From the Crypt Presents: Demon Knight
|Tales From the Hood
|Tales From the Hood 2
|Talk Radio
|Talk to Her
|Talk to Me
|Talkin' Dirty After Dark
|Tall in the Saddle
|Tall Tale
|Tall, Dark and Handsome
|Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
|Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
|Tamara Drewe
|Taming of the West
|Tammy
|Tammy (Extended Edition)
|Tango & Cash
|Tank
|Tap
|Tarantula
|Tarzan
|Tarzan II
|Tarzan, the Ape Man
|Taste the Blood of Dracula
|Taxi
|Taxi Driver
|Teacher's Pet (2004)
|Team Hot Wheels: The Origin of Awesome!
|Ted
|Ted (Unrated)
|Ted 2
|Ted 2 (Unrated)
|Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
|Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans
|Teen Titans: The Judas Contract
|Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
|Teenage Rebel
|Tell It to the Judge (1949)
|Tell Me a Riddle
|Tempest (1982)
|Tempo
|Ten Little Indians
|Ten Who Dared
|Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny
|Tender Is the Night
|Tequila Sunrise
|Term Life
|Terminal Velocity
|Termination Point
|Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
|Terminator 4: Salvation
|Terminator Salvation (Director's Cut)
|Terror Among Us
|Tex
|Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (Rated)
|Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation
|Thank God It's Friday
|Thank You for Smoking
|Thank You For Your Service
|That Darn Cat
|That Funny Feeling
|That Lady in Ermine
|That Night
|That Old Feeling
|That Thing You Do!
|That Thing You Do!
|That's Entertainment III
|That's Entertainment, Part 2
|The 11th Hour
|The 13th Warrior
|The 15:17 To Paris
|The 3 Worlds of Gulliver
|The 30 Foot Bride of Candy Rock
|The 300 Spartans
|The 33
|The 40-Year-Old Virgin
|The 40-Year-Old Virgin (Unrated)
|The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T
|The 5th Quarter
|The 6th Day
|The 7th Voyage of Sinbad
|The 8 Films to Die For: Wicked Within
|The A-Team
|The A-Team (Extended Cut)
|The Absent-Minded Professor
|The Accidental Tourist
|The Accountant
|The Adjustment Bureau
|The Adventures of Baron Munchausen
|The Adventures of Brer Rabbit
|The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin
|The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland
|The Adventures of Huck Finn
|The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn
|The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
|The Adventures of Milo and Otis
|The Adventures of Pinocchio
|The Adventures of Pluto Nash
|The Adventures of Robin Hood
|The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
|The Affair of the Necklace
|The Affairs of Cellini
|The African Lion
|The Age of Innocence
|The Agony and the Ecstasy
|The Air Up There
|The Alamo
|The Alarmist
|The Amazing Panda Adventure
|The Ambushers
|The American
|The American President
|The Americanization of Emily
|The Anderson Tapes
|The Andromeda Strain
|The Animatrix
|The Anniversary Party
|The Ant Bully
|The Apostle
|The Apparition
|The Apple Dumpling Gang
|The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again
|The Aristocats
|The Armstrong Lie
|The Arrangement
|The Art of Getting By
|The Asphalt Jungle
|The Assassination of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford
|The Assignment
|The Associate
|The Astronaut Farmer
|The Astronaut's Wife
|The Avengers
|The Aviator
|The Awful Truth
|The Babe
|The Baby-Sitters Club
|The Bachelor
|The Bachelor And The Bobby Soxer
|The Bad Seed
|The Bag Man
|The Ballad of Cable Hogue
|The Banana Splits Movie
|The Band Wagon
|The Band's Visit
|The Banger Sisters
|The Bannen Way
|The Barbarian and the Geisha
|The Barefoot Executive
|The Barkleys of Broadway
|The Batman vs. Dracula
|The Beach
|The Bears and I
|The Beast
|The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms
|The Beautiful Blonde from Bashful Bend
|The Beautiful Country
|The Bedford Incident
|The Beguiled
|The Beguiled (2017)
|The Belko Experiment
|The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
|The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas
|The Best Man
|The Best Man Holiday
|The Best of Everything
|The Best of Walt Disney's True-Life Adventures
|The BFG
|The Bible
|The Big Bounce
|The Big Chill
|The Big Clock
|The Big Green
|The Big Heat
|The Big Hit
|The Big Lebowski
|The Big Picture (1989)
|The Big Red One
|The Big Sleep
|The Big Stampede
|The Big Tease
|The Big Trail
|The Big Year
|The Big Year (Extended Edition)
|The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings
|The Birds
|The Birth of A Nation
|The Biscuit Eater
|The Black Cat (1934)
|The Black Cauldron
|The Black Dahlia
|The Black Dakotas
|The Black Hole
|The Black Knight
|The Black Room
|The Black Rose
|The Black Scorpion
|The Black Shield of Falworth
|The Black Swan
|The Black Watch
|The Blackboard Jungle
|The Blind Side
|The Blob (1988)
|The Blue Bird
|The Blue Dahlia
|The Blue Lagoon
|The Blue Max
|The Blues Brothers
|The Blues Brothers (Unrated)
|The Boatniks
|The Bodyguard
|The Bone Collector
|The Book of Eli
|The Book of Henry
|The Book of Life
|The Book Thief
|The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day
|The Border
|The Borrowers
|The Boss
|The Boss (Unrated)
|The Boss Baby
|The Boss' Wife
|The Boston Strangler
|The Bounce Back
|The Bourne Identity
|The Bourne Legacy
|The Bourne Supremacy
|The Bourne Ultimatum
|The Bowery
|The Box
|The Boxer
|The Boy
|The Boy (2016)
|The Boy Next Door
|The Boy Who Could Fly
|The Boys: The Sherman Brothers' Story
|The Bravados
|The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
|The Brave One
|The Breadwinner
|The Break-Up
|The Breakfast Club
|The Breed
|The Bride
|The Bride Came C.O.D.
|The Bride of Frankenstein
|The Brides of Fu Manchu
|The Bridge On the River Kwai
|The Bridges of Madison County
|The Brigand of Kandahar
|The Broadway Melody
|The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy
|The Broken Tower
|The Brotherhood of Satan
|The Brothers (2001)
|The Brothers McMullen
|The Bucket List
|The Buddy Holly Story
|The Bugs Bunny/Roadrunner Movie
|The Burglar
|The Business of Being Born
|The Butcher Boy
|The Butcher, The Chef and The Swordsman
|The Butterfly Effect
|The Butterfly Effect 2
|The Bye Bye Man
|The Bye Bye Man (Unrated)
|The Cable Guy
|The Caine Mutiny
|The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
|The Call of the Wild
|The Call of the Wild (Extended)
|The Caller
|The Calling (2014)
|The Campaign
|The Candidate
|The Car
|The Case for Christ
|The Castaway Cowboy
|The Cat from Outer Space
|The Cave
|The Celestine Prophecy
|The Cell
|The Cell 2
|The Celluloid Closet
|The Cemetery Club
|The Chain
|The Chamber
|The Champ
|The Change-Up
|The Change-Up (Unrated)
|The Chase (1966)
|The Cheap Detective
|The Cheyenne Social Club
|The Children of Huang Shi
|The China Syndrome
|The Choirboys
|The Christmas Star
|The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
|The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
|The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
|The Chronicles of Riddick
|The Chronicles of Riddick - Unrated Director's Cut
|The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury
|The Cincinnati Kid
|The Citadel
|The Clan
|The Clan of the Cave Bear
|The Class
|The Class of '92 (Extended Edition)
|The Cleanse
|The Clearing
|The Client
|The Clique
|The Clock
|The Closer You Get
|The Cock-Eyed World
|The Collector
|The Color of Money
|The Color of Paradise
|The Color Purple
|The Comancheros
|The Comebacks
|The Comebacks (Uncut)
|The Comedians
|The Company
|The Company You Keep
|The Competition
|The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes
|The Concorde: Airport '79
|The Confessor
|The Conjuring
|The Conjuring 2
|The Constant Gardener
|The Contender
|The Contractor
|The Corruptor
|The Cottage
|The Counselor
|The Counselor (Unrated Extended Cut)
|The Count of Monte Cristo
|The Counterfeiters
|The Country Bears
|The Courage of Lassie
|The Courtship of Eddie's Father
|The Covenant
|The Covenant
|The Cowboys
|The Craft
|The Creeping Flesh
|The Crew
|The Crime of Father Amaro
|The Crimson Kimono
|The Crimson Pirate
|The Croods
|The Crucible
|The Curse of Frankenstein
|The Curse of King Tut's Tomb
|The Curse of La Llorona
|The Curse Of The Mummy's Tomb
|The Curse of the Werewolf
|The Cutter
|The Damned Don't Cry
|The Damned United
|The Dancer
|The Dancer Upstairs
|The Danish Girl
|The Darjeeling Limited
|The Dark
|The Dark Knight
|The Dark Knight Rises
|The Darkest Minds
|The Darkness
|The Dating Project
|The Day After Tomorrow
|The Day of the Jackal
|The Day the Earth Stood Still
|The Day the Earth Stood Still
|The Dead Pool
|The Deadly Affair
|The Deadly Trackers
|The Deal
|The Death and Life of Bobby Z
|The Death and Return of Superman
|The Death of Superman
|The Debt
|The Deep
|The Deep (1977)
|The Deep End
|The Deer Hunter
|The Departed
|The Descendants
|The Desert Rats
|The Desperadoes
|The Detective
|The Detonator
|The Devil and Daniel Johnston
|The Devil and Max Devlin
|The Devil Commands
|The Devil Wears Prada
|The Devil's Advocate
|The Devil's Backbone
|The Devil's Chair
|The Devil's Own
|The Devil's Tomb
|The Diary of Anne Frank
|The Dilemma
|The Dirty Dozen
|The Dish
|The Doctor
|The Dolphin
|The Don Is Dead
|The Doolins of Oklahoma
|The Dream Team
|The Dresser
|The Driftless Area
|The Drop
|The Drowning Pool
|The Durango Kid
|The Eagle
|The Eagle (Unrated)
|The Earth Dies Screaming
|The East
|The Eastwood Factor (Extended Version)
|The Eddy Duchin Story
|The Edge
|The Edge of Seventeen
|The Egg and I
|The Eiger Sanction
|The Emperor and the Assassin
|The Emperor's New Groove
|The End of the Affair
|The End of the Affair
|The Enemy Below
|The Enemy General
|The Enforcer
|The Evil of Frankenstein
|The Exorcism of Emily Rose
|The Exorcism of Molly Hartley
|The Exorcist
|The Exorcist: The Version You've Never Seen
|The Experiment
|The Express
|The Eyes of Laura Mars
|The F.B.I. Story
|The Factory
|The Family Man
|The Family Stone
|The Fan
|The Farmer Takes a Wife
|The Fast and the Furious
|The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
|The Fate of the Furious
|The Fate of the Furious - Extended Director’s Cut
|The Fault in Our Stars
|The Fault In Our Stars (Extended)
|The Fearless Vampire Killers
|The Fiendish Plot of Dr. Fu Manchu
|The Fifa 2006 World Cup Film: The Grand Finale
|The Fifth Commandment
|The Fifth Element
|The Fifth Estate
|The Fighting 69th
|The Fighting Marshal
|The Fighting Prince of Donegal
|The Filth and the Fury
|The Final Destination 4
|The Final Girls
|The Finest Hours
|The First Deadly Sin
|The First Purge
|The First Time
|The Fisher King
|The Five-Year Engagement
|The Five-Year Engagement (Unrated)
|The Flame and the Arrow
|The Flight of the Phoenix
|The Flintstones
|The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
|The Fluffy Movie
|The Fluffy Movie – Extended Edition
|The Fly
|The Fly
|The Fog of War
|The Forbidden Dance
|The Forest
|The Forsaken
|The Fortune
|The Fountain
|The Fountainhead
|The Fourth Kind
|The Fox and the Child
|The Fox and the Hound
|The Fox and the Hound 2
|The Free Man
|The French Connection
|The Freshman
|The Frighteners
|The Frisco Kid
|The Frisco Kid
|The Frogmen
|The Front
|The Fugitive
|The Full Monty
|The Fuller Brush Girl
|The Fuller Brush Man
|The Funhouse
|The Fury
|The Gallows
|The Game
|The Game Plan
|The Games
|The Gang That Couldn't Shoot Straight
|The Gang's All Here
|The Gauntlet
|The Gay Deception
|The Gay Divorcee
|The Getaway
|The Getaway
|The Ghost and Mr. Chicken
|The Ghost and Mrs. Muir
|The Ghost of Frankenstein
|The Ghosts of Buxley Hall
|The Giant Behemoth
|The Gift
|The Girl From Petrovka
|The Girl in the Red Velvet Swing
|The Girl Next Door
|The Girl On the Bridge
|The Girl on the Train
|The Glass Bottom Boat
|The Glass House
|The Glenn Miller Story
|The Glimmer Man
|The Gnome-Mobile
|The Go-Between
|The Golden Compass
|The Golden Voyage of Sinbad
|The Good Earth
|The Good German
|The Good Lie
|The Good Mother
|The Good Night
|The Good Shepherd
|The Good Son
|The Goodbye Girl
|The Goodbye Girl
|The Goonies
|The Gospel
|The Gospel Live
|The Governess
|The Grace Card
|The Grand Budapest Hotel
|The Grapes of Wrath
|The Great American Songbook
|The Great Gatsby
|The Great Locomotive Chase
|The Great Mouse Detective
|The Great Muppet Caper
|The Great Outdoors
|The Great Race
|The Great Santini
|The Great Sioux Massacre
|The Great Waldo Pepper
|The Great Wall
|The Great White Hype
|The Great Ziegfeld
|The Greatest
|The Greatest Game Ever Played
|The Green Berets
|The Green Inferno
|The Green Mile
|The Green Pastures
|The Grey
|The Ground Truth
|The Grudge
|The Grudge 2
|The Grudge 3
|The Guardian
|The Guardian
|The Gumball Rally
|The Gunfighter
|The Gunman
|The Guns of Navarone
|The Guru
|The Guyver 2
|The Gypsy Moths
|The Hand
|The Hand Behind the Mouse: The Ub Iwerks Story
|The Hand that Rocks the Cradle
|The Hangover
|The Hangover (Unrated)
|The Hangover Part II
|The Hangover Part III
|The Happening
|The Happiest Millionaire
|The Hard Corps
|The Hard Man
|The Hard Way
|The Harder They Fall
|The Harvey Girls
|The Haunted Mansion
|The Haunting
|The Heart is a Lonely Hunter
|The Heat
|The Heat (Unrated)
|The Heat Is Back On: The Remaking of Miss Saigon
|The Helen Morgan Story
|The Helicopter Spies
|The Help
|The Hidden
|The Hill
|The Hills Have Eyes
|The Hills Have Eyes (Uncut)
|The Hills Have Eyes 2
|The Hills Have Eyes 2 (Uncut)
|The Hindenburg
|The Hireling
|The History Boys
|The Hit List
|The Hitcher
|The Hitcher II: I've Been Waiting
|The Hitchhiker's Guide to The Galaxy
|The Hitman
|The Hobbit
|The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
|The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (Extended Edition)
|The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
|The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (Extended Edition)
|The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
|The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (Extended Edition)
|The Holiday
|The Hollywood Knights
|The Horse Whisperer
|The Horse with the Flying Tail
|The Horse Without a Head
|The Host
|The Hot Chick
|The Hound that Thought He Was a Raccoon
|The House
|The House of the Seven Gables
|The House On 92nd Street
|The House On Telegraph Hill
|The Hulk
|The Human Contract
|The Hunchback of Notre Dame
|The Hunchback of Notre Dame
|The Hunchback of Notre Dame
|The Hunchback of Notre Dame II
|The Hundred-Foot Journey
|The Hunger
|The Hungover Games
|The Hungover Games
|The Hunt For Eagle One: Crash Point
|The Hunt for the BTK Killer
|The Hunters
|The Huntsman: Winter's War
|The Huntsman: Winter's War - Extended Edition
|The Hurricane
|The Hustler
|The Ice Harvest
|The Ice Storm
|The Ides of March
|The Illusionist (2010)
|The Illustrated Man
|The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
|The Impostors
|The In-Laws
|The In-Laws
|The Incredible Burt Wonderstone
|The Incredible Hulk
|The Incredible Journey
|The Incredible Shrinking Man
|The Incredible Shrinking Woman
|The Informant!
|The Informer
|The Informers
|The Inkwell
|The Inn of the Sixth Happiness
|The Insider
|The Intern
|The International
|The Internship
|The Internship (Unrated)
|The Interpreter
|The Interview
|The Intruders
|The Invasion
|The Invention of Lying
|The Invisible
|The Invisible Circus
|The Invisible Man
|The Invisible Woman
|The Iron Giant
|The Iron Giant (Signature Edition)
|The Island (1980)
|The Italian
|The Jackal
|The Jacket
|The Jane Austen Book Club
|The Jazz Singer
|The Jerk
|The Jerky Boys
|The Jewel of the Nile
|The Journey of Natty Gann
|The Joy Luck Club
|The Judge
|The Jungle Book
|The Jungle Book 2
|The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story
|The Jungle Bunch 2: The Great Treasure Quest
|The Juror
|The Karate Kid (1984)
|The Karate Kid (2010)
|The Karate Kid II
|The Karate Kid: Part III
|The Karate Killers
|The Keeping Hours
|The Key
|The Keys of the Kingdom
|The Kid from Left Field
|The Kid Stays in the Picture
|The Kids Are All Right
|The Killers (1946)
|The Killing Fields
|The King and I
|The King Maker
|The King of Comedy
|The Kingdom
|The Kiss of the Vampire
|The Kissing Bandit
|The Kitchen
|The Kremlin Letter
|The Lady Eve
|The Lady from Shanghai
|The Ladykillers
|The Lake House
|The Land Before Time
|The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
|The Land Before Time III: The Time of Great Giving
|The Land Before Time IV: Journey Through the Mists
|The Land Before Time IX: Journey to Big Water
|The Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island
|The Land Before Time VI: The Secret of Saurus Rock
|The Land Before Time VII: The Stone of Cold Fire
|The Land Before Time VIII: The Big Freeze
|The Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration
|The Land Before Time XI: Invasion of the Tinysauruses
|The Land Before Time XII: The Great Day of the Flyers
|The Land Before Time XIII: The Wisdom of Friends
|The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave
|The Last American Hero
|The Last Blitzkrieg
|The Last Boy Scout
|The Last Days of Disco
|The Last Days of Pompeii
|The Last Detail
|The Last Dragon
|The Last Flight of Noah's Ark
|The Last Frontier
|The Last Hard Men
|The Last House on the Left
|The Last House on the Left (Unrated)
|The Last Hurrah
|The Last King of Scotland
|The Last Mimzy
|The Last of Robin Hood
|The Last of Sheila
|The Last of the Mohicans: Director's Definitive Cut
|The Last Posse
|The Last Ride
|The Last Samurai
|The Last Shot
|The Last Song
|The Last Starfighter
|The Last Station
|The Last Supper
|The Last Temptation of Christ
|The Last Time
|The Last Voyage
|The Last Winter
|The Last Word
|The Late Show
|The Law and Jake Wade
|The Lazarus Project
|The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
|The Left Hand of God
|The Left Handed Gun
|The Legend of Billie Jean
|The Legend of Hell House
|The Legend of Lobo
|The Legend of Tarzan
|The Legend of Zorro
|The Lego Batman Movie
|The Lego Movie
|The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
|The LEGO Ninjago Movie
|The Leopard
|The Letters
|The Liberty Story
|The Librarian: Curse of the Judas Chalice
|The Lieutenant Wore Skirts
|The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
|The Life of David Gale
|The Life of Emile Zola
|The Lifeguard
|The Light Between Oceans
|The Limits of Control
|The Lion
|The Lion King 1 1/2
|The Lion King 2: Simba's Pride
|The Little Colonel
|The Little Drummer Girl
|The Little Engine That Could (2011)
|The Little Giant
|The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea
|The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning
|The Little Rascals
|The Little Rascals Save the Day
|The Little Savage
|The Little Stranger
|The Little Vampire
|The Little Vampire
|The Littlest Horse Thieves
|The Littlest Outlaw
|The Littlest Rebel
|The Lives of Others
|The Living Desert
|The Lizzie McGuire Movie
|The Lodger
|The Loft
|The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner
|The Lonely Guy
|The Long Dumb Road
|The Long Gray Line
|The Long Ships
|The Long, Hot Summer
|The Long, Long Trailer
|The Longest Day
|The Longest Ride
|The Looney, Looney, Looney Bugs Bunny Movie
|The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
|The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Extended Edition)
|The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
|The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (Extended Edition)
|The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
|The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (Extended Edition)
|The Lords of Flatbush
|The Losers
|The Lost
|The Lost Boys
|The Lost Patrol
|The Lost Skeleton of Cadavra
|The Lost Weekend
|The Lost World
|The Lost World: Jurassic Park
|The Love Bug
|The Loved one
|The Luck of the Irish
|The Lucky One
|The Madness Of Max
|The Magic Carpet
|The Magnificent Ambersons
|The Magnificent Rebel
|The Magus
|The Majestic
|The Maltese Falcon
|The Mambo Kings
|The Man
|The Man from Colorado
|The Man from Laramie
|The Man from Monterey
|The Man from Snowy River
|The Man from the Diner's Club
|The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
|The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit
|The Man They Could Not Hang
|The Man Who Invented Christmas
|The Man Who Knew Too Little
|The Man Who Knew Too Much
|The Man Who Loved Women
|The Man Who Wasn't There
|The Man Who Would Be King
|The Man With Nine Lives
|The Man with One Red Shoe
|The Man with the Iron Fists
|The Man with the Iron Fists - Unrated Extended Edition
|The Man with the Iron Fists 2
|The Man with the Iron Fists 2 (Unrated)
|The Man with Two Brains
|The Man Without A Face
|The Man Without a past
|The Mangler
|The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
|The Marine
|The Marine (Unrated)
|The Marine 2
|The Marine 3: Homefront
|The Marine 4: Moving Target
|The Marine 5: Battleground
|The Marine 6: Close Quarters
|The Mark of Zorro
|The Marksman
|The Marrying Man
|The Marsh
|The Martian
|The Martian - Extended Cut
|The Marva Collins Story
|The Mask
|The Mask of Zorro
|The Mating of Millie
|The Matrix
|The Matrix Reloaded
|The Matrix Revolutions
|The Matrix: Revisited
|The Mayor of Hell
|The Maze Runner
|The Medallion
|The Meg
|The Mephisto Waltz
|The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc
|The Messengers
|The Mighty Ducks
|The Milagro Beanfield War
|The Million Dollar Duck
|The Miracle Season
|The Miracle Worker
|The Mirror Has Two Faces
|The Misadventures of Merlin Jones
|The Missing Gun
|The Mission
|The Model and the Marriage Broker
|The Money Pit
|The Monkey's Paw
|The Monkey's Uncle
|The Moon-Spinners
|The More the Merrier
|The Morning After
|The Mothman Prophecies
|The Mountain Between Us
|The Mountain Men
|The Mouse That Roared
|The Mule
|The Mummy
|The Mummy (1932)
|The Mummy (1999)
|The Mummy (2017)
|The Mummy Lives
|The Mummy Returns
|The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
|The Mummy's Curse
|The Mummy's Ghost
|The Mummy's Hand
|The Mummy's Tomb
|The Munsters' Scary Little Christmas
|The Muppet Christmas Carol
|The Muppet Movie
|The Muppets
|The Muppets Take Manhattan
|The Muppets' Wizard of Oz
|The Muse
|The Music Man
|The Naked Spur
|The Namesake
|The Nanny
|The Narrow Margin
|The National Health
|The Nativity Story
|The Natural
|The Negotiator
|The Net
|The Net 2.0
|The Nevadan
|The Neverending Story
|The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter
|The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking
|The New Age
|The New Kids
|The New World (Extended Cut)
|The Newton Boys
|The Next Karate Kid
|The Nice Guys
|The Night Of The Generals
|The Night of the Iguana
|The Nines
|The North Avenue Irregulars
|The Notebook
|The Number 23
|The Nun
|The Nun's Story
|The Nut Job
|The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature
|The Nutcracker
|The Nutty Professor
|The Object of My Affection
|The Odd Life of Timothy Green
|The Odessa File
|The Old Man & The Gun
|The Old Man And The Sea
|The Omega Man
|The Omen
|The Omen
|The One And Only, Genuine, Original Family Band
|The Onion Movie
|The Onion Movie
|The Opposite of Sex
|The Order
|The Order (2001)
|The Other Boleyn Girl
|The Other Guys
|The Other Side of the Door
|The Other Side of the Mountain
|The Other Side of the Mountain: Part 2
|The Other Sister
|The Other Woman
|The Ottoman Lieutenant
|The Outlaw Josey Wales
|The Outsiders
|The Ox-Bow Incident
|The Pacifier
|The Pagemaster
|The Painted Veil
|The Paleface
|The Palm Beach Story
|The Paper
|The Paper Chase
|The Parent Trap
|The Parent Trap
|The Park Is Mine
|The Past
|The Patience Stone
|The Patriot (2000)
|The Patriot (Extended Cut) [2000]
|The Peanuts Movie
|The Pelican Brief
|The People Under the Stairs
|The People Vs. Larry Flynt
|The Perfect Holiday
|The Perfect Man
|The Perfect Storm
|The Pest
|The Petrified Forest
|The Phantom of the Opera
|The Phantom of the Opera (1962)
|The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall
|The Philadelphia Story
|The Pirate
|The Pirate Fairy
|The Pirates of Penzance
|The Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
|The Pirates! Band of Misfits
|The Place Beyond the Pines
|The Plague
|The Plausible Impossible
|The Players Club
|The Plot to Kill Hitler
|The Point Men
|The Poker Club
|The Polar Express
|The Poseidon Adventure
|The Post
|The Postman
|The Postman Always Rings Twice
|The Power of One
|The Prayer Box
|The Preacher's Wife
|The Predator
|The President's Lady
|The Prestige
|The Pretty One
|The Pride of St. Louis
|The Prince and the Pauper
|The Prince and the Pauper
|The Prince and the Showgirl
|The Prince of Egypt
|The Prince of Tides
|The Princess and the Frog
|The Princess Diaries
|The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
|The Principal
|The Prisoner
|The Prisoner of Second Avenue
|The Prisoner of Shark Island
|The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex
|The Prize
|The Prodigal
|The Producers
|The Professional
|The Professional (Extended Cut)
|The Professionals (1966)
|The Program
|The Promise
|The Promise (2017)
|The Proposal
|The Proud Ones
|The Public Enemy
|The Public Eye
|The Pumpkin Eater
|The Puppet Masters
|The Purge
|The Purge: Anarchy
|The Purge: Election Year
|The Pursuit of Happiness
|The Pursuit of Happyness
|The Pyramid
|The Quest
|The Quick and the Dead (1995)
|The Quick Gun
|The Racket
|The Raid: Redemption
|The Raid: Redemption
|The Rains Came
|The Rains of Ranchipur
|The Rapture
|The Razor's Edge
|The Razor's Edge (1984)
|The Reaping
|The Recruit
|The Red Badge of Courage
|The Red Dance
|The Ref
|The Reluctant Dragon
|The Remains of the Day
|The Replacement Killers
|The Replacements
|The Rescue
|The Rescuers
|The Rescuers Down Under
|The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
|The Return
|The Return of Frank James
|The Return of October
|The Return of the Vampire
|The Revenant
|The Revenge of Frankenstein
|The Rich Man's Wife
|The Right Stuff
|The Ringer
|The Rite
|The Ritz
|The River
|The River Murders
|The River Wild
|The Roaring Twenties
|The Robe
|The Rock
|The Rocker
|The Rocketeer
|The Rocky Horror Picture Show
|The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone
|The Rookie
|The Rookie
|The Roommate
|The Roots of Heaven
|The Royal Tenenbaums
|The Rum Diary
|The Runaways (2010)
|The Rundown
|The Saint
|The Salton Sea
|The Sand Pebbles
|The Sandlot
|The Sandlot 2
|The Sandlot: Heading Home
|The Sandpiper
|The Savages
|The Scarlet Letter
|The Science of Sleep
|The Scorpion King
|The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior
|The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption
|The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power
|The Scorpion King: Book of Souls
|The Scout
|The Sea Chase
|The Sea Hawk
|The Sea of Grass
|The Sea Wolves
|The Search for Santa Paws
|The Searchers
|The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
|The Second Time Around
|The Secret Garden
|The Secret In Their Eyes
|The Secret Life of Bees
|The Secret Life of Walter Mitty
|The Secret of My Success
|The Secret of the Magic Gourd
|The Secret Things of God
|The Seeker: The Dark Is Rising
|The Sentinel
|The Sentinel
|The Serpent and the Rainbow
|The Sessions
|The Set-Up
|The Seven Year Itch
|The Seventh Sign
|The Shadow
|The Shadow Riders
|The Shaggy D.A.
|The Shaggy Dog
|The Shaggy Dog
|The Shakiest Gun in the West
|The Shape of Water
|The Shawshank Redemption
|The Sheltering Sky
|The Shepherd: Border Patrol
|The Sheriff of Fractured Jaw
|The Shining
|The Shocking Miss Pilgrim
|The Shoes of the Fisherman
|The Shop Around The Corner
|The Sicilian Clan
|The Siege
|The Siege at Red River
|The Sign of Zorro
|The Signal
|The Silencers
|The Silent Storm
|The Silver Chalice
|The Simpsons Movie
|The Singing Nun
|The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
|The Sitter
|The Sitter (Unrated)
|The Sixth Man
|The Sixth Sense
|The Skeleton Key
|The Skin I Live In
|The Skulls
|The Skulls II
|The Skulls III
|The Sky Crawlers
|The Sleeping Dictionary
|The Slingshot
|The Slugger's Wife
|The Smurfs
|The Snake Pit
|The Snowman
|The Snows of Kilimanjaro
|The Social Network
|The Solid Gold Cadillac
|The Song
|The Song of Bernadette
|The Sorcerer's Apprentice
|The Sound of Music
|The Sound of Music (Sing-Along Version)
|The Space Between Us
|The Specialist
|The Spirit of '76
|The Spirit of St. Louis
|The Spitfire Grill
|The Spoilers (1942)
|The Spy in the Green Hat
|The Spy With My Face
|The Square
|The Squeeze
|The Squid and the Whale
|The St. Valentine's Day Massacre
|The Stalking Moon
|The Star Chamber
|The Statement
|The Stepfather
|The Sting
|The Sting II
|The Stolen
|The Stone Boy
|The Stone Killer
|The Story of Jacob & Joseph
|The Story of Robin Hood And His Merrie Men
|The Story of Ruth
|The Story of Seabiscuit
|The Story of the Animated Drawing
|The Story of Us
|The Straight Story
|The Strange One
|The Stranger (1987)
|The Stranger Wore a Gun
|The Strangers
|The Strangers (Unrated)
|The Strangers: Prey at Night
|The Strangers: Prey at Night (Unrated)
|The Stray
|The Strongest Man in the World
|The Stupids
|The Suburbans
|The Sugarland Express
|The Sun Also Rises
|The Sun Is Also A Star
|The Sunchaser
|The Sundowners
|The Sunshine Boys
|The Super
|The Superman Movie: Extended Cut
|The Survivors
|The Swan Princess
|The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle
|The Swan Princess Christmas
|The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale
|The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today
|The Swan Princess: Royally Undercover
|The Swan Princess: The Mystery of the Enchanted Treasure
|The Sweetest Thing
|The Swimmer (1968)
|The Sword and the Rose
|The Sword in the Stone
|The Tailor of Panama
|The Take
|The Take (2016)
|The Tale of Despereaux
|The Talk of the Town
|The Tall Men
|The Tall T
|The Taming Of The Shrew
|The Tao of Steve
|The Tattooed Police Horse
|The Telegraph Trail
|The Tempest
|The Tenants
|The Tender Trap
|The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
|The Texican
|The Theory of Everything
|The Thin Man
|The Thin Red Line
|The Thing (1982)
|The Thing (2011)
|The Thing About My Folks
|The Thing from Another World
|The Thirteenth Floor
|The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada
|The Three Caballeros
|The Three Faces of Eve
|The Three Musketeers
|The Three Musketeers
|The Three Stooges
|The Three Stooges Go Around the World In a Daze
|The Three Stooges In Orbit
|The Three Stooges Meet Hercules
|The Throwaways
|The Tigger Movie
|The Time Machine
|The Time Traveler's Wife
|The Tingler
|The Towering Inferno
|The Town
|The Town (Extended Cut)
|The Toy
|The Tragedy Of Macbeth
|The Train Robbers
|The Transporter
|The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
|The Tree of Life
|The Trial
|The Trigger Effect
|The Triplets of Belleville
|The Trouble With Angels
|The Trouble With Girls
|The Trouble with Harry
|The Trumpet of the Swan
|The Truth About Cats & Dogs
|The Truth About Charlie
|The Ugly Dachshund
|The Unbearable Lightness of Being
|The Unborn
|The Unborn (Unrated)
|The Undefeated
|The Underwater City
|The Unknown (1946)
|The Unsinkable Molly Brown
|The V.I.P.s
|The Valley of the Gwangi
|The Van
|The Vanishing Prairie
|The Veil
|The Verdict
|The Village
|The Violent Men
|The Virgin Queen
|The Virginity Hit
|The Visit
|The Visit
|The Wackiest Ship In the Army
|The Wackness
|The War
|The War of the Roses
|The War Wagon
|The Watch
|The Watcher
|The Water Diviner
|The Waterboy
|The Way We Were
|The Way, Way Back
|The Wayward Bus
|The Wedding Date
|The Wedding Planner
|The Wedding Singer
|The Werewolf (1956)
|The White Countess
|The White Ribbon
|The Whole Ten Yards
|The Whole Town's Talking
|The Wild
|The Wild Bunch (Director's Cut)
|The Wild Country
|The Wild One
|The Wind And The Lion
|The Wings of Eagles
|The Winning Team
|The Winslow Boy
|The Witches
|The Witches of Eastwick
|The Wiz
|The Wizard
|The Wizard of Oz (1939)
|The Wolf Man (1941)
|The Wolfman (2010)
|The Wolfman (Unrated)
|The Women
|The Women
|The Wonderful Ice Cream Suit
|The World According To Garp
|The World's End
|The World's Greatest Athlete
|The Wreck Of the Mary Deare
|The Wrestler
|The Wrong Man
|The Wronged Man
|The X-Files
|The X-Files: I Want to Believe
|The X-files: I Want To Believe (Special Edition)
|The Yakuza
|The Year of Living Dangerously
|The Yearling
|The Yellow Rolls-Royce
|The Young Black Stallion
|The Young Lions
|The Young Messiah
|The Young Philadelphians
|The Young Victoria
|The Zookeeper's Wife
|Them!
|There Was a Crooked Man
|There's a Girl In My Soup
|There's No Business Like Show Business
|There's Something About Mary
|There's Something About Mary Extended Version
|These Old Broads
|They Came To Cordura
|They Drive by Night
|They Live
|They Might Be Giants
|They Shall Not Grow Old
|They Were Expendable
|Things Are Tough All Over
|Things Change
|Third Man On The Mountain
|Thirst (2009)
|Thirteen
|Thirteen at Dinner
|Thirteen Days
|Thirteen Ghosts
|Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo
|This Above All
|This Beautiful Fantastic
|This Boy's Life
|This Christmas
|This Gun For Hire (1942)
|This Is 40
|This Is 40 (Unrated)
|This Is Elvis
|This Is My Life
|This is Where I Leave You
|This Means War
|Thomas and the Magic Railroad
|Thomasine and Bushrod
|Thoroughbreds
|Those Calloways
|Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines
|Three Bad Men
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|Three Can Play That Game
|Three Coins in the Fountain
|Three for the Show
|Three Fugitives
|Three Hours to Kill
|Three Identical Strangers
|Three Kings
|Three Little Words
|Three Men and a Baby
|Three Men and a Little Lady
|Three O'Clock High
|Three of Hearts
|Three Smart Girls
|Three to Tango
|Threesome
|Thumbelina
|Thumbsucker
|Thunder and Lightning
|Thunderbirds
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderheart
|Thunderstruck
|THX 1138: The George Lucas (Director's Cut)
|Ticking Clock
|Tickle Me
|Tigerland
|Tightrope
|Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
|Time After Time
|Time and Tide
|Time of the Gypsies
|Timecode
|Timecop
|Tin Cup
|Tin Men
|Tini - The New Life of Violetta
|Tinker Bell
|Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
|Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast
|Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
|Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
|Tiptoes
|Titan A.E.
|Titanic
|TMNT
|To Die For (1995)
|To Find a Man
|To Gillian On Her 37th Birthday
|To Have and Have Not
|To Kill A Mockingbird
|To Rome With Love
|To Save A Life
|To Sir, With Love
|To Sir, with Love II
|To the Shores of Tripoli
|To Trap a Spy
|To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
|To Write Love On Her Arms
|Tobacco Road
|Toby Tyler
|Tokyo Joe
|Tom and Huck
|Tom and Jerry & The Wizard of Oz
|Tom and Jerry Back to Oz
|Tom and Jerry Meet Sherlock Holmes
|Tom and Jerry: Robin Hood & Merry Mouse
|Tom and Jerry: Shiver Me Whiskers
|Tom and Jerry: Spy Quest
|Tom and Jerry: The Fast and the Furry
|Tom and Jerry: The Lost Dragon
|Tom and Jerry: The Magic Ring
|Tom and Jerry: The Movie
|Tom and Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
|Tom and Jerry's Giant Adventure
|Tom Horn
|Tom Thumb
|Tombstone
|Tommy: The Movie
|Tonight You're Mine
|Tonka
|Tony Rome
|Too Many Girls
|Too Much Sun
|Tooth Fairy
|Tooth Fairy 2
|Top Hat
|Top Secret Affair
|Topaz
|Tora! Tora! Tora!
|Torch Song
|Torn Curtain
|Torque
|Torrid Zone
|Torture Garden
|Tortured
|Touch of Evil
|Touch the Top of the World
|Tough Guys
|Towelhead
|Tower Heist
|Town & Country
|Toy Soldiers
|Toy Story of Terror!
|Toy Story: That Time Forgot
|Traffic
|Trail of the Panda
|Training Day
|Trainwreck
|Trainwreck (Unrated)
|Trance
|Transcendence
|Transporter 2
|Transylmania (Unrated Edition)
|Trapped (2002)
|Trapped in Paradise
|Trash
|Treasure Buddies
|Treasure Island
|Treasure Island
|Treasure of Matecumbe
|Treasure Planet
|Tremors
|Tremors 2: Aftershocks
|Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
|Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
|Tremors 5: Bloodlines
|Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell
|Trenchcoat
|Trespass
|Trick 'r Treat
|Tricks of Our Trade
|Triple 9
|Tristan & Isolde
|Trog
|Trolls
|Tron
|Tron: Legacy
|Troop Beverly Hills
|Trouble With The Curve
|Troy
|Troy (Director's Cut)
|True Believer
|True Blue
|True Crime
|True Identity
|True Stories
|True Story
|Trumbo
|Trust the Man
|Truth or Consequences, N.M.
|Tuck Everlasting
|Tully
|Tumbleweeds
|Turbo
|Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie
|Turistas
|Turistas (Unrated)
|Turn It Up
|Turner & Hooch
|Turtle Beach
|Tweety's High Flying Adventure
|Twelfth Night
|Twelve O'Clock High
|Twenty Bucks
|Twilight Zone: The Movie
|Twins
|Twister
|Two Brothers
|Two for the Road
|Two Girls and a Guy
|Two Mules For Sister Sara
|Two Rode Together
|Two Weeks Notice
|Two-Minute Warning
|Tyson
U
|U
|U-571
|U-Turn
|U.S. Marshals
|UFO
|Ultraviolet
|Unaccompanied Minors
|Unbreakable
|Unbroken
|Uncle Buck
|Unconditional Love
|Under Siege
|Under Siege 2: Dark Territory
|Under Suspicion
|Under the Cherry Moon
|Under the Electric Sky
|Under The Rainbow
|Under The Same Moon
|Under the Tuscan Sun
|Under the Yum Yum Tree
|Undercover Brother
|Undercurrent
|Underdog
|Underground: The Julian Assange Story
|Underworld
|Underworld (Unrated) [2003]
|Underworld Evolution
|Underworld, U.S.A.
|Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
|Undisputed III: Redemption
|Unfaithful
|Unfaithfully Yours
|Unfinished Business
|Unforgettable
|Unforgiven
|Unfriended
|Unfriended: Dark Web
|Unidentified Flying Oddball
|United 93
|Universal Soldier: Regeneration
|Universal Soldier: The Return
|Unknown
|Unlawful Entry
|Unleashed
|Unleashed (Unrated)
|Unsane
|Unstoppable
|Unstrung Heroes
|Untamed
|Unthinkable
|Untraceable
|Up Close & Personal
|Up Periscope
|Up the Down Staircase
|Up the River
|Upgrade
|Upside of Anger
|Uptown Saturday Night
|Urban Justice
|Urban Legend
|Urban Legends: Bloody Mary
|Urban Legends: Final Cut
|Used Cars
|Used People
|Ushpizin
|Utah Blaine
V
|V
|V for Vendetta
|V.I. Warshawski
|Vacancy
|Vacancy 2: The First Cut
|Vacation
|Valentine
|Valentine's Day
|Valiant
|Vallanzasca
|Valley of the Dolls
|Vampire Bats
|Vampire Effect
|Vampires Suck
|Vampires Suck (Unrated)
|Vampires: The Turning
|Van Helsing
|Vanity Fair
|Vanya On 42nd Street
|Vegas Vacation
|VeggieTales: Wonderful Wizard of Ha's
|Veronica Guerin
|Veronica Mars
|Vertical Limit
|Vertigo
|Very Bad Things
|Vice Versa (1988)
|Victor Frankenstein
|Victor/Victoria
|Victoria & Abdul
|Victory (1981) aka Escape to Victory
|Videodrome
|Viktor Vogel - Commercial Man
|Village of the Damned
|Village Of The Damned
|Vince Vaughn's Wild West Comedy Show: 30 Days & 30 Nights - Hollywood to the Heartland
|Vinyan
|Violent Saturday
|Violets Are Blue
|VIPs
|Virginia City
|Virus
|Vision Quest
|Visions
|Vitus
|Viva Knievel!
|Viva Las Vegas
|Viva Zapata
|Vixen
|Volcano
|Volver
|Von Ryan's Express
W
|W
|W.C. Fields and Me
|Wadjda
|Wag The Dog
|Wagon Master
|Waist Deep
|Wait Until Dark
|Waiting For Guffman
|Waiting to Exhale
|Waitress
|Waking Life
|Waking Ned Devine
|Waking Sleeping Beauty
|Waking the Dead
|Walk of Shame
|Walk Proud
|Walk the Line
|Walk The Line (Extended Cut)
|Walk, Don't Run
|Walking On Water
|Walking Tall: Lone Justice
|Walking with Dinosaurs
|Walking with the Enemy
|Wall Street
|Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps
|Wallace & Gromit in the Curse of the Were-Rabbit
|Walt & El Grupo
|Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Films Collection
|Waltz With Bashir
|Wanderlust
|Wanted
|War Dogs
|War for the Planet of the Apes
|War Horse
|Warcraft
|Warning Sign
|Warriors of Heaven and Earth ( 天地英雄 )
|Washington Square
|Watchmen
|Water
|Water for Elephants
|Watermelon Man (1970)
|Waterworld
|Wattstax
|Way... Way Out
|We Are Marshall
|We Are Your Friends
|We Bought a Zoo
|We Don't Belong Here
|We Don't Live Here Anymore
|We Own the Night
|We Steal Secrets: The Story of Wikileaks
|We're Back! A Dinosaur's Story
|We're Not Married
|We're the Millers
|Wedding Crashers
|Wedding Crashers (Uncorked Edition) [Unrated]
|Wee Willie Winkie
|Weird Science
|Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
|Welcome The Stranger
|Welcome to Collinwood
|Welcome to Mooseport
|Welcome to the Jungle
|WER
|Werewolf of London
|Werewolf: The Beast Among Us
|Werewolf: The Beast Among Us (Unrated)
|Wes Craven's New Nightmare
|West of Memphis
|Western Union
|Westward Ho The Wagons!
|Westworld
|Wet Hot American Summer
|What a Girl Wants
|What a Way to Go
|What About Bob?
|What Dreams May Come
|What Ever Happened To Baby Jane?
|What Goes Up
|What Happens in Vegas
|What Happens In Vegas (Extended Edition)
|What Have I Done To Deserve This?
|What Love Is
|What Planet Are You From?
|What's Love Got to do With It?
|What's Up, Doc?
|What's Your Number?
|What's Your Number? (EX-TENDED EDITION)
|Whatever
|Whatever It Takes (2000)
|Whatever Works
|When a Man Loves a Woman
|When a Stranger Calls
|When Did You Last See Your Father?
|When in Rome
|Where Are the Children?
|Where Do We Go Now?
|Where Eagles Dare
|Where is Kyra?
|Where the Boys Are
|Where the Buffalo Roam
|Where the Day Takes You
|Where the Heart Is
|Where the Heart Is
|Where the Wild Things Are
|Which Way is Up?
|While You Were Sleeping
|Whip It
|Whisper
|Whispers: An Elephant's Tale
|White Fang
|White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf
|White Hunter, Black Heart
|White Men Can't Jump
|White Nights
|White Noise
|White Noise 2
|White Oleander
|White Squall
|White Water Summer
|White Wilderness
|Whiteboys
|Whiteout
|Who Framed Roger Rabbit
|Who Killed the Electric Car?
|Who's Harry Crumb?
|Who's Minding the Mint?
|Who's That Girl?
|Who's That Knocking At My Door?
|Wholly Moses!
|Whose Life Is It Anyway?
|Why Do Fools Fall in Love
|Why Him?
|Why We Fight
|Wide Sargasso Sea
|Widows' Peak
|Wieners
|Wife vs. Secretary
|Wild
|Wild Child
|Wild Grass
|Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken
|Wild Hogs
|Wild in the Country
|Wild River
|Wild Target
|Wild Things
|Wild Things 2
|Wild Things: Diamonds In the Rough
|Wild Things: Foursome
|Wild Wild West
|Wildcats
|Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter?
|William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream
|William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet
|Willow
|Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
|Wilson
|Wilson
|Wimbledon
|Win Win
|Winchester '73
|Wind
|Wind Chill
|Wing Commander
|Winged Migration
|Winnie the Pooh
|Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
|Winnie the Pooh: Seasons of Giving
|Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo
|Winter in Wartime
|Winter's Tale
|Wise Guys
|Wish For Christmas
|Wish I Was Here
|Witchcraft
|With Honors
|Within
|Without Love
|Wizards
|Woke Up Dead
|Wolf
|Wolfen
|Wolves at the Door
|Woman of the Year
|Woman On Top
|Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown
|Won't Back Down
|Won't You Be My Neighbor?
|Wonder Wheel
|Wonder Woman
|Wonder Woman (Commemorative Edition)
|Wonder Woman: Bloodlines
|Woo
|Woodlawn
|Woodstock: 3 Days of Peace and Music Director's Cut
|Woody Woodpecker
|Words And Music
|Working Girl
|World Moves On
|Worried About the Boy
|Wrath of the Titans
|Wrong Is Right
|Wrong Turn
|Wrong Turn 2
|Wrong Turn 3: Left for Dead (Unrated)
|Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings (Unrated)
|Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines
|Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines (Unrated)
|Wrong Turn 6: Last Resort
|Wrong Turn 6: Last Resort (Unrated)
|WW3
|WWE: WrestleMania 34
|WWE: WrestleMania 35
|Wyatt Earp
|Wyatt Earp's Revenge
|Wyoming Renegades
X
|X
|Xanadu
|XXX
Y
|Y
|Yankee Doodle Dandy
|Yanks
|Year of the Dragon
|Year One
|Year One (Unrated)
|Yellow (2006)
|Yellow Sea
|Yellowstone Cubs
|Yes Man
|Yogi & Invasion of Space Bears
|Yogi Bear
|Yogi Bear & Magical Flight Spruce Goose
|Yogi Bear's All Star Comedy Christmas
|Yogi's First Christmas
|You Again
|You Can't Run Away from It
|You Can't Take It with You
|You Don't Mess with the Zohan
|You Don't Mess with the Zohan
|You Got Served
|You Got Served: Beat the World
|You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger
|You, Me and Dupree
|You'll Never Get Rich
|You've Got Mail
|Young Einstein
|Young Hercules
|Young Mr. Lincoln
|Young People
|Young Winston
|Young@Heart
|Your Friends & Neighbors
|Your Highness
|Your Highness (Unrated)
|Youth
|Youth Without Youth
Z
|Z
|Zarak
|Zardoz
|Zathura
|Zebra in the Kitchen
|Zero Effect
|Zero Hour!
|Ziegfeld Follies
|Ziegfeld Girl
|Zokkomon
|Zombie Strippers
|Zombieland
|Zoot Suit
|Zorba the Greek
