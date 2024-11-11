Many people these days complain about how there are no good movies anymore, like how there used to be in the “good old days.” However, that is absolutely not true, as people just have to seek out the many amazing films still being made today, particularly in the last five years. Indeed, many writers and directors are finding new ways to tell stories—it all starts with an idea, either original or based on an existing property.

There is no film without a screenplay first. You need to know your genre, your audience, and even your themes. Sometimes, the greatest stories can be about connections, equality, or love. They can be direct or subtle, blend genres, and even add new twists and turns along the way. Whether or not they win awards is beside the point because a great story from a great screenplay can still resonate with audiences no matter what. These are the best screenplays from the last five years, which have all these qualities and more. They will be ranked based on how original they are, how accurately they capture their themes, and their overall impact on the industry.

10 'The Holdovers' (2023)

Directed by Alexander Payne

This holiday season is the perfect time to cozy up with a new Christmas classic. The Holdovers is considered one of the best films of 2023 and another hit for director Alexander Payne. From a script penned by David Hemingson, The Holdovers is set in a New England boarding school in 1970, where a strict professor (Paul Giamatti), a troubled student (Dominic Sessa), and a grieving cook (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) are forced to spend the Christmas break together.

Along with incredible performances—including Randolph’s winning Best Supporting Actress—and a warm tone, The Holdovers maintains its straightforward but emotional story. It’s the simplicity of the writing and the added relatability of the characters that make for an intimate and nostalgic piece of cinema that’s been longed for more lately. While Hemingson’s screenplay did not win an Oscar, The Holdovers still succeeds at being funny, heartbreaking, and cozy all at the same time.

9 'Poor Things' (2023)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

Poor Things marked the second collaboration between director Yorgos Lanthimos and screenwriter Tony McNamara, the first being 2018’s The Favourite. And like The Favourite, it’s also another example of a great comedic period piece. Based on the book of the same name by Alasdair Gray, Poor Things tells the story of a scientist (Willem Dafoe) who brings a young woman (Emma Stone) back to life, leading her on a journey across the world while learning about equality and sexual liberation.

There has been some debate about whether Poor Things is considered to be a “feminist” film. Despite the many sex scenes, it does still detail the journey of Stone’s Bella Baxter from rebirth to maturity. Much praise has also gone to the film for being darkly comedic and a newly realized version of a Frankenstein story. Nevertheless, it’s still a bold screenplay at the helm of one of today’s bolder directors, with Stone’s bold performance winning her a second Academy Award.

8 'The Substance' (2024)

Directed by Coralie Fargeat

Back in the ‘80s and ‘90s, Demi Moore was a major star. Despite falling off for some time, this year’s body horror The Substance has been deemed as a major comeback for her career. From an original script by French writer/director Coralie Fargeat, The Substance stars Moore as a fading Hollywood celebrity who uses a black market drug to create a younger, better-looking version of herself (Margaret Qualley), leading to catastrophic results.

The Substance has become one of the most talked-about films of 2024 and, hopefully, an early Oscar contender in multiple categories. Fargeat’s script is an incredibly satirical take on female body standards and addiction while also dealing with themes of stardom, broken dreams, and expectations. Rich in subtext and social commentary, The Substance is also a wildly startling and bloody masterpiece.

7 'Anatomy of a Fall' (2023)

Directed by Justine Triet

Anatomy of a Fall certainly lives up to its title by being an elaborately detailed anatomy itself. Not only did it win the coveted Palme d’Or at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, but also the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. From director Justine Triet with a script co-written by Arthur Harari, the film tells the story of a woman (Sandra Hüller) accused of pushing her husband (Samuel Theis), and the only witnesses are their blind son (Milo Machado-Graner) and dog (Messi).

What made Anatomy of a Fall work was a certain calmness to the approach in the execution. While the script is heavy in details, it’s still a wonderfully crafted courtroom drama that can still leave you in suspense throughout. The script is also notable for having photos and drawings throughout, creating a clearer visual style. Although many screenplays don’t adopt this style, it helps add to the personality of Anatomy of a Fall and shows what screenwriting can be.

6 'Women Talking' (2022)

Directed by Sarah Polley