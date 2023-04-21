Regal Cinemas has planned a day-long immersive experience for fans for the upcoming ScreenX Day. The theatre chain will bring back to theaters superhero features like Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Batman along with Bohemian Rhapsody, and the movie that saved Hollywood, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick. Fans will be able to experience the movies in ultra-immersive ScreenX, the first multi-projection theater technology that expands the picture beyond the screen and onto the auditorium walls. The fans attending the festival screening will feel like they're a part of the movie thanks to ScreenX's 270-degree panoramic viewing experience.

How Does This Immersive Experience Work?

This is one unpassable opportunity for fans who’d love to see these features on the big screen again. The technology uses up to twelve additional laser digital projectors to form ScreenX ‘wings’ which are the walls specially created and installed with a special fabric that ensures brightness and colors closely match the center screen. A special software blends multiple images into one seamless image extending from the center out and is coupled with strategically-placed audio systems and speakers, through which ScreenX offers movies in what it calls a "fully immersive" format.

It'll be quite interesting to see movies like Top Gun: Maverick and The Batman in the format, both of which have stunning visuals and epic action sequences. With Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise and team brought back the epic dog fights and stunning aerial views to exhilarate the audience with a strong emotional core of the story wherein after more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Maverick return to face the ghost from his past and achieve another impossible mission. Cruise is accompanied in the film by Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer, and more.

The Batman, which bagged Oscar nominations in Sound Design, Makeup & Hair Styling, and Visual Effects, is a must-watch for superhero fans. The ScreenX experience will certainly enhance the adrenaline-filled experience of the intense action sequences. The Matt Reeves movie introduces Robert Pattinson as Gotham’s Vengeance and is full of thrilling mystery and high-octave action. Pattinson is accompanied by Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Colin Farrell, and more.

Furthermore, it’ll be a great opportunity to see the three generations of Spider-Man coming together in No Way Home before we witness Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in the summer. The Tom Holland feature seamlessly brings Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield into the MCU fold thanks to the multiverse, and they are accompanied by their key villains like Green Goblin and Doc Ock.

ScreenX Day will be celebrated next week on Saturday, April 29th. Tickets and a list of participating Regal theaters are available here. You can check out a trailer for Top Gun: Maverick below: