Netflix has revealed the first images of Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, an upcoming animated film that adapts Charles Dickens' iconic book. The images show the unique animation style the upcoming movie uses, which is bound to give the old tale a new spin.

A Christmas Carol tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a greedy man who refuses to use his wealth to help those in need. Scrooge not only hoards everything he can, but he’s also rude and belligerent, a fact that condemns him to a life of loneliness. One Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by three ghosts who force him to contemplate his past mistakes, his sad present situation, and the grim fate that awaits him in the future. The journey changes Scrooge forever, with the greedy man becoming generous after realizing the errors of his ways. So, in short, A Christmas Carol is a feel-good story that reflects the values we try to remember during the Holidays, mainly that we should be kind to each other and share our good luck with those in need. It’s no wonder, then, that Dickens’ book has already got adapted into film dozens of times.

The first images for Netflix’s Scrooge: A Christmas Carol feature the grumpy man having a supernatural encounter with a blue ghost ensnared in heavy chains. That’s the ghost of Jacob Marley, Scrooge’s dead business partner, who is forever bound by the memories of his life's mistakes. Before Scrooge gets visited by the three Christmas ghosts, Marley comes to warn Scrooge that he gets a single opportunity to change his ways before finding the same fate. In another image, Scrooge looks through a window by the side of a ghost with a bright flame burning on top of its head, meaning that it’s the Ghost of Christmas Past. We can also see a child in this scene, most likely the young version of Scrooge, still filled with hope and compassion.

The movie’s voice cast includes Luke Evans as Scrooge, Olivia Colman as Past, Jessie Buckley as Isabel Fezziwig, Johnny Flynn as Bob Cratchit, and Jonathan Pryce as Jacob Marley.

The new images also tease the animation style of Scrooge: A Christmas Carol. While the film looks like a classic 3D animation at first glance, we can see some 2D effects over the eyes of Marley, the blue ghost. That means Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is taking some notes from previous animation successes such as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Mitchells vs. The Machines.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol was announced as a musical by Netflix, with songs by Leslie Bricusse. The late composer has previously worked in films such as Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and Superman, snatching two Academy Awards for his work.

There’s still no release date for Scrooge: A Christmas Carol. Check out the first images below.

