After Netflix revealed the slate of European animated TV series and movies that are making their way to its catalog, two titles stood out among the rest. Even though none of the upcoming projects got a tentative release date, the theme of two of the movies might indicate that they might be coming sooner rather than later. And that theme is, of course, Christmas.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is taking us back — or rather, taking a new generation of kids — to the famous Charles Dickens Christmas story. Like many adaptations before it, the animated film is centered around Ebenezer Scrooge, a grumpy man who gets a visit from different versions of himself on Christmas Eve and learns a thing or two about life. What's going to set Scrooge: A Christmas Carol apart is that the movie will be a musical, and, according to Netflix, with songs by Leslie Bricusse. The late two-time Academy Award winner composed songs for movie classics like Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and Superman.

The other Christmas-related title is That Christmas, which is a collection of tales based on the famous children's books by best-selling author Richard Curtis. Curtis is also a household name in Hollywood, having been nominated for an Oscar and written the screenplay for movies like Love, Actually and Four Weddings and a Funeral. That Christmas also marks character animation and story artist Simon Otto’s (How to Train Your Dragon) directorial debut.

Of course, being Christmas movies doesn't necessarily implicate that these titles are going to premiere in 2022, but we can sure keep our fingers crossed for it. And since we're talking about Christmas, is also great to remember that Netflix annouced the Klaus director and writer Sergio Pablos is helming another project called Ember, set in prehistoric times.

Other titles announced by the streamer are TV series: Bad Dinosaurs follows a family of Tyrannosaurus through the Mesozoic Age. Wereworld, based on a novel series by author Curtis Jobling and centers around Drew, a boy who discovers he’s the last of a long line of werewolves. Because of that, he's a birthwight ruler of a werewolf land, even though he doesn't want to be. The Seven Bears, is set to subvert fairy tale stories and tropes, and it is based on the acclaimed graphic novels by author Emile Bravo. Last but not least, more magical creatures are coming to Netflix with Mermaid Magic, about a teenage mermaid princess who must venture into the land outside the sea in order to find a source of power and protect her underwater kingdom.

Netflix is yet to reveal further details and release windows for each project.