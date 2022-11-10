What would the holiday season be without approximately 1,000 remakes of A Christmas Carol? While Apple TV+ has teamed up with Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer for a new take on the classic tale in the toe-tapping Spirited, Netflix is keeping things original via their animated feature, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol. Today, the platform dropped a trailer for the dazzlingly vibrant Stephen Donnelly-directed (Monster High: Welcome to Monster High) holiday flick that’s set to hit the steamer just in time for decking the halls and crafting gingerbread houses on December 2.

The trailer opens on the familiar story with Scrooge (Luke Evans, Disney’s live-action Pinocchio) terrorizing the life out of everyone he comes into contact with. The biggest fun sucker around, Scrooge is especially out to get his employee Bob Cratchit (Johnny Flynn, Lovesick) who’s just trying to celebrate the holiday season with his family. All of that crabbiness soon catches up with Scrooge as he’s visited by the ghost of Christmas Past (Olivia Colman, The Favourite), the ghost of Christmas Present (Trevor Dion Nicholas, Aladdin: Live from the West End), and the ever spooky ghost of Christmas future. With a musical flare, the film promises to be a vibrant and witty take on the story made famous by Charles Dickens. Scrooge also has a side-kick dog that appears to be very sassy.

The voice cast is what will set this tale of Scrooge apart with the ensemble set to include Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter) as Isabel Fezziwig, Fra Fee (Les Misérables) voicing Harry Huffam, Giles Terera (London’s Hamilton) as the voice of Tom Jenkins, and James Cosmo (Game of Thrones) as Mr. Fezziwig.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'A Christmas Carol' Adaptations Ranked from "Bah Humbug!" to "God Bless Us Everyone!"

The music for Scrooge: A Christmas Carol was penned by the late Leslie Bricusse OBE who boasted a long career in the industry having won two Academy Awards and a Grammy for his work. Jeremy Holland-Smith (Atonement) also worked on the film’s score, serving as the arranger and producer. Ralph Kamp, Andrew Pearce, and Bricusse served as the movie’s producers with Rebecca Kamp and Gareth Kamp joining as co-producers.

You can check out the trailer for Scrooge: A Christmas Carol below and keep scrolling for the film’s official synopsis.

Here’s the synopsis for Scrooge: A Christmas Carol: