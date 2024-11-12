Sean Astin might be best known for playing Samwise Gamgee in The Lord of the Rings, but he'll be playing a character that is the complete opposite of the benevolent Hobbit in Scrooge: A Christmas Carol — a new 4-part audio podcast from Hope Media Group and Compassion International based on Charles Dickens' prolific holiday fable. Whether you were introduced to this story through The Muppets, Bill Murray, or through one of the many other individuals who have adapted this story, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol promises to deliver a faithful rendition of the classic novel through audio alone. It aims to do this with a stellar voice cast, which includes two veterans of The Lord of the Rings franchise — Sean Astin and John Rhys-Davies.

Collider's exclusive trailer for the acclaimed podcast, which you can listen to below, reveals both of their voices in all their glory, with Astin being as grumpy as can be as Ebenezer Scrooge and Rhys-Davies adding some impressive bravado to his narration part. The holiday story will see Ebenezer visited by three spirits, all of whom are aiming to cure Scrooge of his chronic distaste for Christmas. This mind-bending and unexpected trip through his past, present, and future may not just give our anti-hero a new perspective on Christmas, but it may very well save his very life and soul.

In addition to Sean Astin and John Rhys-Davies, other notable cast members for Scrooge: A Christmas Carol include Into the Woods star Lucy Punch and The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian star Ben Barnes. We recently had the privilege of speaking with John Rhys-Davies about what makes Scrooge: A Christmas Carol special. The Indiana Jones star promised that it is made by people who know and love this story, saying it "keeps the truth and heart of the story." Rhys-Davies further shared his love of this specific adaptation with the following statement:

"It was a delight to be a part of the telling of this timeless story in the 'Scrooge: A Christmas Carol' podcast. A brilliant script and a wonderful cast makes for a great show and I anticipate that many more families will enjoy it this Christmas season."

When and Where Can You Listen to 'Scrooge: A Christmas Carol'?

Close

Much like Christmas in the story the podcast is based on, the wide release of Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is just around the corner. Technically, the acclaimed podcast was available in a limited capacity in 2023, with it winning several prestigious awards. Now, the four-part series will be available to listen to on November 22, 2024, wherever you listen to your podcasts such as Spotify. You can listen to our exclusive trailer below.

Save on Spotify