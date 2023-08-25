The Big Picture Paramount is releasing the 35th anniversary edition of Scrooged on 4K this November, complete with never-before-seen special features.

Scrooged is a modernized version of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol that combines comedy and horror, with Bill Murray at his funniest.

The film's release on 4K will be on November 7, 2023, and can be pre-ordered on Amazon now. It is also currently available for streaming on Paramount+.

While we’re in the final days of summer, it’s never too early to start thinking about the holiday season. Especially if you’re a physical media collector. There have been so many Christmas classics that have come to 4K over the years and 2023 appears to be no different. To kick off the Christmas spirit in grand fashion, Paramount has announced that Richard Donner’s classic dramedy Scrooged starring Bill Murray is coming to 4K this November. The 35th anniversary release will come with a 4K disc and digital code, but the best part is this early Christmas present is packed with hours of never before seen special features.

What’s Scrooged About?

Scrooged is a modern update to Charles Dickens’ classic story A Christmas Carol that follows a greedy TV executive named Frank Cross (Murray). Cross is the worst boss you could possibly imagine and is ironically trying to produce a live broadcast of Christmas Carol on Christmas Eve. Just like the story that inspired it, Cross is visited by three ghosts and gets his cold dead heart melted by the true meaning of Christmas.

While there have been thousands of Christmas Carol adaptations over the years, what separates Scrooged from the rest is its brilliant blend of comedy and horror. Murray is better known for films like Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day, but this Christmas classic is by far his funniest film and was a role the actor was born to play. The dark comedy in this atmospheric fun house is so sharp with the added bonus of Donner gleefully retaining the original story’s horror undertones. There are a lot of disturbing images found throughout that will make you equally laugh out loud and be in the fetal position on the floor in emotional pain. Donner’s horror roots really came in handy with this twisted adaptation. It also helps that Scrooged has a brilliant ensemble cast that features Karen Allen, John Glover, and Alfre Woodard.

When Does Scrooged Release on 4K?

Scrooged is releasing on 4K for the first time November 7, 2023. You can pre-order your copy on Amazon now. While we all anxiously wait for the holiday season to arrive, you can watch the trailer for Scrooged down below. The film is currently streaming on Paramount+.