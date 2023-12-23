The Big Picture Brice Cummings in the Christmas movie Scrooged faces unwarranted punishment despite his kind and cordial actions.

Unlike Frank Cross, Brice's actions are relatively minor and do not warrant the severe consequences he experiences.

Brice Cummings is intended to be a mirror for Frank Cross, showing the productive person Frank could be.

Can you think of a villain from a Christmas movie that didn't exactly face justice for their crimes? The obvious answer is Mr. Potter (Lionel Barrymore) from It's a Wonderful Life, who never faces any consequences for his actions despite stealing a significant sum of money from Uncle Billy (Thomas Mitchell). However, seeing how Saturday Night Live did a whole sketch about how an angry mob should have seized Mr. Potter, we thought that was maybe a bit too obvious of a choice. Plus, Mr. Potter not being punished for his crimes is actually fairly consistent with the film's themes about money and power keeping the wealthy elite away from harm.

So, what about a Christmas movie villain that did face consequences, but these consequences didn't necessarily feel warranted? As in, an antagonist that gets punished but didn't do anything to warrant such a response for their alleged crimes? We see that on display in the fan-favorite Christmas Carol adaptation, Scrooged, but the character we're talking about may not be the one you're thinking of.

What Is 'Scrooged' About?

Released in 1988 and directed by the legendary Richard Donner, Scrooged offers a more modern 1980s take on Charles Dickens's holiday classic. The film primarily centers on Frank Cross (Bill Murray) — a cruel and selfish television executive who has nothing but disdain for the Christmas season. Frank's vile nature lost him his wonderfully kind girlfriend Claire (Karen Allen) and became strange to his little brother James (John Murray). As such, Frank's life needs to change drastically, so while his television channel works on a live television adaptation of the Dickens novel for Christmas Eve, Frank is visited by a number of strange specters.

The first spirit Frank meets is a decomposing Lew Hayward (John Forsythe) — Frank's long since deceased mentor who urges Frank to change his selfish ways. As the story typically goes, Frank is then visited by three more ghosts. The first is a smoking cab driver representation of the Ghost of Christmas Past (David Johansen), who reminds Frank of his humble beginnings and his once-happy relationship with Claire. Then comes a sugar plum fairy-inspired Ghost of Christmas Present (Carol Kane), who introduces Frank to how Frank's family and coworkers still find joy in Christmas despite going through their own hardships. Finally, there's the ever-mute and classic Ghost of Christmas Future, who shows what will happen in Frank's future should he not change his ways.

In the end, as anyone familiar with the story may expect, Frank officially changes his tune, mends his relationships that he lost, and encourages the viewers of his maligned holiday special to stop watching and spend time with the ones they love. This all might sound like standard stuff, but Scrooged sets itself apart from other Christmas Carol adaptations by its great sense of humor and creative visuals. The film was panned by critics when it was first released, but has since found its footing as a Yuletide cult classic that is still beloved to this day.

Who Is Brice Cummings in 'Scrooged'?

In our brief summary of Scrooged we left out a character who is one of the stranger parts of Frank Cross' breaking good storyline. That character is Brice Cummings, played by veteran character actor and Gremlins 2: The New Batch star John Glover), who is introduced early on as a rival for Frank's job. Brice is the new executive assistant of Frank's boss, Preston Rhinelander (Robert Mitchum), and he's all smiles when he first meets Frank despite the curmudgeonly exec knowing he's an "LA Slimeball."

Brice is present for most of Frank's outbursts and tirades, caused by his meetings with the supernatural beings. Because of Frank's mysterious absences, Brice ends up taking a much more hands-on approach for the Scrooged holiday special, taking on the role of director in a lot of areas. It's abundantly clear that Brice is much more well-liked and popular than Frank ever was. This is evident when Brice calls cut on the shoot when he thinks Buddy Hackett flubs up a line. When he warmly asks the rest of the cast and crew if he is right, they playfully tell him he is wrong. Rather than get pissed off and angry like Frank probably would, Brice happily embraces his mistake and apologizes.

Though he's been watching Frank descend into apparent madness all day, Brice can't help but smile when he sees Frank walk into the live production and begin his speech, saying, "he's finished." Right then, Brice gets his head accidentally hit by a shotgun-totting Eliot Loudermilk (Bobcat Goldthwait) - the employee Frank fired and rehired who is making sure that the folks behind the scenes keep the broadcast going. As Frank publically tells everyone to celebrate Christmas, Brice is tied up and forced to watch, eventually being unwillingly kissed by the injured censor (Kate McGregor-Stewart) of all people.

Brice Cummings' Punishment in 'Scrooged' Feels Unwarranted

Brice Cummings being hit over the head, tied up, and assaulted by the censor is portrayed as if it's a triumphant thing in Scrooged, but it doesn't really seem warranted. Despite being portrayed as an antagonist from Frank's perspective, Brice doesn't do anything to inspire hatred and anger in Scrooged's audience. Yes, you could argue that his intentions are selfish, and his friendly demeanor is fake, but as far as his actions go, Brice is kind and cordial to everyone he meets, even Frank, despite obviously not liking him.

The worst crime that Brice commits in Scrooged is being a little passive-aggressive to Frank, but let's be honest: can you really blame him? The things that Frank does before learning the error of his ways are far more severe than anything Frank did in the first half of the film. Firing employees for disagreeing with him. Allowing partial nudity on a family-friendly cable broadcast. Encouraging using staples to put antlers on a mouse. These things are a lot worse than anything Brice did in the film's runtime.

Brice Cummings is clearly intended to be a mirror of Frank Cross, representing the kind of productive person Frank could be if he just showed a bit of compassion. Had the film been a bit more overt in showing Brice isn't the friendly and happy person he appears to be, then Brice's comeuppance would feel a lot more justified. As it stands, though, Brice is an unusual character in an otherwise stellar Christmas classic.

