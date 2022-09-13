Although it's been over a decade since fans said goodbye to Sacred Heart Hospital and the many kooky members of staff who worked there, clamor for a Scrubs reboot has never been stronger. The show, which made stars of Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke, is renowned for its offbeat humor, complicated character relationships and exceptional soundtrack.

Beyond that, though, the show is fondly remembered for the many incredible actors who appeared as guest stars throughout the series. It's rare for a guest star to steal the show, but in the case of Scrubs, it was actually rather common.

Ryan Reynolds As Spence

Long before he first donned Deadpool's iconic red and black suit, Ryan Reynolds stopped by Sacred Heart Hospital to catch up with his old college friends J.D. and Turk. It might not be the meatiest role Reynolds would ever sink his teeth into, but he played an essential role in the episode nonetheless.

Spence showed J.D. and Turk how much easier life could be without the hospital, and though they eventually blame him for falling into trouble, Spence helped the pair realize that they disliked their jobs. If you can't wait for Deadpool 3, go and watch a young Reynolds break into a stranger's hot tub with his buddies.

Matthew Perry As Murray

Matthew Perry is no stranger to a long-running sitcom, which is probably why he was so at home alongside J.D. and Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley) in Scrubs. Perry played Murray, a man who must decide whether or not to donate a kidney to save his dying father.

Things are not straightforward, however, as the relationship shared between Murray and his father was about as dysfunctional as they come. As usual, J.D. involved himself intensely in the matter, striving to show Murray that his relationship with his father wasn't beyond repair, once again going above and beyond for the sake of his patients.

Phill Lewis As Hooch

If there's one thing every Scrubs fan knows about Hooch (Phill Lewis), it's that he was unpredictable. The doctor, who appeared in several episodes, flies off the handle at the smallest inconvenience.

Although J.D. seemingly found it hilarious to push Hooch's buttons, he was a character people would be wise to stay away from. Hooch may not be the most likable guest star on Scrubs, but he was definitely one of the most memorable, and we like to think he'd be a part of any potential reboot in some small way.

Courteney Cox As Dr. Maddox

For those of you who associate Courteney Cox only with the ever-cleaning, always-cooking Monica Geller, her role in Scrubs might come as a surprise. Whereas Monica was kind, funny, and often selfless, Dr. Maddox was blunt, rude, and just downright mean.

Dr. Maddox made a big impression in her short time at Sacred Heart Hospital, coming to blows with just about everyone. Cox clearly made a big impression, since soon after her appearance on Scrubs, she landed the lead role on Bill Lawrence's follow-up show, Cougar Town.

Tom Cavanagh As Dan Dorian

Given how utterly charming and lovable his baby brother John Dorian was, it should come as a surprise to nobody that Dan Dorian (Tom Cavanagh) was pretty likable himself. Sure, he didn't have everything figured out. He still lived at home and works the odd shift at a local bar, but he was happy with his life, and his prospects were promising enough to impress Elliot (the two date for a short while).

Dan was an incredibly important figure in J.D. life. He helped J.D. through their father's death and his troubles at the hospital often taught him important lessons along the way. If we had one complaint about Dan Dorain, it's that he just wasn't in the show enough.

Heather Graham As Molly Clock

Molly Clock, played by the excellent Heather Graham, was an extremely fun character to watch. She was a scatterbrain who often forgot why she entered a room and insisted on calling J.D. "Johnnie" (which infuriated him). Molly quickly became firm friends with Elliot - the two liked to karaoke together - and she later became the subject of J.D.'s infatuation (as many women in the hospital do over the course of the series).

Molly appeared in nine episodes, making her one of the longest recurring guest stars of the series, and she certainly left a great impression on us fans. Her friendship with Elliot, in particular, was missed throughout the rest of the show.

Tara Reid As Danni

Tara Reid's Danni was one of the most amusing Scrubs guest stars simply because of how her relationship with JD affected his relationship with his mentor, Dr. Cox. J.D. caught feelings for straight-talking Danni long before he realized she's the sister of Jordan Sullivan (Christa Miller), wife of Dr. Cox.

As expected, this caused a huge rift. Especially when J.D. stays over at Dr. Cox's house with Danni and, in a moment of panic, used a picture of Dr. Cox's son to cover his nudity. Danni arguably became even more hilarious when she and J.D. broke up, and she stopped pretending to be something she was not, resulting in some very uncomfortable moments for J.D.

Elizabeth Banks As Kim Briggs

Kim Briggs (Elizabeth Banks) was easily the most significant guest star across the whole of Scrubs. Not only did she and J.D. have genuine chemistry and a real romantic connection, but she also (rather accidentally) became the mother to J.D. son.

Their relationship was rocky throughout and nearly collapsed altogether when, in one of the show's darkest moments, she told J.D. that she's had a miscarriage and lost the baby. They did move forward together, though, becoming good friends and excellent co-parents, always putting their son Sammy first and supporting the other through the key decisions and moments of their lives.

Michael J. Fox As Kevin

Michael J. Fox's Dr. Kevin Casey was one of the most complicated characters to ever appear on Scrubs. Kevin was a brilliant surgeon who was diagnosed with OCD, which made even the simplest of tasks incredibly difficult and time-consuming for him. Kevin was an inspiring character.

He used his OCD diagnosis to his advantage by pouring over his textbooks relentlessly, thus ensuring his medical knowledge was second to none (as Dr. Cox was devastated to find out). During his brief appearance in the show, Kevin managed to have a profound effect on every character, teaching them important lessons and, most significantly, reminding them that their petty troubles are nothing compared to his significant troubles.

Brendan Fraser As Ben

We're still not over Ben Sullivan's (Brendan Fraser) tragic and utterly unexpected death, and we might never get over seeing the devastated look of realization slowly dawn upon Dr. Cox's face when he accepts he's at Ben's funeral. Ben was Dr. Cox's one true friend, and he brought out a side in the grumpy workaholic that fans had never seen before.

Ben's leukemia diagnosis rocks Dr. Cox to his core, and his eventual death leaves the doctor reeling for days. Ben was an incredibly optimistic character who never let his illness bring him down. He never went anywhere without his camera and hated staged photos, instead opting to capture honest, unexpected moments. Perhaps fans could learn something from that. Maybe then, we could all be as happy and optimistic as Ben Sullivan.

