The doors of Sacred Heart may have permanently closed back in 2010, but for fans of the sitcom Scrubs, the dysfunctional hospital will always be their first choice for care. The chemistry of the cast, the cleverness of the writing, and a visual style unique for its time have allowed the comedy to live on for new viewers discovering it on streaming.

Over nine seasons (or eight, depending on individual judgment for the last season), Scrubs continued to innovate what a sitcom was capable of with unique storytelling, pathos, and hilariously memorable performances. While there are numerous examples of Scrubs operating at top form, the following episodes exemplify what made the sitcom special to so many.

10 "My Last Words"

Season 8, Episode 2

Image via Doozer Productions

J.D. (Zach Braff) and Turk (Donald Faison) suspend a long-standing tradition of “Steak Night” when they learn a dying patient, George (Glynn Turman), will not have anyone at his bedside for his final moments. George is initially resistant but opens up as the two doctors get settled in his room. What follows is a discussion about death, the fear of it, and the comfort received from having a kind face close by at the end.

There had been many episodes about death by the time season eight premiered, but they generally came with higher stakes or a last-minute judgment call to save the day. Instead, this was a quiet and calm conversation between three men at two very different points in their lives. Turman gives an amazing performance and Braff and Faison do some of their best work with honest, understated efforts. An absolute must-watch episode of the series.

9 "My Cake"

Season 4, Episode 6

Image via Doozer Productions

The moment J.D. opens up the door to see his brother Dan (Tom Cavanagh), he knows something bad has happened. His instincts are correct because Dan tells J.D. their dad Sam (John Ritter) has died. J.D. internalizes his grief while Dan refuses to leave the bathtub and an instigated Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley) punches him in the face. Eventually, Cox rallies Dan and they both sit with J.D., offering comfort in the way they know how – while watching college football.

The episode served as a memorial for Ritter, who had previously guest starred as J.D.’s dad in the season one episode “My Old Man.” McGinley does great work as Cox lets his guard down to be emotionally available for J.D. and Cavanagh has some funny bits as he slowly pickles in cold bath water. It’s a busy episode, as viewers see Turk learn of a Type 2 Diabetes diagnosis and there’s a fun subplot where the janitor (Neil Flynn) attempts to gaslight Dr. Kelso (Ken Jenkins) about his memory until it backfires into a rare loss for the custodian.

8 "My Lunch"

Season 5, Episode 20

Image via Doozer Productions

J.D. stalks Cox into a lunch date when the two run into Jill (Nicole Sullivan), a patient they’ve treated regularly and wish to avoid because of her grating personality. Back at the hospital, three separate patients require organ transplants to survive, and with none available, the staff do their best to keep everyone stable while they wait. When Jill arrives at the hospital from an apparent overdose, J.D. feels guilt for not helping when he could. The silver lining of the tragedy is Jill’s organs can go to the patients in need, but unfortunately, Jill’s actual cause of death is revealed, leading to disastrous results.

“My Lunch” probably holds a record for the most plot twists in a 22-minute runtime. Although a gifted comedic actor, McGinley cut his teeth on dramatic roles in Oliver Stone movies like Talk Radio and Platoon, and he was able to flex different muscles when the transplants were revealed to be tainted. By season five it wasn’t out of the question for an episode of Scrubs to end on a downbeat note, but the abruptness of the patient’s fate and Cox’s despondent look as he walked away from the ICU left viewers unsure of what to expect in next week's episode.

7 "My Way Home"

Season 5, Episode 7

Image via Doozer Productions

A day off for J.D. looks suspiciously like another day of work when he’s unable to escape Sacred Heart. The entire episode includes references to The Wizard of Oz, with the themes of the film woven throughout. Turk needs a “heart” when he attempts to convince a family to take their son off life support for a heart transplant, Elliot (Sarah Chalke) needs “a brain” when her claims as an endocrinologist expert place her into a speech she’s not prepared for, and Carla (Judy Reyes) seeks “courage” when she’s unsure of her capability as a parent.

Braff directed “My Way Home,” shooting the episode in bright colors to pay tribute to the technicolor look of Oz. The references are relentless but clever, and it’s a standout episode in a season that has continued the trend of being less grounded in reality. The sitcom never stopped taking big swings at visual comedy, and when an episode such as this one comes together in a neatly crafted package, it’s easier to ignore some of the misses that happened along the way.

6 "My ABC's"

Season 8, Episode 5

Image via Doozer Productions

Sesame Street visits Sacred Heart when the Muppet characters invade J.D.’s fantasies. Meanwhile, in reality, a new crop of interns provides a troublesome forecast for the future when their attitudes don’t match up with the expectations of J.D. and crew. For J.D., his intern Denise (Eliza Coupe) lacks empathy when dealing with the distraught wife of a cancer patient, while Elliot’s intern Katie (Betsy Beutler) is found to be manipulating the staff for preferential treatment. By the episode’s end, the old guard looks on at their interns leaving, noting, “It’s going to be a long year."

"My ABC’s" is an interesting episode in that it ends on a decidedly darker tone. The imagery of The Muppets is smartly used as brighter moments of levity contrasting against the morose story of a dying father that can’t be saved. Season 8 was the first season that Scrubs ran on ABC after the sitcom had left NBC, and the quality of the writing seems refreshed with new directions to explore. The introduction of the interns as foils to J.D. and Elliot reframes the mainstay leads into roles of mentors, greatly benefiting the show’s final run.

5 "My Old Lady"

Season 1, Episode 4

Image via Doozer Productions

J.D. is dealt his first major curveball at Sacred Heart when his new patient tells him she doesn’t elect to receive dialysis, and she’s prepared to die. As J.D. tries to list compelling reasons to live, Turk learns the importance of getting to know his patients and Carla and Elliot struggle to find common ground while giving care. When each doctor’s patient worsens, the young residents are forced to accept that death is unavoidable in their chosen profession.

The most underdeveloped relationship, especially at this early point in the show’s run, is between Carla and Elliot, and "My Old Lady" gives them a much-needed chance to explore their differences. The interwoven storyline following J.D., Turk, and Elliot as they care for their doomed patients is well-balanced and manages to somehow fit in significant character development for the core trio. The death of a patient had been touched on in the pilot, but “My Old Lady” was the fourth episode in the series and the first to showcase Scrubs as not only an effective comedy but an impactful drama as well.

4 "My Screwup"

Season 3, Episode 14

Image via Doozer Productions

Jordan’s (Christa Miller) brother and Cox’s best friend, Ben (Brendan Fraser), returns to town for a big occasion. Jordan and Cox’s son, Jack, is celebrating his birthday, but Cox is more concerned with Ben’s leukemia diagnosis, which has been in remission. A death at the hospital has Cox furious with J.D. and refusing to leave the hospital until Ben convinces him to go to Jack’s birthday party. What follows is arguably the biggest twist in the history of Scrubs and a heartbreaker for the staff at Sacred Heart.

Fraser was a welcome guest star on Scrubs and his relaxed charm and quick-witted line delivery made him fit in perfectly with the cast. Hopes were dashed for Fraser’s future involvement with the sitcom after this episode, but he left a lasting impact with only three total appearances. There’s another subplot about Turk getting his mole removed, but that gets completely overshadowed by one of the saddest stories that was as inventive as it was shocking.

3 "My First Day"

Season 1, Episode 1

Image via Doozer Productions

The episode that started it all kicks off as J.D. and his best friend Turk begin their medical internships at Sacred Heart. J.D. quickly finds himself in over his head and unsure of whom to rely on when Turk seemingly adapts to his new surroundings with ease. A brief flirtation with Elliot doesn’t go as planned when she leaves J.D. out to dry during medical rounds, and appearances can be deceiving when J.D. makes snap judgments about Cox and Kelso. By the end of the episode, J.D. loses his first patient, but he’s gained enough wisdom to take it in stride. Oh, and there’s that penny…

It’s remarkable how instant the chemistry was for Braff and Faison – the two have a natural back and forth that legitimizes their backstory of being longtime friends. The plot moves rapidly enough to allow the central characters enough screen time, each having a moment to define their personality. It’s an overall grittier episode than what the show would become as the hospital looks especially in disrepair. The problem would be solved when production moved to its mostly permanent location in North Hollywood. Still, it's interesting to think of a Scrubs where the hospital is literally falling apart around them.

2 "My Nightingale"

Season 2, Episode 2

Image via Doozler Productions

The safety nets came down when J.D., Turk and Elliot work their first night on call as residents. Cox would rather be working, but instead he’s explaining to Kelso why he doesn’t want to introduce him at an awards banquet. While the young residents take on their biggest challenge, Cox has to determine which is more important, his pride, or his feelings for Jordan. Thankfully, Ted’s (Sam Lloyd) band is there to sing television show theme songs to calm the mood.

"My Nightingale" is a perfect example of what made Scrubs great in the early seasons. The three residents learn to be better doctors while relying on one another in moments of crisis, while Cox remains his own worst enemy in the face of having what he so desperately wants. The smart decision was made to pivot Cox’s love interest away from the Carla and Turk love triangle and onto his ex-wife, Jordan. McGinley and Miller have a dynamic rapport and the storyline of Cox pursuing Carla didn’t work in the scope of the show, nor was it doing favors for the likability of Cox.

1 "My Finale"

Season 8, Episodes 18 & 19

Image via Doozer Productions

It’s J.D.’s last day at Sacred Heart, and he does his best to hide disappointment that no one seems to notice or care. As he walks down the halls one last time, J.D. thinks of the people who have touched his life over the last eight years and says an appreciative goodbye to them. In his last moments, J.D. imagines a future filled with love, hope, and a promise of a long life with the family he’s made.

For many, this is the true series finale to Scrubs, and essentially it is, serving as the final page of J.D.’s story. It’s a series finale designed by a generation raised on heartfelt finales – a particular age group that believes every exit comes with fanfare. The episode is aware of the trope and pokes it appropriately, but it also doesn’t cheat the fans who stayed with the show over multiple years and two different networks. It’s often hard to meet that fan expectation with a satisfying conclusion, but when J.D. fantasizes about raising his children alongside Turk’s, when he sees the wedding to Elliot that may or not happen, and when he sees a continued friendship with mentor Cox, it feels the viewer with hope. And even though they won’t be able to continue the journey with J.D., they can say goodbye in a way befitting a character as unique as the show itself.

