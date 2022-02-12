From 'House' to 'Grey's Anatomy' there are plenty of hospital shows out there, but these episodes really nail the reality of this workplace.

There’s a well-established need to suspend disbelief when watching most medical shows. Defibrillation via car jumper cables (don’t try that) and 11th hour miracle drugs are perfect for serial dramas, but rarely save the day in the field. There’s a great reason why this is the case; the realistic tedium that lines the hallways of most hospitals is, in a single word, boring. The hours-long wait for a single lab result isn’t a tale to help a show top the list of medical dramas. Surprisingly, Scrubs manages to accurately portray so many moments of working in a hospital, while maintaining the levity and comedic timing it was well known for. The series lasted much longer than many of its counterparts; it managed to outrun Hugh Laurie’s House, and even spawned a Podcast featuring stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison. Here are 9 episodes that hit the mark.

“My First Day” (Season 1, Episode 1)

The pilot does a nearly perfect job of setting the tone of a first day in the field. The series opens with a bright-eyed, novice doctor jumping in with glamorized expectations, and having those expectations swiftly demolished by being thrown to the wolves. The packed waiting rooms, a team of exhausted and disheveled coworkers begging for help; it paints a very different picture than the perfectly clean halls and form-fitting scrubs that is the mainstay of many medical dramas.

Beyond the realistic setting, the stakes are real. Dr. John “JD” Dorian (Zach Braff), the newly oriented medical intern, has the pressure on him for tasks not quite as urgent as would be expected in a drama. The stage is set not for last minute obscure diagnoses, but basic human contact and simple procedures. The foundational work meshes just as well; it’s easy to identify with the stress and pressure in these basic, grounded moments. Having to move on right after a bad situation, or stewing in the constant fear or making a mistake are the human connections that make the show worth watching. Not to mention hiding to avoid a combustible situation, is something most people can relate to.

“My Day Off” (Season 1, Episode 9)

When JD becomes ill, he ends up a patient himself at his hospital. Being on the other end of the patient/doctor relationship provides truthful insight into just how uncomfortable both sides can be, and Scrubs gets it right. JD is able to reflect on how it feels to “be on display” during rounds, and to experience being treated in a way that feels less than human. This ought to be required watching for anyone working in a hospital.

The broader discussion on the relationships we make with friends, coworkers, and mentors in this episode is also worthy of a mention. There is a great “mentor” deconstruction here, in which JD’s role model, Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley), who has been pictured as infallible through much of the season, is subjected to embarrassment by his own mentor. It brings a shoulder-stiffening cringe to the moment, but conveys the frailty of ego and pedestal-setting into play in a creative and grounded way.

“My Heavy Meddle” (Season 1, Episode 16)

In a sea of medical shows surrounded by personal relationship drama, Scrubs cannot be excluded. While the series has its fair share of romantic entanglements, the complications that come with breaking up and immediately working alongside an ex is covered well here. To add more mess to the relationship front, the true-to-life battle between doctors and nurses against healthcare administration can be even more challenging than having to see an old girlfriend on a daily basis. This is one of the first moments in the series that really hits on this very real issue, although it certainly isn’t the last.

In between moments of romance, this episode also portrays the more quiet day to day antics of the healthcare system. Broken medical equipment, insurance issues preventing patient care, and unusual advance directive requests from deathbeds are all highlighted here, and are all absolutely foundations of frustration for any doctor, nurse, or technician working in healthcare today. Has there ever been an episode of House in which the MRI machine stopped working, or the viewer is privy to a room full of IV poles in shambles?

“My Overkill” (Season 2, Episode 1)

The opening scene featuring an acoustic version of Colin Hayes’ Overkill (played by a patient-version of the man himself) can’t be called realistic. What inarguably does hit the mark is the fallout of the Season 1 finales’ character driven bombshell drop. These awkward moments are normal and human even in the medical field; confrontations are replaced by sheer avoidance. There are arguments in cafeterias, in the work environment, and outright ignoring each other instead of some glorious resolution with a tied up bow.

“Hospitals aren’t as big as you think,” a comment by JD mid-episode, really hits the nail on the head. They aren’t; hospitals are no different from any office job when it comes to cultivating relationships, and navigating conflict. The glorification of medicine is a strange case to make, especially when viewed from a lens of basic human nature. A doctor, or in this case, several doctors, an administrator, and a nurse, would be just as likely to actively avoid a coworker as a teacher or accountant would.

“My Lucky Day” (Season 2, Episode 9)

This is one of the episodic exceptions to the rule of the House-esque uncommon diagnosis. In this case, it happens to involve a lucky guess of flesh-eating bacteria, but it’s portrayed in a way that makes it clear it’s weird. It makes hospital-wide news, and JD gains celebrity status for a short time because of it. Ultimately, the hubris he gains from it ends up coming back to bite him. It’s a fun episode for this reason more than anything else, because it blatantly pokes fun at the fad of radical disease diagnosis that was so prevalent in other dramas at the time.

The side plot related to a patient being told by Dr. Reid (Sarah Chalke) that he was dying, only to find out he actually wasn't, is good further insight into the realities of healthcare. Medicine is not always as exact as medical dramas make it seem, and oftentimes even good outcomes can create unintended consequences for both the patient and the medical provider.

“My Catalyst” (Season 3, Episode 12)

Michael J. Fox features in this episode, as a famous physician who suffers from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. What at first seems benign slowly unveils into something more devastating. Rarely is such a debilitating condition shown in true light in a drama, let alone one with the comedic flair of Scrubs. The hand washing scene, in which Fox’s Dr. Casey spends hours washing his hands due to stress, is one that sticks.

“My Five Stages” (Season 5, Episode 13)

Anyone working in a healthcare setting has likely created a bond with one of their patients, and most have also experienced the loss of one. The topic of death and dying looms over each medical show, but none have tackled the devastation quite like this episode. The overconfidence of medical professionals to be able to work through their own personal traumas related to patient loss is such a key theme in real healthcare, and the way it’s tackled here is memorable. It’s easy to forget the grief and accountability that comes with the roles taken in medicine, and this storyline gets it absolutely right.

“My Fallen Idol” (Season 5, Episode 21)

Scrubs’ fifth season dealt with a significant amount of death and dying, and this episode is particularly hard to watch. It’s worth mentioning not because of the death itself, but because it focuses on how truly debilitating the aftermath of loss can sometimes be. A bad decision was made in a prior episode, and the outcomes were poor because of it. Beyond that, “when things go badly, you still take it this hard”, resonates profoundly.

It’s a fascinating study on human trauma; while at face value it appears that healthcare workers are able to move on quickly from tragic outcomes, this episode provides a deep dive into the truth of it. Trauma gets brought home sometimes, and it’s more difficult than it seems to move on from loss. The quiet moments at home that are shown with Dr. Cox as he deals with the fallout of a poor decision are painful to watch, and all too real.

“My Long Goodbye” (Season 6, Episode 15)

One of the main staples of shows in healthcare settings are main character entrances and exits. The final season of Scrubs aside, it’s surprising that nearly every main cast member remained throughout the main run. That is likely what makes this character exit even more impactful. Losing a coworker is hard, but when spending hours alongside someone in a life-or-death setting creates a bond unlike many other working relationships.

In this episode, each coworker has a moment with Laverne (Aloma Wright), a nurse in a coma and in her last hours of life. The realism in it, the gallows-humor voiceover and the heartbreaking conversation, nail the scenario better than any episode of Grey's Anatomy.

