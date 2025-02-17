Plans are coming together for the much-anticipated Scrubs reboot as series creator, Bill Lawrence, has shared a massive progress update on the current status of production. The reboot was announced late last year with Lawrence promising to begin writing sometime this year, and it's exciting to see the project being prioritized. The brilliant writer behind recently successful shows such as Ted Lasso, Shrinking and Bad Monkey has revealed that a writer's room for the Scrubs reboot is now in development, promising that fans can expect to revisit Sacred Heart Hospital very soon.

Lawrence, alongside his wife, Christa Miller (a Scrub alum), attended the Writers Guild Awards on Saturday where he shared the latest update with Variety. He reiterated his plans to bring back the original writers while adding new voices, confirming that the writer’s room features a combination of the old and new. Here are his words:

“We’re in the process of, the cool thing, putting the writers together. And it’s the best thing in the world to see that some of the most talented writers in the world wrote on that show, and they’re all still friends, and my friends. And so [we] have a combination of the old and new. We’re just starting to build it right now. And I expect it to make an appearance very soon.”

While no casting announcements have been made just yet, Lawrence also intends to bring back a majority of the original cast, and it appears he already has one on board - his wife, Miller. Miller played Jordan Sullivan, one of the show's memorable characters, an attending physician whose on-and-off-again relationship with Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley) led to some hilarious moments on the show. Known for working alongside her husband, Miller has appeared in other Lawrence-created series, including Cougar Town, Clone High, and more recently, Shrinking. On the WGA red carpet, she expressed her interest in returning for the reboot, responding with a cheerful "of course" when Lawrence asked if she could spare some time for the reboot.

Lawrence Has Mapped Out A Plot for the 'Scrubs' Reboot