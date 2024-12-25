Now, even more than two decades since its pilot dropped, Scrubs — for the most part — holds up. It’s difficult to find that in any TV show, but especially a comedy, and yet somehow, the Bill Lawrence-created sitcom is still a funny and enjoyable watch all these years later. Earlier this month, it was announced that Lawrence was spearheading a reboot that would not only introduce new players to the medical staff at Sacred Heart, but blend them with a handful of legacy characters. In the weeks since the big reveal, audiences have been waiting for more information, and now, thanks to Collider’s Christina Radish, who tossed in some Scrubs-related questions while chatting with Lawrence about the Shrinking Season 2 finale, we have a much better idea of how the reboot will take shape, and we’ve gotta say — it sounds incredible.

For starters, Lawrence has an incredibly clear idea about where he wants the next chapter to pick up, not only for the characters but about how their field of expertise has shifted in the more than decade since Scrubs went off the air.

“With the creative side, the show’s not going to pick up a day later. It can’t. I’m interested in where these characters are, that many years later. I always remember the finale of Scrubs, in Season 8, with J.D. saying he has a dream of how things would go and, ‘Tell me my fantasies won’t come true, just this once.’ I never said that’s what happened. I’m interested, not only creatively, in where they’d be now and who they are, but also under the umbrella of what’s happened to the medical world and how that looks now. And one step past that, I love stories where the students become the teachers, and that would be what has to happen in this type of world.”

On a personal level, Lawrence is beyond excited to get back onto the set with his pals. He says that in the years since the show ended, the team has remained incredibly tight-knit, with everyone more than willing to return to their posts in whatever capacity that might mean.

“The cool thing about Scrubs is that people see us on social media and in real life together, all the time. Zach [Braff] hosted the Paley Center panel the other night. I hang out with John C McGinley. Sarah Chalke is coming into town. Of course, I’ll see Judy [Reyes]. [Neil] Flynn is on Shrinking. We’re all friends, but we’re also all friends with the crew. I can start rattling off different people that have worked with and for me there, for years and years, and the writing staff. There are two things about that reboot that are interesting to me. One is, we’re all workers for hire. I’m very lucky. We’re in a period right now where Hollywood isn’t necessarily making tons of stuff. The opportunity, if someone says, ‘Hey, would you guys be interested in making more Scrubs?,’ the good thing for the show, not the greatest thing for the industry, is that so many super talented people – actors, actresses, writers, directors, etc. – that worked on that show, some of them for eight years, are available. There’s a lot of excitement for us to get to do it again, and it’s also cool to think of the new people that you would add in. It makes me feel old, but we meet with younger writers who are like, ‘Scrubs made me want to be a comedy writer.’ I’m like, ‘Shut the fuck up. I’m not that old.’ But I am. So, that’s the business side.”

And, even though some folks might be busy, Lawrence still hopes to get the entire family back together, even if that means only in a cameo capacity.

“I would be bummed if we didn’t get a chance to see everybody. I’m even talking about my wife (Christa Miller). Other people have other gigs, but I think that the show would only work with a nice core of super beloved, hopefully, regulars that drive the show mixed with a bunch of new actors.”

Bill Lawrence Is Ready for the Reboot Challenge