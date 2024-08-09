The Big Picture Zach Braff shares his thoughts on a potential Scrubs revival, hinting at JD's growth and the search for joy in his youth.

Creator Bill Lawrence's confidence in a reunion movie adds to fan hopes for the beloved medical comedy.

Fans can relive all 9 seasons of Scrubs on Peacock, following the journey of JD and his fellow medical professionals.

Scrubs fandom heads up, Zach Braff has shared an update about the fan-favorite show's much sought-after revival. For nine seasons, between 2001 and 2010, the series followed the rise of Braff's JD at Sacred Heart Hospital, sharing many highs and lows of its employees diligently, and fans have rallied up for a follow-up on the story. With murmurs of revival growing and creator Bill Lawrence confident in its chances, Braff recently shared where he’d like JD’s story to go.

Throughout the show, fans have seen JD grow from a wide-eyed, imaginative intern to an esteemed medical professional who fully understands the nuances of trying to save lives daily. Braff thinks that the follow-up should expand on this aspect. “Well, I think that... You know, JD is a grown a** man now, and so Scrubs would still have his imagination. But I think he's more in the Dr. Cox position these days. He's the senior doctor to the hospital,” he told Screen Rant.

Zach Braff Wants JD to Find Joy in ‘Scrubs’ Revival

Close

Dr Perry Cox, played by John C. McGinley, was the first few people to believe in JD and to see his potential, the two develop a deep bond through the series as Cox imparts many lessons and helps him succeed as a doctor. Braff feels it would be best for JD to find the joy and innocence of those earlier times. He explains, “it would be interesting to find him yearning for some of the innocence of his youth, and finding ways to sort of get back to the character that everyone fell in love with. To me, that would be interesting, seeing him having lost some of his joy, and going in search for finding some of the joy of his youth.”

The original series followed the staff at a fictional hospital from their beginnings as medical interns to their rise toward becoming revered members of the medical field. The series has its moments, balancing the laughs with some somber moments that show the reality of the profession. The show also cast some performances from Judy Reyes, Ken Jenkins, and Donald Faison, along with some great guest spots. Show creator Lawrence previously affirmed that a reunion movie is “inevitable,” which got the fans’ hopes up, and with Barff commenting on where he’d like JD’s story to go, is another positive sign for the fandom.

All 9 seasons of Scrubs are available to stream on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.