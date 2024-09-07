Many people would agree that a Scrubs reboot is way overdue, and we’re not just talking super fans. Even the core cast and creator, Bill Lawrence, believe that the storyline still has so much to give. While rumors of classic reboots like Seinfeld have come and gone, a recent statement from Scrubs star Zach Braff has sparked fresh excitement in eager viewers. With what most would consider a lackluster final season and ending a proper reboot wouldn’t necessarily have to pick up where we left off, but it would provide some much-needed closure.

The first eight seasons of the medical dramedy mainly follow the life of Dr. John "J.D." Dorian (Braff) as he navigates his internship at Sacred Heart Hospital. His journey is practically intertwined with his college best friends, Dr. Turk (Donald Faison), who’s interning as a surgeon. Together they face off against life at the hospital alongside a colorful cast of characters like the sarcastic Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley), the caring Nurse Carla (Judy Reyes), and J.D.’s will they — won’t they love interest, Dr. Elliot Reid (Sarah Chalke).

What really set Scrubs apart from other medical shows/procedurals of its time was its quirky style — heavily reliant on J.D.’s frequent daydreams and narration. While some of its jokes may not hold up today, the show dished out some genuine views on life, friendship, and the messy slash beautiful world of medicine. With ideals like this, among other things, this is the perfect time for some more Scrubs.

JD’s Transition From Intern To Mentor on ‘Scrubs’ Appeals to Old and New Fans

Scrubs has the benefit of a huge following from the early 2000s, but to succeed in this media landscape, it’s going to have to appeal to people outside the generation that grew up with it. Thankfully, there’s a perfect story arc brewing to deal with that whole situation. As Braff told Screen Rant, "Well, I think that... You know, JD is a grown a** man now, and so Scrubs would still have his imagination. But I think he's more in the Dr. Cox position these days. He's the senior doctor to the hospital." Having J.D. embrace this new role of a mentor does two things, first, it allows the show to keep its original charm. Longtime fans get to see how far he’s come, all the while still leaning into the definitive quirks and wild imagination that endeared him to many.

Second, it dips into fresh perspectives, especially when it comes to the mentor-mentee dynamics — it’s not just about nostalgia; it’s about evolution. Sure, Scrubs Season 9 attempted to explore this, but it did leave the audience wanting. J.D. was such a great case study for the challenges that came with being a medical intern; it would be great to see his off-beat yet relatable take on being a leader. In a nutshell, this role reversal would offer a new spin to the familiar dynamic we loved in the original series.

Fans Have Been Waiting for a ‘Scrubs’ Revival for Years

When it comes to the idea of a Scrubs reboot, it would be an exaggeration to say that fans everywhere are clamoring for one. There’s definitely a mix of excitement and hesitation going around, and for good reason too. The original series was something special; it perfectly melded comedy and drama that was a step ahead of its time. It wasn’t just your run-of-the-mill medical procedural; it used the hospital setting as a backdrop for issues like the ups and downs of life, death, and friendships. It was wrapped in a healthy dose of surreal humor to soften the blow. So, Scrubs wasn’t just a good laugh, it had a strong emotional element and paved the way for shows like The Good Place and Ted Lasso.

The issue here is that reboots rarely live up to expectations; they simply fail to recapture the magic of the originals. Take a hard look at Charmed, after the original dominated for eight seasons the reboot tried to update the formula but ended up doing too much. In the process, it lost the “charm” that made it great in the first place. The same goes for The Muppets reboot, which missed the mark by turning a beloved kids' show into something too adult. So, the valid fear is that a revival could mess things up (especially after season 9).

Despite all this, there’s a little more than a glimmer of hope for a Scrubs reboot since Bill Lawrence has proven that he knows what resonates with audiences — case point, Ted Lasso and Shrinking. A lot like Scrubs, these shows shine a spotlight on character growth, warmth, and humor while diving into heavy topics in the most relatable way. So, while there’s a risk that the Scrubs reboot could go that way, there’s a huge chance that Lawrence could really bring it home with this one.

A ‘Scrubs’ Reboot Could Tie Up Loose Ends While Tackling Modern Issues

For some people, Scrubs ended in Season 8 and that storyline was done and dusted. In the finale episode, aptly named “My Finale,” J.D.’s daydreams about his future offered this sense of closure. However, Season 9 sort of cancelled that out since it not only didn’t hit the mark, but it also mangled the old and new characters in one disjointed storyline. So, why open our hearts to yet another version of this show? Scrubs had a way of realistically holding a mirror up to the medical system and lining it with just the right amount of comedy. These issues were not turned into caricatures; the layer of humor made it easier to digest and ponder about.

Let’s take Season 3, Episode 14 where the show explored the effects of grief through the eyes and psyche of Dr. Cox. That one was definitely a tear-jerker, but in usual Scrubs fashion, viewers were taken on a journey that somehow led to closure — and there were respectful laughs along the way. Then there’s Season 5, Episode 4 “My Jiggly Ball”, where against every bone in his body, J.D. is being coerced into introducing Kelso at a banquet. In line with his usual actions, the Chief of Medicine rejects a patient for a drug trial to accommodate a richer patient. This dive into hospital politics is a reminder that it isn’t all superhero capes or, in this case, white jackets and saving lives at hospitals. No doubt this mix of humor, tragedy, and real-life situations would be welcome in this day and age where we’re willing to dive into more uncomfortable social issues.

Obviously, fans don’t want a carbon copy of the old show, but it would be interesting to see how J.D., Turk, Dr. Cox, and the rest have evolved. A reboot that brings back these beloved characters as mentors — flaws and all — for a new generation and shows us how they tackle today’s realities. In a nutshell, a Scrubs revival could bring the perfect balance between comfort and relevance.

