A ‘Scrubs’ Podcast Hosted by IRL BFFs Zach Braff & Donald Faison Is Happening

Here to dispel our collective doldrums is some seriously great news: Zach Braff and Donald Faison are hosting a Scrubs rewatch podcast called Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach + Donald. It’s been 10 years since Scrubs wrapped for good in March 2010, which means fans of the long-running NBC (and later, ABC) comedy are no doubt jonesin’ for some new material.

Thankfully, Braff and Faison — who are best friends in real life in addition to playing besties on Scrubs — are here to help out. On Tuesday, Braff and Faison launched the first episode of Fake Doctors, Real Friends on the iHeartRadio Network. Both actors made the requisite posts on all social media, with Braff sharing the official poster for the pod on his Instagram and Faison linking the first episode on his Twitter. Braff has spent the last week teasing the new podcast project on Instagram, too, sharing separate photos of a podcast microphone and a photo of he and Faison on a speedboat. Braff’s teases stretch back to February, where he tweeted out the same photo as seen on the poster, captioning the picture with, “Should we do a Scrubs podcast?”, implying it wasn’t a done deal. Now, the power of hindsight tells us Braff may have been quietly hyping up the project for a good, long while.

Braff and Faison also spoke exclusive with Entertainment Weekly about their Scrubs rewatch podcast. On the genesis of the podcast, Faison told EW, “We started thinking of doing this for the people who did watch the show, fans of Zach and I who are wondering what we’re doing and how we’re doing. This is a great place to check-in and hopefully enjoying conversations between two best friends.”

Braff likened the podcast to DVD commentary, explaining to EW, “We’ll sit around and talk about funny stories and things we remember behind the scenes.” Of course, that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to why fans would be interested in this show. Fake Doctors, Real Friends will be going in-depth which means that, just like The Office Ladies podcast with hosts Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, this Scrubs-centric podcast will be hosted by two people who were the heart and soul of the show and thus very knowledgeable about it from multiple angles.

The first episode of Fake Doctors, Real Friends will cover the pilot episode, which aired back on October 2, 2001. Braff and Faison discuss all of the exciting early production details, including how they got involved with the series, what that first table read as a cast was like, and their first impressions of one another. Braff and Faison will be breaking down every episode week by week, and with nine seasons worth of episodes available, it’s fair to say fans will not suffer from a shortage of listening material.

You can listen to Fake Doctors, Real Friends now on Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.