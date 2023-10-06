The Big Picture Scrubs, now available on Peacock, revolutionized medical shows with its comedic take on a serious topic, delivering both humor and emotional depth.

Created by Bill Lawrence, the series follows the daily lives of the staff at Sacred Heart Hospital and features a talented ensemble cast.

Scrubs received critical acclaim, earning numerous nominations and awards, including a Peabody Award for its powerful storytelling in the Season 5 episode "My Way Home."

The “EAGLE!” has landed for J.D. and Turk on Peacock as all nine seasons of Scrubs is now available on the streaming service starting today. The NBC streamer is a fitting home for the show, which aired for seven seasons on the channel.

Scrubs changed the landscape of medical shows, offering a more comedic take on an ordinarily severe topic. The beloved series starring Zach Braff focused on the day-to-day life of the medical staff working at Sacred Heart Hospital. John “J.D.” Dorian (Braff) is an intern whose internal dialogue narrates the series as he navigates work, romances, and friendships. The series didn’t always bother with medical accuracy in favor of focusing on the emotional resonance for the characters and the story being told. It led to many humorous stories and even a musical episode in Season 6 titled “My Musical.” That said, the comedy made the more dramatic moments hit much harder when it did address the more serious side of the medical world.

Created by television legends Bill Lawrence whose other works include Ted Lasso, Clone High, and Cougar Town, Scrubs also stars Sarah Chalke as Elliott Reid, J.D.’s rival turned on again, off again romantic interest throughout the series. His best friend is Christopher Turk, portrayed by Donald Faison, and the two are incredibly close, leading many characters to joke about their “bromance” throughout the show. Turk begins a relationship with Carla Espinosa, played by Judy Reyes, the hospital's head nurse. Rounding out the rest of the cast is Neil Flynn as the abrasive Janitor who antagonistically faces off with J.D., Ken Jenkins as the Chief of Medicine Dr. Bob Kelso, and John C. McGinley as the harsh Dr. Perry Cox whom J.D. looks up to as a mentor.

Nine Seasons of Accolades

Scrubs was a powerhouse comedy for NBC and later ABC for Seasons 8 and 9. Over the course of its run, the series was nominated for 17 Emmy Awards including for “Outstanding Comedy Series” and 3 Golden Globes Awards for Zach Braff’s performance. The series also garnered a few coveted prizes over the years. Scrubs won 3 Humanitas Prizes, an award given to a piece of work that explores humanity evocatively. By far the most impressive was the Peabody Award, one of the most coveted awards in Hollywood, for the Season 5 episode “My Way Home” which took the structure of The Wizard of Oz to tell a passionate story of loss and struggle.

All nine seasons of Scrubs are now steaming on Peacock.