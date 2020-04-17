San Diego Comic-Con Canceled for First Time in 50 Years

There was some debate about whether or not there could be a San Diego Comic-Con this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, or if the annual geek convention would try to take its operation online in some form. But it turns out that organizers have decided to cancel the 2020 convention outright.

In a press release, Comic-Con stated:

For the first time in its 50-year history San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC), the organizers behind the annual pop culture celebration, announced today with deep regret, that there will be no Comic-Con in 2020. The event will instead return to the San Diego Convention Center from July 22-25, 2021. Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, they had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer. Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year.

This is the smart and responsible move by the convention’s organizers. There was no way that the world would be ready for an international convention that gathers 100,000 people in the same place, and even if they did, the talent would be extremely wary of participating. There was a possibility of taking the convention online, but that would offer up a fresh set of complications and be a poor imitation of the con experience that attendees demand.

Thankfully, attendees won’t be left holding the bag on their badges as Comic-Con is allowing badge-holders to either get a refund or transfer their badges to Comic-Con 2021. Additionally, if you booked a hotel room through onPeak, Comic-Con’s official hotel affiliate, your deposit will be refunded automatically in the coming days.

While I know this news is disheartening to folks who were looking forward to Comic-Con, the important thing is to remain safe right now. Hopefully, a vaccine will be discovered by this time next year and San Diego Comic-Con 2021 will be a safe and fun experience for attendees.