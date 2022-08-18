San Diego Comic-Con. A haven for us geeks of all kinds. Whether you're a movie fan, TV fan, gamer, comic book lover, cosplay, or all of the above, there's no doubt that the global phenomenon that is SDCC has become a place that consistently brings like-minded people together. The first event took place in 1970, and just 300 people attended. It's safe to say that the world of Comic-Con has extended a bit since then, considering nowadays, albeit prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the con brings in over 130,000 people each year.

Comic-Cons are renowned for releasing highly anticipated trailers and upcoming releases of movies, games, series, and more, and this year was no exception. With a look into what's next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and their projects for Phases 5 and 6 over the coming three years and trailer releases for movies like DC's Shazam! Fury Of The Godsand Teen Wolf: The Movie, SDCC 2022 has us undeniably excited for what's to come.

'Black Adam'

While many fans were disappointed with the lack of updates from the Warner Brothers panel at SDCC (nothing on The Flash or any potential Batman spin-offs), the trailers we did get still sparked excitement among fans. DC released the trailers for their two live-action upcoming projects, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods and Black Adam.

Black Adam will not only introduce us to Viola Davis as Amanda Waller but also to the Justice Society. While the film initially had a July release, it will now be hitting our screens in October due to the WB shift in scheduling. Dwayne Johnson will strike his way into the DCUE as the super strong antihero when Black Adam releases on October 21st, 2022.

'Teen Wolf: The Movie'

Teen Wolf: The Movie will see the pack back together again. We'll see reunions among the original cast, including Tyler Posey, Colton Haynes, Holland Roden, Linden Ashby, Dylan Sprayberry, and Tyler Hoechlin, a challenge for Scott McCall as he tries to maintain life and work after the final season's events and a time jump to 2026.

From the return of cast members and the surprising return of season three's antagonist, The Oni, to a new big bad, we only have a few snippets of what the plot may involve. We can expect to see our favorite wolf pack back on screens when Teen Wolf: The Movie hits Paramount+ in October 2022.

'Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'

Fans and players of the popular role-playing fantasy game can rejoice now that the game is getting another live-action movie. However, this one has no connection to the 2000-2012 trilogy. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has a star-studded cast with Chris Pine, Michelle Rodrigez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant.

Aside from the snippets in the trailer released at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, little is known about what the film will have in store for us. Fans of the much-loved fantasy game D&D have some time to wait as Honor Among Thieves isn't due for release until March 3rd, 2023.

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods'

The sequel to the surprisingly comedic 2019 hit, Shazam! had a trailer drop at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, and fans got another look into the villains that are sure to bring godly destruction upon Billy Batson (Zachary Levi) and his friends. The trailer revealed more about the plot and how our heroes will face their biggest threat to date. From a not-so-subtle nod to the Fast and Furious movies to a much-loved character comedy, it's sure to be a wild ride when the superhero sequel drops at the end of the year.

While the release of Black Adam was pushed to a later date, the sequel to Shazam! was the only reschedueled Warner Brothers project to be pulled forward from its original 2023 release date. Shazam! Fury Of The Gods is now due for release just in time for Christmas on December 21st, 2022.

'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania'

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed a star-studded lineup for what's to come next in the MCU when he gave fans a glimpse into Phases 5 and 6. Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania will follow the events of Ant-Man And The Wasp, Avengers: Endgame, and Loki season one.

While the official plot remains unknown, we know that Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), and her parents, Hank and Janet (Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer), will be exploring the Quantum Realm in more depth than previously seen. The release of Ant-Man And The Wasp will bring on the highly anticipated Phase 5 of the MCU when it hits theaters on February 17th, 2023.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3'

Our lovable a-holes are heading back to the big screens! After Thor: Love And Thunder received wildly mixed reviews from fans and critics, it's safe to say we're excited to see how the GotG's third stand-alone movie plays out with the return of our goofy Guardians. Written and directed by James Gunn, we can't wait to see what he has in store for us.

Sadly, we know little to nothing about the plot of the upcoming Phase 5 project. However, a brief premise from IMDb states, "Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own - a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful." The Guardians of the Galaxy will return on May 6th, 2023, when the third installment of the MCU's Phase 5 hits the big screen.

'Blade'

Marvel revealed at San Diego Comic-Con that a new Blade project was finally in the works after fans had been begging for a new film with the iconic vampire hunter for years. Not a lot has been revealed about the plot so far. But is known that the multi-Oscar winner Mahershala Ali will star in the title role and that Bassam Tariq has been brought in by Marvel to direct.

Marvel fans have wanted a new Blade movie for what feels like an eternity! Sadly, they will have to wait a little longer since Marvel revealed that the movie won't release until November 3rd, 2023, marking the seventh installment of the MCUs Phase 5.

'John Wick Chapter 4'

The John Wick films are renowned for being incredibly gruesome in places, and it's safe to assume that the upcoming installment won't differ on that front. Filming completed a few years ago, and all we have to do now is wait to see Keanu Reeves back on our big screens.

Originally set for release in May 2021, the film was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. John Wick's fourth installment is a direct sequel that follows on from John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum and is now due for release on March 24th next year, almost two years later than planned. One thing's for certain, we're all ready to see Reeves back in that suit kicking ass once again.

MCU Phase 6

SDCC gave fans a timeline of the upcoming plan for the MCU, revealing snippets of what's to come in Phases Five and Six. While we may have only gotten the release dates for three new Phase Six projects, they are projects that instantly instilled excitement in millions. The long-awaited Fantastic Four MCU-verse solo movie and two brand-new Avengers films were revealed, with The Kang Dynasty releasing on May 2nd, 2025, and Secret Wars following on November 7th.

Following the bombshell of a reveal in Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness, in which The Fantastic Four officially became a part of the MCU, Feige revealed to fans at Comic-Con that there would be a solo F4 movie to follow as part of Phase 6. The stand-alone MCU take doesn't yet have a plot, but it does have a release date. Fans can expect the film hit theaters on November 8th, 2024.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

San Diego Comic-Con brought a trailer we've all been excited, albeit a little emotionally unprepared, to see. After the devastating loss of Chadwick Boseman to a battle with colon cancer in 2020, Marvel took a different approach with the upcoming Black Panther sequel when they chose not to recast him.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will see the leaders of Wakanda unite to fight for and protect their land after the death of King T'Challa. The film will undoubtedly pay tribute to Chadwick with the emotional next chapter in the King of Wakanda's story, set to release on November 11th, 2022.

