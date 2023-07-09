This year will mark an unusual edition for the San Diego Comic-Con, as the popular event will face several setbacks in order to celebrate pop culture. Major studios, such as Disney and Warner Bros., have announced that they won't make an appearance this year. In previous iterations of the event, representatives for each studio hosted presentations at Hall H, giving attendants some previews related to the big films they were working on. That won't be the case this time around, but the iconic convention is still ready to bring the best they have to offer on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23.

Saturday will bring out Futurama, Star Trek, and Abbott Elementary as its biggest presentations, showcasing some of the most anticipated television premieres of the rest of the year. After a decade frozen in place, Futurama is coming back with brand-new episodes, marking the second time the series has been revived in its history. On the other hand, reveals for three different projects await those attending the Star Trek panel, as the future Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be discussed in the panel. And finally, Abbott Elementary will return at some point in the future, with filming currently delayed due to the Writers Guild of America strike.

On the other hand, Sunday will turn out to be a very quiet day for San Diego Comic-Con, taking into account the amount of activity that will take place during the first three days of the convention. For the first time in the event's history, nothing has been scheduled to take place in Hall H. And in other rooms, a sing-along screening of one of this summer's biggest hits will take viewers under the sea when The Little Mermaid makes her presence known in the event. And Sesame Street will delight the youngest members of the audience when a special episode from the classic educational series is screened. There's something for everyone to enjoy and it has been one of the most important places for pop culture to be in recent years.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,' 'The Walking Dead' Headline Thursday and Friday Panels at SDCC

Legendary's Mysterious Presentation

On Saturday, July 22, Legendary Pictures will arrive at Hall H to talk about what they're currently working on. While no specific project was mentioned, the studio is in the middle of developing the Minecraft adaptation starring Jason Momoa. Legendary was also the production company behind Dune: Part Two, one of this year's most anticipated releases and a sequel to Denis Villeneuve's epic blockbuster about a boy growing towards his destiny. It remains to be seen which project will be discussed during the presentation, or if the company will surprise audiences with something that hasn't been announced yet.

SDCC 2023 will run from July 20 through 23. Check out the full schedule on the official website or see the full details of some of the highlights below.

SATURDAY, JULY 22

That ’70s Show 25th Anniversary

Debra Jo Rupp (actress, That ’70s Show, That ’90s Show) and Kurtwood Smith (actor, That ’70s Show, That ’90s Show) discuss 25 years of the iconic show and its impact on their careers. Debra Jo and Kurtwood will engage in a fan Q&A session following the presentation.

10:00am - 11:00am (Indigo Ballroom)

Inside the Writers’ Room: Building a Better Future for Writers

Showrunner Mark A. Altman (Pandora, The Librarians, Castle) moderates this annual panel, reuniting some of the biggest showrunners and writers in the business to share their insights into the state of television today and what’s at stake as writers fight for their futures. You’ll hear from Terry Matalas (Star Trek: Picard Season 3, 12 Monkeys), Gabrielle Stanton (The Summer I Turned Pretty, Haven), Ashley E. Miller (DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, Fringe, Black Sails), Kay Reindl (Shining Vale, Swamp Thing), Deric A. Hughes (Quantum Leap, Legacies), Christopher Cantwell (Halt & Catch Fire, Paper Girls), Anslem Richardson (The Boys, Timeless), VJ Boyd (Justified, SWAT), Marc Bernardin (Carnival Row, Masters of the Universe: Revelations), Amy Berg (Warrior Nun, Counterpart), and Steven Melching (Star Wars Rebels, The Clone Wars, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood).

10:00am - 11:30am (Room 24ABC)

Legendary Entertainment

Programming TBA

11:00am - 12:00pm (Hall H)

Futurama

You won’t want to miss the world premiere screening of the beloved sci-fi animated series Futurama before new episodes debut on Hulu on July 24. After a 10-year hiatus, Futurama has sprung triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries, including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile, there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.

11:00am - 11:45am (Ballroom 20)

Heels Season 2 Preview

Michael Waldron, Stephen Amell (Arrow), Alexander Ludwig (Vikings) Alison Luff (New Amsterdam), Mary McCormack (Deep Impact, The L Word), Kelli Berglund (The Goldbergs, The Animal Kingdom), Allen Maldonado (House Party, The Wonder Years), and Chris Bauer (Survivor’s Remorse, True Blood) discuss Heels, the small-town sports drama series based on a wrestling league in rural Georgia. It is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling as two brothers and rivals, Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig), are at war over their late father’s legacy while working to find their identity and their individual versions of success.

11:15am - 12:15pm

American Dad!

Emmy Award–winning animated comedy American Dad! is back in action at Comic-Con for another year! Don’t miss all the fun that the Smith family has in store before all-new episodes return to TBS this fall.

12:00pm - 12:45pm (Ballroom 20)

Gala Film: Ghosts of Ruin

Battle Island and Gala Films are proud to present a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the dystopian future world of the upcoming series Ghosts of Ruin. Voice talent—including Tony Revolori, K-Pop star AleXa, Josh Keaton, Karen Strassman, and John Bentley—will be joined by the creative team led by Hans Zimmer’s Bleeding Fingers Music’s Giovoni Rios, Hendric Beunk, and Russel Emanuel, along with the series’ showrunner/executive producer Michael Ryan and creator/executive producer P. J. Accetterro to discuss creating the unique new animated series. Moderated by Coy Jandreau.

12:15pm - 1:15pm (Hall H)

Abbott Elementary Class in Session

The stars of ABC’s Abbott Elementary take the stage to discuss the breakout hit.

12:30pm - 1:30pm (Indigo Ballroom)

Family Guy

Award-winning and fan-favorite series, Family Guy returns to Comic-Con for another iconic year. Join in on the Griffin family fun as they celebrate one of the longest-running shows on television, with over 400 episodes and more all-new episodes coming to FOX this fall.

12:45pm - 1:30pm (Ballroom 20)

Star Trek Universe

The fan-favorite Star Trek universe panel returns to Comic-Con, featuring exclusive content from Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

1:30pm - 3:00pm (Hall H)

TV Guide Magazine's Fan Favorites 2023

It’s the ultimate fandom mashup! The official magazine of television brings together stars from some of your genre-TV favorites for a lively hang that’s always a hoot. From personal tales of fan encounters and backstage antics to their own TV obsessions and an expanded audience Q&A, this has been a must-see event of Comic-Con for over a decade!

1:45pm - 2:30pm (Ballroom 20)

Entertainment Weekly: Bold School

In EW’s Bold School series, power players in the entertainment industry share anecdotes about life lessons, how they found their voice, and how to pay it forward. Join a lively discussion among fierce, fearless female and/or nonbinary forces in entertainment, opening up about the power and privilege of taking on roles that redefine the rules and refuse to yield.

3:15pm - 4:15pm (Hall H)

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 2

Fans will get exclusive, first-look access to Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire Season 2.

3:45pm - 4:45pm (Ballroom 20)

William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill

The icon himself, William Shatner, hosts an entertaining discussion about his illustrious career, spotlighted by his two most recent adventures: Legion M’s new documentary, You Can Call Me Bill, and the famed sci-fi captain’s real-life journey into space! Beam into Hall H for a lively chat between Shatner, doc director Alexandre O. Philippe (The People vs. George Lucas, Lynch/Oz), Legion M executives Jeff Annison and David Baxter, and some very special surprise guests. Publicist Gary Miereanu moderates the festivities.

4:30pm - 6:00pm (Hall H)

Critical Role: Fireside Chat and Cast Q&A

A fireside chat and short Q&A session with the founders and cast members of Critical Role, including Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us: Parts I & II), Marisha Ray (Final Fantasy XV: Comrades), Taliesin Jaffe (World of Warcraft), Matthew Mercer (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom), Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Travis Willingham (Marvel’s Avengers), and Liam O’Brien (Star Wars: The Bad Batch).

4:45pm - 5:45pm (Ballroom 20)

The 2023 Comic-Con International Masquerade

The Ballroom 20 stage becomes a celebration of costuming with a cosplay competition of impressive re-created and original design costumes crafted by our talented attendees! Not a dance or party, it’s a show on a stage with trophies, cash prizes, and other awards. Doors open for audience seating at 8:00 PM, but picking up a free ticket early will save you some line-waiting later. Free tickets are given out at 12 noon Saturday near Ballroom 20, and also at the Masquerade Desk after 3:00 PM. Those without tickets are still welcome if seating is available. The master and mistress of ceremonies will be writers/artists Phil Foglio and Kaja Foglio, with special live intermission entertainment from The Corps Dance Crew and the Saber Guild Star Wars performance group.

8:30pm - 10:30pm (Ballroom 20)

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Dynamite Entertainment Disney Titles 2023

With its all-new tales for Gargoyles, Darkwing Duck, and Disney Villains, Dynamite has become one of the premiere publishers of Disney comics, and they’re just getting started! Join Dynamite staff and freelancers as they discuss current and upcoming Disney-Dynamite titles and preview never-before-seen artwork!

11:30am - 12:30pm (Room 23ABC)

Sesame Street Special Premiere

Be the first to experience Sesame Street's new entertaining and informative special starring your favorite Muppets of Sesame Street, who, with the help of celebrity guests, journey out into the world with a mission to help others and give back to communities. The screening will be followed by a panel with Cookie Monster, Elmo, and Andrew Moriarty (coordinating producer/writer).

11:30am - 12:30pm (Room 6BCF)

The Little Mermaid Sing-Along

You’re invited to raise your voice and be “a part of our world” when The Little Mermaid, visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall’s live-action reimagining of Disney’s Oscar-winning animated musical classic, screens at Comic-Con as a special sing-along edition! The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel (Halle Bailey), a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest daughter of King Triton (Oscar winner Javier Bardem) and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King). While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch Ursula (two-time Academy Award nominee Melissa McCarthy), which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life—and her father’s crown—in jeopardy. Sing along to the music from multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman, who together won two Oscars for the music in the animated The Little Mermaid, and new lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Come for the film and songs, and stay for whozits and whatzits galore!

12:45pm - 2:45pm (Room 6BCF)

Star Trek: Picard: Backstage and Between the Cracks

Larry "Dr. Trek" Nemecek (Portal 47, The Trek Files) moderates a show-n-tell and tall-tales panel presentation by members of the Star Trek: Picard creative team. The lineup is dependent on work schedule, but it includes Rommél Calderon (visual effects artist/supervisor), Geoffrey Mandel (graphics artist), Dr. Erin MacDonald (science adviser), and Kit Stølen (art director).

1:00pm - 2:00pm (Room 24ABC)

Buffy: Once More with Feeling: An Interactive Whedonverse Musical

Let's end this show with a bang! The powers that be behind Fandom Charities, TheHellmouthCon, and SixDegressOfGeek present an interactive screening of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer musical episode "Once More with Feeling" as Comic-Con's big closing event! Many say this is the finest, funniest, most ingenious episode ever to come out of the Buffyverse. But remember, the best part of the show is up to you! This episode was made for talkin'—back, that is—and singing and shouting and dancing in the aisles, with or without your dry cleaning! Audience participation: it isn't just for Rocky Horror and mob riots anymore. Plus: a surprise guest!

3:00pm - 4:30pm PDT (Room 6BCF)

Gaaays In Spaaace

The reality of the burgeoning space tourism industry has blurred the lines between today’s world and the sci-fi future of series like The Orville and Star Trek. But how do we ensure that universal equality is part of this new frontier for humanity? Deborah Sass (Space Hero, co-CEO), Phil Wocken (World View Enterprises, vice president), Michelle Hanlon (Space Lawyers, For All Moonkind, CEO), Karissa Winters (Innovation Collective), and two of your favorite sci-fi actors (TBA) discuss what can be done today to build a future that goes beyond inclusion. Moderated by Dan Deevy (GIS, founder).

4:00pm - 5:00pm (Room 32AB)