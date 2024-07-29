San Diego Comic-Con returned in full force for 2024, after the festivities were shaken up last year due to the then-ongoing industry strikes. Just about all the heavy hitters were here this year. Marvel, DC, Doctor Who, The Boys, and so many more major franchises took to the stage to share what's next for the next few years of entertainment. While most of their big reveals came from the hallowed Hall H, there were announcements from all across the convention to get fans excited.

With so many announcements making their way across San Diego Comic-Con, it can be easy for some news to slip through the cracks over the weekend. Thankfully, we here at Collider took what we think were the ten biggest stories from the event and put them right here for your reading pleasure. To find out about the ten biggest stories of SDCC 2024, read below to catch up on all the Comic-Con madness.

10 Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Host a Surprise Screening of 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Close

For the first time in Comic-Con history, Marvel Studios hosted two Hall H panels. One of them is the Marvel Studios showcase (which we'll get to), and the other was a special panel about the new record-breaking hit, Deadpool & Wolverine. Only, this wasn't just any ordinary panel. Not only were many of the film's stars like Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in attendance, but they showed the entirety of the new movie to the thousands of fans in attendance, followed by a quick hello from the film's numerous cameos.

Plus, after the panel was over, fans were treated to a special drone show, which ended with a quick tease of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

9 Minnie Driver Will Play Oswalda Cobblepott in 'Batman: Caped Crusader'

Image via Prime Video

Speaking of special screenings, Prime Video and the cast and crew behind Batman: Caped Crusader showed the first episode of the upcoming show in its entirety. The new animated Batman (Hamish Linklater) series takes the titular Caped Crusader back to his roots by taking place in the 1940s, while also showing some new interpretations of some classic characters. One of those characters will be played by Minnie Driver, whose mystery character was revealed to be Oswalda Cobbelpot - a gender-swapped version of the infamous Penguin.

Colin Farrell's The Penguin Returns in New Trailer, Plus Sequel Confirmation

Image via Max

The other variant of Oswald Cobblepot had a big SDCC as well, with the upcoming The Batman spin-off, The Penguin. The upcoming limited series picks up where Matt Reeves' acclaimed film left off, with Os (Colin Farrell) entering a gang war with Sophia Falcone (Cristin Milioti). With the recently released new trailer, the end of their conflict will decide the fate of Gotham for generations to come. Also confirmed at SDCC is the news that Colin Farrell will return as The Penguin for The Batman: Part II.

8 'Harley Quinn' Season 5 Gets a New Trailer and a Release Window

Image via Max

Even after surviving the end of DC's doomed streaming service, Harley Quinn is still going strong. The satirical depiction of the DC Universe continues to delight and excite, with the romance between Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) being one of the best in all animation and television. Their love story is continuing in Season 5, which will see the two move to Metropolis and meet its residents like Lena Luthor and Brainiac. Plus, the team in attendance also confirmed the show would be returning later this November.

7 'Creature Commandos' Launches Its First Trailer

Image via DC Studios

The last bit of major DC Animation news we receive sets up the future of DC Studios as we know it. The first project in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new continuity is Creature Commandos, which ushers a brand-new task force into this new version of DC. With Task Force X, otherwise known as the Suicide Squad, disbanded, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) enlists the services of Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) to lead Task Force M, otherwise known as The Creature Commandos. As per the new trailer, the new show will premiere later this December on Max.

6 'Doctor Who' is Getting a New Spin-Off

Image via Disney+

It's a great time to be a Doctor Who fan, and the seemingly endless universe of the English show is going well beyond Ncuti Gatwa's new Doctor. Now, this iteration long-running franchise, Doctor Who is getting a spin-off miniseries in the form of The Lord Between the Land of Sea. Following UNIT, the series will follow Kate Stewart's (Jemma Redgrave) team trying to defend the globe from new threats. Russell Tovey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Alexander Devrient are also set to star in the series. The five-part series is set to come exclusively to Disney+.

5 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 2 Brings Forth One New Trailer to Rule Them All

Image via Prime Video

Amazon is returning to the land of Middle-earth for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, which unveiled a shiny and dare we say precious new trailer. Sauron (Charlie Vickers) has officially returned to Middle-earth and is continuing to sow the seeds of deception among the land's highest institutions. It will take a new fellowship of heroes including the likes of Lady Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) to defeat this enemy, though how much of their good will they need to sacrifice to do so?

4 Soldier Boy and Stormfront Will Lead a New 'The Boys' Prequel Series

Image via Prime Video

For all its mocking of superheroes and their endless barrage of spin-offs, The Boys already has several in development. This includes a prequel series that will follow everyone's favorite superhero fascists, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and Stormfront (Aya Cash). Fans will get to see them during their so-called glory days as "heroes" during World War II, and perhaps present their various crimes against humanity before either of them met Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) or Homelander (Antony Starr).