With San Diego Comic-Con just under a month away from returning once again, major companies are starting to roll out their plans for the peak of all things pop culture. A number of studios from Netflix to Universal have decided to forgo their usual convention appearances or, at the very least, scale back their presence, but DC's plans have confirmed the company is going full speed into this year's event. DC Booth #4645 is getting a makeover on the show floor of the 2023 convention and with it comes a whole host of exclusive merchandise, panels, reveals, and screenings from July 19 through 23.

As always, DC has secured a veritable host of superstars from in and around the comic book world to appear in panels and signings for fans. Chief among them is recently-appointed DC Comics President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee along with legendary award-winning comic artist and co-founder and CEO of MacFarlane Toys Todd McFarlane. In terms of the panels, DC has gathered no shortage of talented artists, including Joshua Williamson, Josh Trujillo, Tom King, Tom Taylor, Mitch Gerads, Nicola Scott, Tini Howard, Ram V, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Nicole Maines, and Sina Grace to discuss the future of the many comics and characters currently ongoing throughout the many DC projects underway.

Those in attendance will also be able to attend the world premiere screening of DC's new animated feature Justice League: Warworld. Starring Jensen Ackles, Stana Katic, and Darren Criss as Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman respectively, the film sees the three heroes uniting to form an unbreakable resistance after being whisked away to the brutal Warworld. Together, they face the daunting task of freeing an entire planet known for its unending gladiatorial combat. On Wednesday, July 19, in Ballroom 20, the latest episode of Teen Titans Go! will also be screened early courtesy of Warner Bros. Television along with the first episode of the three-part Max original docuseries Superpowered: The DC Story which begins streaming on July 20.

Image via Warner Bros.

DC Comes to SDCC Packed With Exclusive Merchandise

Of course, DC's booth will come kitted out with exclusive comic issues and other merchandise that can only be found at SDCC. In anticipation of Blue Beetle reaching theaters later this year, DC Shop will offer a limited inventory of three shirts inspired by Jaime Reyes. Aside from that, limited quantities of a "Dawn of DC" enamel pin, t-shirt, and zip-front hoodie, t-shirts featuring art from Bill Sienkiewicz, Jill Thompson, Eric Tan, and Phantom City Creative will be available alongside DC caps from 9Forty, a Gotham City Classics Batmobile Collector Pin Set featuring the 1966, 1989, 1992 and 1995 Batmobiles and a mystery pin exclusive to SDCC, and more which will be unveiled at a later date. Comic fans will have no shortage of issues and graphic novels to pick from, including SDCC-exclusive hardcovers for Nightwing Vol. 1: Leaping Into the Light, Poison Ivy Vol. 1: The Virtuous Cycle, and Batman by Grant Morrison Omnibus Vol. 1, limited-quantity chase products including Sandman Helm Masterpiece Edition, limited edition printings of Superman “Big Blue” Edition, Silver Screen Editions of Batman #655, Booster Gold #1, Authority #1 and Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow #1, and a facsimile blank sketch cover variant of Batman #655.

McFarlane Toys is also expected to bring a fair few surprises to the convention as they once again partner with DC. Pre-orders for their wide selection of superhero figures and toys from DC Multiverse and DC Direct will be available at the DC booth, though fans will have to wait for the toy company to unveil more about its SDCC plans. Finally, playing card company Cartamundi will bring DC Hybrid Trading Cards by Hro to the table featuring iconic characters from throughout the company's history. A QR code will also be available on every card to unlock its digital twin on Hro's website. More information on the collection is being kept close to the vest until July 12.

Image via DC

See the full future of DC on display at SDCC from July 19 through July 23. Check out DC's full convention schedule below.

Thursday, July 20:

10:30-11:30 am. Building the DC Universe on WEBTOON - Marie Javins (DC Editor-in-Chief), David Lee (VP of content for WEBTOON), CRC Payne (Batman: Wayne Family Adventures), Manou Azumi (Vixen: NYC), Patrick Young (Red Hood), and moderator Rosie Knight (Den of Geek) discuss bringing classic DC Super Heroes to WEBTOON. Room 4

11:00-12:30 pm. Max Original Animation Presents - Join Max Original Animation for a celebration of new and returning animated series including an expansion in the “Adventure Time'' universe, ADVENTURE TIME: FIONNA & CAKE; a new animated series YOUNG LOVE, based on the characters from Matthew A. Cherry and Sony Pictures Animation’s Oscar-winning animated short, “Hair Love”; and a preview of the upcoming fourth season for the fan-favorite HARLEY QUINN. The panel will feature exclusive sneak peeks, surprise guests, and more that you won’t want to miss! The panel will be moderated by Damian Holbrook (TV Guide Magazine). Ballroom 20

11:30-12:30 pm. Between Two Toms - DC’s Tom King (Wonder Woman) and Tom Taylor(Titans) are kicking off San Diego Comic-Con together by discussing comics, and more. Celebrity guests between the Toms this year will include Nicola Scott (Titans) and Mitch Gerads (Batman: The Brave and the Bold). Room 6DE

12:45-1:45 pm. Gotham City - Whether it’s in the past, present, or future, Gotham City has been the backdrop for some of the greatest stories in DC history featuring Batman, his allies and his foes. Join DC storytellers Tom King, Tini Howard, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Ram V, Belén Ortega, and a surprise guest or two to find out what’s to come for The Dark Knight and the other Super Heroes and Super-Villains that make Gotham City the place to be in the DCU! Room 6DE

Friday, July 21:

12:30-1:30 pm. Dawn of DC - With epic new storylines, over 20 exciting new titles, superstar creative teams, and villains that have pushed the Super Heroes beyond their limits in bold adventures, the “Dawn of DC” has been in full swing all year. Hear directly from some of the superstar writers and artists behind your favorite stories, including Ram V. (Detective Comics), Joshua Williamson (Batman & Robin), Nicola Scott (Titans), Tom King (Wonder Woman), Joanne Starer (Fire and Ice), Josh Trujilo (Blue Beetle) andTom Taylor (Titans). Room 6DE

1:45-2:45 pm. Dawn of DC: Knight Terrors - It’s not all just a dream! The next chapter of “Dawn of DC” is here and Knight Terrors architect Joshua Williamson (Knight Terrors)with special guests Jeremy Adams (Knight Terrors: Green Lantern), Dennis Culver(Knight Terrors: Zatanna), and more preview what haunts the dreams of DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains. Room 6DE.

6:00-7:00 pm. Jim Lee & Friends - Jim Lee (DC President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer)is on hand to bring out a few of his friends for discussions and reveals that will have everyone talking long after the Con is over! You won’t want to miss this. Room 6A

9:00-11:00 pm. Justice League: Warworld - Be among the first fans to see Warner Bros. Animation’s all-new, feature-length film “Justice League: Warworld” at this World Premiere screening. In this R-rated film, DC’s Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman find themselves in mysterious lands and precarious circumstances with no memory of how they arrived there and only vague recollections of their true selves. There will also be a panel discussion in addition to the World Premiere screening. “Justice League: Warworld” will be available to own on Digital, 4K Ultra HDTM, and Blu-rayTM on July 25, 2023. Ballroom 20

Saturday, July 22:

12:30-1:30 pm. The World of Metropolis - Superman isn’t the only force to be reckoned with in Metropolis. The top comic book writers and artists working on stories in the City of Tomorrow, including Joshua Williamson (Superman), Sina Grace (Superman: The Harvests of Youth), Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Action Comics) and a few more surprise guests, provide exclusive details on what fans can expect in some of the most action-packed comics. Room 6DE

Sunday, July 23:

11:15-12:15 pm. DC Books for Young Readers - DC showcases some of the creators behind the publisher’s popular middle-grade and young-adult graphic novels, with exciting announcements about titles arriving soon! Star writers and artists will be discussing their projects, including Nicole Maines (Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story), Sina Grace(Superman: The Harvests of Youth), Penelope and Jerry Gaylord (Diana and the Hero's Journey; Clark & Lex), Jeffrey Brown (Batman and Robin and Howard), and Jim Benton (Fann Club: Batman Squad), with a surprise guest. Room 6DE