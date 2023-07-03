James Gunn may have announced his new Superman and Lois Lane, but fans hoping to hear more about his upcoming Superman: Legacy at San Diego Comic-Con will be saddened to hear that the event has found its kryptonite - striking writers.

Gunn recently shared an Instagram picture of himself alongside the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the concluding film in the trilogy, and his final project with Marvel Studios, making what looks like its final week in the box office top 10 after an excellent run. The snapshot showcases Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Sean Gunn, all exuding a warm camaraderie that we've come to expect from our favorite A-holes. However, Gunn's comment section on the post brought forth the news of his absence at the upcoming Comic-Con event. When a fan asked if we could expect to see him at the event, he responded: “I won’t be there this year but probably next."

Gunn, who has been a familiar face at San Diego Comic-Con Hall H in past years, will not be attending the event this year. This absence comes at a time when DC Studios is undergoing restructuring and moving away from the remnants of Zack Snyder's abandoned DC Extended Universe. Some view this decision as a signal of the diminishing impact of the event, which traditionally served as a platform for major film announcements from Marvel Studios, DC films, Universal's Fast & Furious franchise, and more.

You Can't Spell SDCC Without DC

Warner Bros. Discovery hasn't yet made a formal announcement that DC Studios isn't going to be appearing at SDCC, but Gunn's statement can be taken as a pretty strong indication that DC won't be using the event to build up any hype for Gunn and Peter Safran's DC movie reset, which will, as noted, begin with Gunn's upcoming Superman: Legacy.

It does seem like something of a missed opportunity, however. Most of the big hitters in the movie industry, particularly DC's main rivals, Marvel Studios, have chosen to skip this year's event, alongside Netflix, Universal Pictures, HBO, and Sony Pictures. After the year Marvel has been having, the chance to make inroads could have been seen as something of an open goal for DC.

However, Gunn clearly doesn't see the event as a priority, particularly against the backdrop of the ongoing WGA Strike, which has been the key factor in the studios dropping out of the event. Most stars involved in promoting larger projects have chosen not to be involved in any studio-backed fare due to not wishing to violate the terms of the strike. Gunn, a writer as well, will be mindful of that. If there's any news to come from DC, it'll come from the man himself, no matter where he is.

