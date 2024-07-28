The Big Picture Mayfair Witches' season 2 gets a trailer at San Diego Comic Con.

Even with mixed fan reactions, the show stays true to the book series.

Anne Rice's legacy lives on as her works, including Mayfair Witches, will be available on Netflix from August.

Anne Rice's legacy was out in full force at San Diego Comic Con. Both shows based on her works: Interview With the Vampire and Mayfair Witches were already spotted in larger than life poster form. Now, we're learning more about what's to come for the second season of Mayfair Witches after the Season 1 finale last winter. The show follows the plot of Rice's book series Lives of the Mayfair Witches. The show features Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), a brilliant surgeon who begins to unravel the mystery of her biological family, Mayfair's.

The witchy mystery has been met with mixed fan reaction, especially in comparison to Interview With the Vampire, but seems to at least follow the books in a way where 'it's too different from the books' is not a chief complaint among viewers. The Season 1 finale left off with Rowan giving birth to her son. Not much has been revealed so far for season two until now, but Daddario has previously mentioned that we're getting new settings in Season 2. "We get to have some Irish backdrops. So, we'll see how that changes the flavor of the show." At SDCC today, a trailer was officially dropped. With Daddario narrating as Rowan, she says "it has to stop." And "I'm going to take care of it." Take care of what, exactly? Time will tell.

There will also be new cast members coming to the sophomore season of Mayfair Witches. It's been previously announced that Thora Birch (yes, Dani, from Hocus Pocus) will star as Gifford Mayfair, Ted Levine as Julien Mayfair, Alyssa Jirrels as Moira Mayfair and Ben Feldman as Sam "Lark" Larkin in Season 2.

Catch Up on Mayfair Witches In A New Way August 19

A little over four years ago, it was announced that AMC had struck a deal for the rights to the works of Anne Rice. Rice and her son previously were in talks with Hulu and Paramount, but shopped around until the works found a home with AMC. Rice passed the following year in 2021, not living to see the success that would come from the series, Interview With the Vampire. The book series was previously adapted as a film in the 90s starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. The reworked concept breathed fresh life (ironically) into the franchise which Rice was known for being protective of.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Mayfair Witches along with Interview With the Vampire and 11 other shows would be streaming on Netflix come August. They're not leaving AMC+ but rather, the shows will have a new audience to enjoy them, especially as fans wait for future seasons of Mayfair Witches and Interview With the Vampire.

Stay tuned at Collider for more news from San Diego Comic Con.

Watch the Season 2 trailer below:

You can stream Mayfair Witches on AMC+ in the US.

