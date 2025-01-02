Aside from the news that David Fincher was going to be taking on an English language adaptation of Squid Game, the Korean thriller series that is still the most-watched show in Netflix history, another of the year’s biggest news drops came when it was announced that Se7en was going to be re-released in theaters in 2025 to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary. Screenings for the film are going to begin tomorrow, January 3, and fans are dying to know how it will differ 30 years later. During a recent interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Fincher was asked what needed changing in Se7en for the film to be re-released in 4K without altering its identity, and here's what he had to say:

"There was a sequence where two actors, who shall remain unnamed, are meeting at a bar to discuss their kind of collective ennui about the case in front of them. This was a one-night shoot, and we had to move very, very quickly, and we had to load in. We shot the thing, I don't know, probably close to eight or nine hours, and I had 14 or 15 takes of each setup, and there's probably like five or six setups, but when you pick the ones that mean the most to you in terms of a performance, every once in a while, you're going to have technological malfeasance. In this case, there was this unasked-for and unearned camera pan where a character moved, and then the camera panned over to follow them but followed them late and overshot them and ended up seeing more of the bar than was intended. But the performance in it was so good that we went with it. Well, in this case, we can take that and go, 'What's the issue here with stabilizing this pan that happens at such an inopportune time?' There was no issue in terms of the background. We had enough of the background, but at the beginning of it, we had cleaved off one of the actor's shoulders, and he's wearing a black leather jacket, and there's no data. We don't know how that shoulder connects to the sleeve and the kind of supple wrinkling and deformation of the leather in that jacket. So I asked, 'Based on these other takes that we have, can we restore this jacket so that I can take this pan out because this pan happens at such a clumsy time? It’s right as I want to watch a reaction, and the camera's moving.' And we didn't know if we could. So, we took three or four different shots from earlier, which had a jacket in them that we liked, and then we input that, and then we had it spit back out AI, and then took the background from where the camera landed and just composited them together. So, it ends up being the most thrillingly stupid fix in the world because if you see it, we didn't do our jobs. And you probably won't see it. You probably won't be aware that it's happened. But you look at it, and you just think to yourself, 'It's so nice that we can fix that kind of stuff today.'"

It’s fascinating to hear Fincher, who has been nominated for three Oscars in his career for his directorial work, give the audience a peek behind the scenes at how things can be changed ahead of a major re-release. While it’s likely something that most general audience members wouldn’t ever have noticed, it’s small details like that that ultimately make going to the theaters for a 30-year-old movie worth it. Se7en was released in 1995 and earned scores of 82% from critics and 95% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes on its way to grossing $327 million at the worldwide box office against a $33 million budget. These numbers equate to more than $675 million in 2024, factoring in inflation, a total that would put Se7en just behind Dune: Part Two as the sixth-highest-grossing movie of the year.

Who Stars in ‘Se7en’?

Se7en follows two detectives, a new rookie on the job and a seasoned veteran, who work together to chase down a serial killer using the seven deadly sins as his motives for killing. Morgan Freeman stars as the veteran detective, Somerset, and Brad Pitt stars opposite him as the rookie on the job, Mills. Gwyneth Paltrow also features in the film as Tracy, with Richard Roundtree and Dominique Jennings both playing supporting roles as well. For those who won’t be able to make it out to the theater for the re-release, Se7en is also available to watch for free on Pluto TV.

David Fincher’s Se7en will return to theaters soon to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage and find tickets below for limited showings near you.

Your changes have been saved Se7en Two detectives, a rookie and a veteran, hunt a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his motives. Director David Fincher Cast Kevin Spacey Brad Pitt , gwyneth paltrow , John C. McGinley , Morgan Freeman Runtime 127 minutes Writers andrew kevin walker Budget $33 million Studio(s) New Line Cinema Expand

