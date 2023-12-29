The Big Picture Se7en, a cult classic crime thriller, is soon releasing in 4K Blu-ray with two different packaging options.

The special edition and ultimate collector's edition come with additional material like comic books, art cards, posters, and more.

The movie, despite initial mixed reviews, has gained a massive following over the years and is regarded as influential in the genre.

“What’s in the box?” Well, now we have an answer, it's Se7en 4K Blu-ray – the Special Edition and an Ultimate Collector's Edition which fans can own and keep the film forever on their shelves. The fan-favorite David Fincher film will soon be available in 4K in two different packaging options with lots of additional material.

The special edition will come with the film on 4K UHD and Blu-ray, a Steelbook case, 7x Deadly Sin Comic Books and Crime Scene Art Cards, a John Doe 38-page Booklet, a Double-Sided A3 Poster, an Investigation Chalkboard Art Card, a Numbered Sticker of Authenticity and more all wrapped up in the deluxe "what's in the box?" packaging. While the Ultimate Collector’s Edition contains 4K UHD and Blu-ray, a John Doe 38-page Booklet, 7x Deadly Sin Crime Scene Art Cards, an A3 poster, a Steelbook with a Slipcase, Help Me Glow-in-the-Dark Art Card & Investigation Chalkboard Art Card and more. With so many goodies to dig into and the “what’s in the box” theme, the movie will make an invaluable addition to any fan’s collection.

‘Se7en’ is a Cult Classic

Se7en debuted in 1995 to mixed reviews with critics favoring performances but criticizing the dark cinematography of the movie and the implied violence, however, over the years it developed a mass following and is now regarded as one of the most influential crime, thriller movies. Since Seven’s success, a generation of filmmakers have adopted the film’s aesthetic, style, and premise to tell more stories. The movie’s ambiguous but effective ending is among one of the best in cinematic history. The movie was a surprise hit at the box office and grossed $327.3 million worldwide on a $34 million budget. The movie helped Fincher revitalize his career back in the day and cemented Brad Pitt as a more serious drama actor.

The movie cast Pitt as David Mills, Morgan Freeman as William Somerset, Gwyneth Paltrow as Tracy Mills, R. Lee Ermey as Police Captain, John C. McGinley as California: A SWAT team leader, Kevin Spacey as serial killer John Doe, and Richard Roundtree as Martin Talbot. Further rounding off the cast are Julie Araskog as Mrs. Gould, John Cassini as Officer Davis, Reg E. Cathey as Doctor Santiago, Peter Crombie as Doctor O'Neil, Richard Portnow as Doctor Beardsley, Richard Schiff as Mark Swarr, and many more.

You can pre-order the box sets on Amazon and Walmart with the same January 12th release date and learn more about the feature here. The film is streaming on Max in the U.S.

Se7en Two detectives, a rookie and a veteran, hunt a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his motives.

