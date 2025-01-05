The horror film Nosferatu wasn’t the only holiday hit to pass a coveted box office milestone this weekend. Director David Fincher’s breakout hit, Se7en, was re-released in 200 domestic locations in celebration of its 30th anniversary. Starring Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman, Se7en was among the biggest hits of 1995, grossing over $300 million worldwide. In the years since, it has only grown in relevance, consistently topping best-of lists — it’s among the highest-rated movies on both IMDb and Letterboxd, and remains something of a calling-card for Fincher.

This weekend, the film generated over $900,000 domestically, taking its running total past the $100 million milestone. Se7en’s global haul will likely pass the $330 million mark some time this week. A stylish neo-noir detective drama set in a fictitious city, the movie followed two detectives as they tailed a menacing serial killer who commits murders based on the Seven Deadly Sins. Played by disgraced and canceled actor Kevin Spacey, the character of John Doe played a pivotal role in what is considered one of the most memorable climaxes in modern cinema.

Se7en is considered a classic now, but divided critics at the time of its release. It holds an 83% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and an even better 95% audience score. Fincher went on to direct several films about serial killers, such as Zodiac and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and was also involved in the Netflix series Mindhunter. He hasn’t directed a theatrical release in over a decade, and appears to be working exclusively on streaming projects. His last release was The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender.

Produced on a reported budget of over $30 million, Se7en was acclaimed for its striking opening credits sequence, Darius Khondji’s evocative cinematography, and its shocking climax. Recently, several re-releases have generated incredible interest among audiences; chief among them are Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, which pushed the film’s domestic gross past the $200 million mark, and the stop-motion animation Coraline, which grossed over $50 million worldwide through the re-release alone.

