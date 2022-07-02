The Sea Beast, an exciting new animated movie from Netflix, is almost here. Ahead of the movie's release, Milan Records has shared an original song from the movie. Titled "Captain Crow," the sea shanty is a lively complement to the adventurous story. The song was written by Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe and is available wherever you listen to music. Along with the song itself, the official lyric music video was released.

"Captain Crow" tells the story of the legendary Captain Crow (Jared Harris), one of the most feared and successful monster hunters. The lyric video opens as a group of children read about the monster hunters, including the best of them all: the captain. It then launches into the rousing tale of Captain Crow and his methods of taking down monsters and protecting the high seas. As it plays, the video intermingles still images and footage from The Sea Beast. Viewers see drawings of the monsters and other sea-related images while the footage showcases the townspeople praising Captain Crow and others embarking on a quest to stop the monsters.

The Sea Beast is set in an era when monsters roamed the seas and those who hunted them were lauded as heroes. One such hero is the beloved Jacob Holland (Karl Urban). When a young person named Maisie Brumble (Zaris-Angel Hator) stows away on Jacob's ship, the pair become unlikely allies and travel into uncharted territory to make history.

RELATED: 'The Sea Beast': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

The Sea Beast features the voice talents of Harris, Urban, Hator, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Kathy Burke, Dan Stevens, and Kaya McLean. Director Chris Williams co-wrote the screenplay with Benjamin and produced the film alongside Jed Schlanger. GRAMMY-award winner Mark Mancina composed the score.

About "Captain Crow," Benjamin and O'Keefe said in a statement:

“Every great sea adventure needs a great sea shanty. For this song, we looked to our ancestral Irish tradition of cheerfully bloodthirsty tunes with great melodies. Ironically, we’ve written cheerfully bloodthirsty songs before for musicals like 'Heathers' and 'Mean Girls,' but here was a chance to write one to be hollered in a dockside tavern. We hope sea dogs of all kinds will belt it until the oceans are safe or the pub closes.”

About the overall soundtrack, Mancina said:

“How grateful I am for the opportunity to have composed 'The Sea Beast’s original score. A successful score, in my opinion, is one that deeply enhances the film, yet can stand on its own. I think our team accomplished that with this score. It was also a great pleasure to collaborate once again with the brilliant Chris Williams.”

The Sea Beast arrives on Netflix on July 8. Check out the lyric video for "Captain Crow" below: