The Sea Beast creator Chris Williams has set his next project at with Netflix, revealing that he is woking on a fantasy story based on a cohesive world he describes as being tonally based on beloved fantasy properties. In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, the Sea Beast creator explained that the story is not a parody or something that makes fun of the genre it is based on, but a story that has a light and refreshing perspective.

He added that he wants the project to be like Game of Thrones or Lord of the Rings in the sense that it has a world with history prior to the point where the story begins. He also described its world building as similar to Lord of the Rings, where there is a huge world with multiple events happening outside the main story. Williams explained his premise, saying:

“I pitched an original fantasy story. And it would be similar to Sea Beast in that I would create a completely cohesive world. Tonally, it would be between Lord of the Rings and Princess Bride.”

According to Williams, he is actively working on developing both his new project and a sequel to Sea Beast. He stated that it was not his intention to do both at the same time, adding that Netflix executives have given him the option to decide which movie to make first between the two, but he has decided to explore both at the same time. He said: “I’m exploring both, writing outlines, pitching ideas and talking to Sullivan,” referring to Owen Sullivan, who is Sea Beast’s head of story, and who will co-direct on the sequel.

Image via Netflix

While talking about the end of Sea Beast, Williams also hinted what to expect from the sequel. He noted that he thought about the idea of Jacob (Karl Urban) suddenly becoming a parent to a willful kid. He said the father-daughter relationship is complicated, adding that the idea of the new family became interesting to him after he reevaluated the ending of Sea Beast. The first film followed the journey of a sea beast hunting ship and its crew and their star pupil, Jacob. Jacob believes his job as a sea beast hunter is the most noble profession, which makes him a hero to many, however, things starts to change when he meets Maisie Brumble (Zaris-Angel Hator), an orphan who begins to question everything she’s been taught after she meets a friendly sea beast. The cast also included Jared Harris as Captain Crow, Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Sarah Sharpe, Dan Stevens as Admiral Hornagold, Jim Carter and Doon Mackichan as King and Queen.

