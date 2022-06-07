Netflix has revealed a new trailer for The Sea Beast, an upcoming animated film featuring the voice talents of Karl Urban. Coming from Oscar-winning filmmaker Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero 6), The Sea Beast follows a famous monster hunter who becomes unexpectedly responsible for a little girl.

The trailer takes us back to the past, to an age where giant monsters roamed the seas and threatened to sink ships. Monster hunters became legends in this age, inspiring people to wonder about high sea adventures and ferocious battles against colossal creatures. In the trailer, we get to know Maisie (Zaris-Angel Hator), a young girl who spends her days dreaming about the glorious work of the monster hunters. We are also introduced to Jacob Holland (Urban), said to be the mightiest monster hunter in the Seven Seas.

Maisie dreams about joining Jacob’s crew, which will lead her to sneak into the hunter’s ship. Jacob, however, seems to be a reasonable adult, and as soon as he finds the girl, he decides to take her back to the shore. Unfortunately, they get attacked by a Kraken-like creature and end up stranded together on what looks like a deserted island. They’ll meet baby monsters there and realize the giant creatures may not be as dangerous as they seem.

While The Sea Beast promises to be a brand-new adventure, there are some similarities between the movie and Williams’ previous works. Just like Moana, The Sea Beast takes us on an adventure through different islands and a vast sea while unlikely friends learn to fight together for their survival. Friendship and self-sacrifice are also at the core of Big Hero 6, making The Sea Beast resonate with Williams' previous film. As the trailer reveals, Jacob will grow ever closer to Maisie, swearing to do everything to keep her out of danger.

It is also worth noticing that the creatures featured in the highly-anticipated animated film were inspired by real 16th and 17th-century drawings of sea creatures used to warn sailors of dangerous waters worldwide. While we know these drawings were used to explain phenomena people didn’t understand at the time, it’s nice to see the fantasy film looked for references in History.

Williams co-wrote The Sea Beast together with Nell Benjamin (Unhappily Ever After) and produced along with Jed Schlanger. The Sea Beast's voice cast also includes Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Dan Stevens, and Kathy Burke.

The Sea Beast comes to Netflix on July 8. Check out the new trailer below: