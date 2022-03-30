The Sea Beast is one of the most anticipated animated feature films to come to Netflix this year, and this Wednesday, March 30, the production company unveiled the movie’s first official teaser which showcases a gorgeous animated adventure on the high seas.

From Oscar-winning filmmaker Chris Williams, The Sea Beast takes us on an epic journey to where the map end and the unknown awaits. Set in a time when fearsome monsters freely roamed the seas, monster hunters were considered heroes – and none among these was more beloved than Jacob Holland. One day, young Maisie Brumble finds a way to hide aboard his fabled ship and gets paired up with an unexpected ally. Together they will venture into uncharted waters and make history.

Image via Netflix

One cannot watch the trailer without being dazzled by the impressive high-quality animation. Naturally, the animation style is reminiscent of other of Williams’ animated features like Moana and Big Hero 6. Like these two films, The Sea Beast also contains an unlikely friendship in the bond that forms between young Maisie and one of the sailors in Holland’s crew. Although he tells her that a hunting ship is not a place for a child, the trailer makes it seem like Maisie is in an almost perpetual state of awe and childlike wonder at everything new she sees and that this journey she accidentally partakes in will certainly be one that she will remember forever. According to a 2018 report by Variety, the monsters that are part of the film are inspired by the beasts there were depicted on 16th and 17th-century maps.

The film has been a long time in the making, having been announced in 2018. Williams co-wrote the script together with Nell Benjamin, and produced along with Jed Schlanger. The edit was done by Joyce Arrastia and the music was by Mark Mancina. Starring as part of the main voice cast is Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Dan Stevens, and Kathy Burke.

The Sea Beast is coming to take you to an ocean world of fantastical beasts this Summer, on July 8, streaming exclusively on Netflix.

