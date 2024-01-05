SEAL Team focuses on the intimate and professional lives of the Bravo team as they train, plan missions, and execute some of the most dangerous journeys. Fans get to see high-stakes missions, the varying pressures of being on an elite unit of Navy SEALs, as well as personal drama around relationships, friendships, families, and everything in between.

Since 2017, the military drama has followed the lives of Jason Hayes, Raymond "Ray" Perry, Percival "Sonny" Quinn, Omar Hamza, Naima Perry, Lisa Davis, Eric Blackburn, and several other Navy SEALs. Despite the cuts and new additions, this cast has returned for all six seasons. With its seventh and final season on the horizon, let's take a look at our favorite actors and the roles they played on SEAL Team.

Close

SEAL Team SEAL Team is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan, and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them. Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment's notice, and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds. Release Date 2017-00-00 Main Genre Drama Cast David Boreanaz , Max Thieriot , Neil Brown Jr. , A.J. Buckley , Toni Trucks Genres Drama , Action

Watch on Paramount+

David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes

Image via Paramount

Jason Hayes is the battle-worn 20-year leader of the Bravo Team, played by David Boreanaz. Referred to as Bravo 1, he is a phenomenal leader who sticks to his beliefs. However, this headstrong mentality causes problems within his household. As a widower, his two children struggle to find the nurturing side of Hayes, which they desperately need, but on the battlefield, he is a quick thinker and a hero to the team.

Boreanaz became a staple on television from the moment he was cast as Angel on Buffy the Vampire Slayer in 1997. His role was so well received that it turned into its own spinoff show named after his character, Angel. After that, his career skyrocketed even further into stardom with the highly successful series Bones, in which he co-starred as Seeley Booth. Luckily, he was able to accept the role in SEAL Team just after the Bones finale.

Neil Brown Jr. as Raymond "Ray" Perry

Image via Paramount+ Inc.

Neil Brown Jr. is cast as Raymond "Ray" Perry; he oversees all the Bravo Team operations and often has to keep Jason Hayes grounded in his expectations of the crew. He’s actually one of the longest-acting members and is often referred to as the glue that holds them all together.

His acting career started off in 1995 on an episode of WMAC Masters, where he played Jake, but he gained most of his initial recognition in 2010, portraying Guillermo in The Walking Dead, leader of the Vatos gang. Later, Neil Brown Jr. landed a part in Straight Outta Compton as DJ Yella, a member of the N.W.A. rap group. His other roles included shows and movies such as South Beach, Battle: Los Angeles, Harry's Law, and Suits.

A. J. Buckley as Percival "Sonny" Quinn

Image via Paramount+ Inc.

Percival "Sonny" Quinn, or Bravo 3, played by A. J. Buckley, is the action hero of SEAL Team. He’s the shoot-first-ask-questions, later type of character that a team always needs. While his head might be in the clouds chasing women in life, in battle, he’s a juggernaut.

Buckley’s other major television role might be Adam Ross, a crime lab technician in CSI: NY. However, he has a widely recognizable face from his appearances in many famous shows over the years, including Entourage, Supernatural, Justified, The Mentalist, Pure, Narcos, Blue Bloods, and Longmire. He may not be a prominent character in any major blockbuster films, but he did voice Nash in The Good Dinosaur and had roles in Home Sweet Hell and Disturbing Behavior.

Raffi Barsoumian as Omar Hamza

Omar Hamza is a Senior Chief Petty Officer portrayed by Raffi Barsoumian. He took over the role of Bravo 2, a position once held by Ray Perry, and has a greater connection to the Middle East, where many of their battles take place, as his parents are both American immigrants from Syria.

Raffi Barsoumian is an Armenian actor who has made a number of different appearances in television series and films. He is most known for his roles in The Code, where he played Warrant Officer Rami Ahmadi; The Vampire Diaries, in which he portrayed Markos; and Shameless, where he played Bahir.

Parisa J. Fakhri as Naima Perry

Parisa J. Fakhri has had a recurring role on SEAL Team as Naima Perry since Season 1. She is a nurse and also the wife of Ray Perry, who oversees all the Bravo Team operations. Aside from that, her role isn’t a major one in the show, but the pair’s relationship has kept viewers on the edge of their seats at times.

Fakhri is an actress, voice actress, and producer. She has made guest appearances on several television shows, including What We Do in the Shadows, CSI: NY, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and House. Some of her most notable voice roles are for Bra in Dragon Ball GT and Arisa Uotani in Fruits Basket.

Toni Trucks as Lisa Davis

Lisa Davis, played by Toni Trucks, is a Lieutenant Junior Grade on the Bravo team. When she was just 11 years old, her house was burned, and her two sisters, Ronnie and Michelle, remained trapped inside. In an attempt to save both of them, she only succeeded in saving Ronnie. After the death of Michelle, Lisa's mother constantly blamed her for Michelle's death.

Toni Trucks has a diverse skill set in the entertainment industry. She got her start studying musical theater at the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance. But it wasn't until she moved to New York that she made her television debut as the lead in the comedy series Barbershop on Showtime. She has also appeared on Hostages, Veronica Mars, Brothers, Starstruck, The Soul Man, All of Us, and Star Runners.

Judd Lormand as Eric Blackburn

Image via Paramount+ Inc.

Judd Lordmand plays Lieutenant Commander Eric Blackburn. In the first four seasons of SEAL Team, Blackburn is the Bravo Team's commanding officer. Then, in Season 4, he gets promoted to Commander and the new Executive Officer of DEVGRU, leaving the Bravo Team. Still, Blackburn made a strong appearance in Seasons 5 and 6. And with an Instagram post sharing his excitement for Season 7, we can expect to see him come around for the final season.

SEAL Team isn't Judd Lordmand's first rodeo. He's graced screens everywhere with his acting chops in over 70 films and television shows. You may have seen him in Navy Seals vs. Zombies, Hours, Bad Asses, Texas Colton, and The Call. And perhaps, most famously, he’s played Secretary of State Robert McNamara in LBJ opposite Woody Harrelson and a crooked cop in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back opposite Tom Cruise.