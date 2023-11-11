The Big Picture SEAL Team is known for its commitment to authenticity by hiring actual military veterans as cast members, ensuring accurate portrayals of combat and military life.

Mark Semos and Tyler Grey, both former military operators, are key members of SEAL Team, serving as writers, producers, and actors on the show.

SEAL Team initially aired on CBS but was moved to Paramount+ for its sixth season, and was later renewed for a seventh season. Currently, it airs its fifth and sixth season episodes on CBS.

It's not often that TV shows about first responders or military officers actually cast folks with real-life experience in those roles. It makes sense though, as actors can best convey the emotions necessary to carry a story and develop a character. But what if an actor actually had those experiences themselves? Taylor Sheridan does this with his character Travis Wheatley on Yellowstone (Sheridan himself was a cowboy before he was a filmmaker), proving that this is entirely possible. But before Sheridan showed up in a cowboy hat on Yellowstone, SEAL Team gained traction for casting a real-life Navy SEAL as a part of their team.

SEAL Team SEAL Team is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan, and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them. Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment's notice, and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds. Release Date 2017-00-00 Cast David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks Genres Drama, Action Seasons 3

What Is 'SEAL Team' Really About?

Image via Paramount+

Developed for television by Benjamin Cavell based on an idea brought to CBS by former Navy SEAL Mark Owen, the same man whose helmet lead star David Boreanaz sports in honor of the real SEALs they represent, SEAL Team details the lives of the members of Bravo Team, both on and off the battlefield. One of the most impressive parts of the CBS-turned-Paramount+ series is the show's commitment to accurately portraying the complicated lives of the men and women who serve in the U.S. military — in particular, the way in which the show deals with the hardship and trauma of combat, and how soldiers can bring that home with them.

"One thing that makes our show a little more interesting is the fact that it follows the family lives," Owen explained in a SEAL Team special feature, himself an executive producer on the show. "As many friends as I've lost in combat, I've lost a lot to suicide and dealing with things when they get home. It takes a lot to sacrifice so much, and that's really why I think this show does so well..." It's these struggles that SEAL Team is committed to highlighting, and is part of the reason for Clay Spenser's (Max Theriot's character) complex and heartbreaking arc in Season 6.

'SEAL Team's Mark Semos and Tyler Grey Are the Perfect Men for the Job

Image via Paramount+

SEAL Team's commitment to authenticity shows itself in a variety of ways, one of them being hiring actual military veterans as cast members who can help navigate the subtleties of combat on set. One such cast member is Mark Semos, a former Navy SEAL who played John "TJ" Monero during the second season of the long-running series. Starting in Hollywood as a stuntman, Semos landed work as the stunt coordinator for the Peter Berg film Lone Survivor, which opened the door for a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity. "A few years later, I had the opportunity to work on the pilot episode of the TV show SEAL Team, the production brought me on as a Consulting Producer at first and now I am a Writing Producer on the show," Semos told ATRG in 2020.

Serving behind the scenes as a writer and producer on the series, Semos helps guide the story of Bravo Team based on his own experience as a SEAL. He even returned to the screen in the Season 6 episode "Fair Winds and Following Seas" as Devgru OP #6, albeit briefly. "The authenticity level of SEAL Team is truly a team effort," Semos later elaborated. "It starts in the writers room, and every single screenwriter works hard to maintain the standard and still tell the stories we need to tell. Then, on set, the effort continues with our directors and actors all striving to maintain the standards. Tyler Grey usually holds down the fort on set.

That other guy Semos mentions, Tyler Grey, is a former U.S. Army Delta Force operator and Army Ranger sniper who ended up finding his way to SEAL Team as well. Though not a former Navy SEAL, Grey has plenty of combat experience himself, and after being injured in the field, he was forced into a medical leave, leading him ultimately to Hollywood. "It completely changed who I thought I was," Grey told Los Angeles' CBS affiliate. "I didn't know what I wanted to do in the industry, I just know I wanted to work in the industry." Eventually, Grey moved on from being simply an advisor on the show to playing the recurring Bravo Team member Trent Sawyer, who has appeared in all six seasons. From there, he even graduated to the role of director with the Season 3 episode "Unbecoming an Officer."

'SEAL Team' Is Known For Hiring U.S. Military Veterans

Image via CBS

In addition to Semos and Grey, not to mention Mark Owen himself, SEAL Team is known for hiring a host of other veterans to make their story possible and believable. "What we're trying to do as a group is make something that's not real, obviously, but make something that's authentic," Grey explained on a 2017 edition of CBS This Morning. And he's right. Of all the military shows that have aired on network television (and now currently air on streaming), SEAL Team is often considered one of the most authentic, and that's largely due to the folks they've hired to tie it all together.

"We've hired almost 100 veterans… that have been a part of our show, and we relish that," David Boreanaz once told Rachael Ray. "The people—we don't like to call them technical advisers; we like to call them producers—[are there] from the concept of the story all the way through to the finish." Without people like Owen, Semos, and Grey–not to mention the countless others who are always on set–SEAL Team would be just another run-of-the-mill military show that doesn't bother to double-check their work. Thankfully, that's not the case here.

When Is 'SEAL Team' Coming Back?

Image via Paramount+

For the show's first five seasons, SEAL Team aired on CBS where it garnered an impressive cult following. Unfortunately, CBS canceled SEAL Team during its fifth season, only airing the first few episodes before moving the series to Paramount+ where it finished its run. But SEAL Team did exceptionally well on the streamer, where it was renewed for a sixth season which dropped in 2022. Soon after, Paramount+ renewed the show for a seventh season.

But CBS wasn't through with SEAL Team just yet. In the wake of the 2023 Hollywood strikes, the network began airing the episodes of SEAL Team that it failed to back in 2021, starting with Season 5. The show regularly airs its fifth and sixth season episodes on Thursday nights on CBS, prepping audiences for the upcoming seventh season. Unfortunately, we don't quite know when SEAL Team will return, but when it does, we'll be ready.

SEAL Team can be streamed exclusively on Paramount+ and airs Thursdays on CBS in the U.S.

Watch on Paramount+